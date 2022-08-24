Short turnout has led to changes in the high school fall soccer season for Wiscasset: Varsity is out. Athletic Director Cameron Bishop said Aug. 24, “So right now the girls are going to play JV games, as many as I can schedule (and) the boys team right now, they’ve only had about five to six boys routinely showing up. So if more trickle in, I’ll try to schedule some seven on seven JV games. But in either case, the coaches are still going to offer practice and skill sessions throughout the week.”

WISCASSET, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO