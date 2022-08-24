ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

4-star PG Jizzle James announces top 3 schools

After many offers, Jizzle James has narrowed his list down to three schools: Georgia Bulldogs, Cincinnati Bearcats, and the LSU Tigers. The Class of 2023 prospect is the No. 10 PG and No. 64 overall basketball player in Top247.
