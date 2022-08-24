Neurology News Network for the week ending August 27, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. I’m Marco Meglio. Findings from the RICAMIS trial of adults with acute ischemic stroke demonstrated that treatment with remote ischemic conditioning significantly improved the odds patients achieved excellent functional outcomes at 90 days. Following treatment, the proportion of patients with a modified Rankin Scale (mRS) score of 0 to 1, considered excellent functional outcome, was 67.4% in the RIC group and 62.0% in the control group, yielding an unadjusted odds ratio of 1.27 and risk ratio of 1.17. RIC was also shown to be safe, as indicated by a similar proportion of patients who experienced adverse events (6.8%) relative to the control group (5.6%).On secondary outcomes, 79.6% of patients in the RIC group had mRS score of 0 to 2 within 90 days, compared with 75.5% in the control group, yielding an unadjusted OR of 1.20 and an adjusted OR of 1.22. All other secondary outcomes, which included early neurologic deterioration within 7 days, stroke-associated pneumonia within 12 days, change in National Institute of Health Stroke Scale (NIHSS) score at day 12, stroke or other vascular events within 90 days, and death within 90 days, were not significant.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO