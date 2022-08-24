Read full article on original website
Music and movement are featured at WAW on Aug. 25
Making music, learning to juggle, and watching hip-hop dancers are some of the sidewalk activities planned for Wiscasset Art Walk on Aug. 25, 5- 8 p.m. Galleries are offering new exhibits and visiting artists chat with visitors. Live music in the galleries and on the sidewalk makes this truly a multi-sensory evening!
Bands for Books in Wiscasset Sept. 5
The Friends of Wiscasset Library invite you to once again close out the summer at their wonderful annual party this Labor Day, Sept. 5. Bands for Books is the group’s major yearly fundraiser, and is designed to be a fun event for the entire community. Music, provided by the...
Art in Maine 2022 announced
Call for artists for the Boothbay Region Art Foundation’s 15th annual juried Art in Maine exhibition to be held at the foundation gallery Oct. 8 through Nov. 13. Art in Maine exhibit presents a fresh and selective look at the fine art being created by Maine artists today, showcasing originality in the media of painting, drawing and sculpture.
Archaeological dig at Damariscotta’s Chapman-Hall House to uncover remnants of the past
The grounds of Lincoln County Historical Association’s Chapman-Hall House museum in Damariscotta will be the site of an archaeological investigation during the first two weeks of September. Historical Archaeologist Tim Dinsmore of Midcoast Archaeology will direct the research of the site surrounding the 1754 house. Dinsmore is a professional archaeologist who brings 30+ years of experience in research, educational outreach and archaeological consulting. He has been involved in numerous historic archaeological projects involving all phases of Maine archaeology and specializes in 17th and 18th century sites. Dinsmore holds a B.A. degree in anthropology from the University of Maine at Orono and attended the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia for graduate work in historical archaeology.
Midcoast Conservancy offers a Wellness Weekend in the Woods
Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11, Midcoast Conservancy is offering a Wellness Weekend in the Woods at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson. Nia Dance workshop and Forest Bathing will be held on Saturday, and Stand-up Paddleboard Yoga will be offered on Sunday. Anna Fiedler will lead the Nia...
Thomas G. Hagan
Thomas George Hagan, 92, of Boothbay, Maine, died peacefully at home on Aug. 20, 2022. Born in New York City to Thomas and Florence Hagan, Tom was a third-generation native of Manhattan. He grew up in Elmont, New York on Long Island, and graduated from Sewanhaka High School. He went on to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) where he earned an electrical engineering degree in 1951. While at MIT, he served as an editor of the school newspaper, The Tech, and was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity.
Soccer plans change
Short turnout has led to changes in the high school fall soccer season for Wiscasset: Varsity is out. Athletic Director Cameron Bishop said Aug. 24, “So right now the girls are going to play JV games, as many as I can schedule (and) the boys team right now, they’ve only had about five to six boys routinely showing up. So if more trickle in, I’ll try to schedule some seven on seven JV games. But in either case, the coaches are still going to offer practice and skill sessions throughout the week.”
Wiscasset bus routes
Wiscasset School Department has provided the attached bus routes for 2022-23, including Regional School Unit 12 routes in Alna and Westport Island.
