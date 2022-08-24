Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
neurologylive.com
Challenges With Assessing Stages of Parkinson Disease and the Lack of Standardized Biomarkers: Jay Alberts, PhD
The Edward F. and Barbara A. Bell Endowed Chair at Cleveland Clinic discussed the complexities with identifying viable biomarkers for Parkinson disease, as well as interventions geared toward specific regions of the brain. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. "In general, it’s been a mixed bag in terms...
neurologylive.com
NeurologyLive® Friday 5 — August 26, 2022
Take 5 minutes to catch up on NeurologyLive®'s highlights from the week ending August 26, 2022. Welcome to NeurologyLive®'s Friday 5! Every week, the staff compiles 5 highlights of NeurologyLive®'s widespread coverage in neurology, ranging from newsworthy study findings and FDA action to expert interviews and peer-to-peer panel discussions.
neurologylive.com
Remote Ischemic Conditioning Improves Post Stroke Outcomes, Opiate Use High in Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, Drug Resistant Epilepsy and Increased Mortality
Neurology News Network for the week ending August 27, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. I’m Marco Meglio. Findings from the RICAMIS trial of adults with acute ischemic stroke demonstrated that treatment with remote ischemic conditioning significantly improved the odds patients achieved excellent functional outcomes at 90 days. Following treatment, the proportion of patients with a modified Rankin Scale (mRS) score of 0 to 1, considered excellent functional outcome, was 67.4% in the RIC group and 62.0% in the control group, yielding an unadjusted odds ratio of 1.27 and risk ratio of 1.17. RIC was also shown to be safe, as indicated by a similar proportion of patients who experienced adverse events (6.8%) relative to the control group (5.6%).On secondary outcomes, 79.6% of patients in the RIC group had mRS score of 0 to 2 within 90 days, compared with 75.5% in the control group, yielding an unadjusted OR of 1.20 and an adjusted OR of 1.22. All other secondary outcomes, which included early neurologic deterioration within 7 days, stroke-associated pneumonia within 12 days, change in National Institute of Health Stroke Scale (NIHSS) score at day 12, stroke or other vascular events within 90 days, and death within 90 days, were not significant.
neurologylive.com
Episode 71: Pediatric Sleep and School Start Times
Mind Moments®, a podcast from NeurologyLive®, brings you an exclusive interview with Chris Winter, MD. Episode 71 of the NeurologyLive® Mind Moments® podcast is now live! Scroll down to listen or click here to subscribe on your favorite streaming service. The Mind Moments® podcast features exclusive...
neurologylive.com
Zoom Stroke Solution Shows Continued Efficacy in Treating Distal Occlusions of Ischemic Stroke
For patients with MCA M2 occlusions, use of the Zoom Stroke Solution resulted in significant decreases in National Institutes of Health Stroke Scale scores and no reported perforations or other reperfusion–catheter-related complications. Findings from a study presented by author Collin Torok, MD, neurointerventional surgeon, Midwest Radiology, at the World...
neurologylive.com
Remote Ischemic Conditioning Improves Likelihood of Excellent Outcomes in Post Stroke
Treatment with remote ischemic conditioning performed twice daily for 2 weeks as an adjunct to guideline-based treatment resulted in higher odds of modified Rankin Scale scores between 0 and 1, and 0 and 2. Findings from the RICAMIS trial (NCT03740971) of adults with acute ischemic stroke demonstrated that treatment with...
neurologylive.com
Baseline Oximetry Patterns Show No Specific Association With Incident Cardiovascular Disease
Investigators concluded there were no viable candidates for CVD risk phenotyping in sleep clinics because there were no strong links between any individual or type of oximetry pattern and incident cardiovascular disease. New data from the Sleep Heart Health Study analyzing baseline oximetry patterns of patients with obstructive sleep apnea...
