Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta Rapper Identified As Suspect In Shooting Of 3-Year-Old
Atlanta police arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a 3-year-old child. Kentavious Wright was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal street gang participation, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children. Wright, also known as rapper Dirty Tay, is reportedly signed to Lil...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff at NW Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Police have safely removed a female victim and apprehended a male suspect after a multi-hour SWAT standoff at an Atlanta home Friday night. Officials say around 5 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Bridgeport Drive after reports of a dispute at a home in the area.
WMAZ
Jury awards $100 million to man paralyzed after APD officer tased him in the back
ATLANTA — A man was awarded $100 million by a jury after an Atlanta police officer tased him in 2018, causing him to fall and hit his head on cement. He now requires 24/7 care and is paralyzed. The jury ruled the officer used an unreasonable amount of force....
Standoff suspect arrested after holding woman hostage in Northwest Atlanta home
ATLANTA — After a six hour stand-off, a woman who was held hostage inside of a home Friday night is now safe and the suspect has been arrested. It happened at a home on Bridgeport Drive in Northwest Atlanta, not far from I-285 and Bolton Road. Channel 2′s Bryan...
WXIA 11 Alive
3 hurt in Midtown Atlanta shooting | Live
Atlanta Police have been called to investigate a shooting in Midtown Atlanta where at least three people have been hurt. APD is asking residents to stay off of roads.
msn.com
Hours-long SWAT standoff ends at northwest Atlanta home, APD says
An hours-long SWAT situation has ended at a home in northwest Atlanta Friday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The incident took place at a home along Bridgeport Drive, off Interstate 285 in the Bolton Hills neighborhood. Officers responded to a "dispute call" at the home around 5 p.m.,...
fox5atlanta.com
Family: Midtown shooting victim 'attempted to help' murder suspect
ATLANTA - The family of a man shot and killed in a Monday attack in Midtown Atlanta say that he had tried to help the woman accused of taking his life in the past. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon shooting.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Police Zone 1 major: Gun violence, theft biggest issues plaguing NW Atlanta
ATLANTA - This week starts a series of stories aimed at addressing crime by neighborhood in Atlanta. FOX 5's Alex Whittler sits down with each major who heads up an Atlanta Police precinct to talk about their zone's biggest problems and how to solve them. The series starts in northwest...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Teenage suspect in Suwanee murder case turns himself in
All three teenage suspects in a Suwanee murder case are in custody after a fugitive at large turned himself in to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. Lawrenceville resident Joshua Ryan Poteat, 17, turned himself in about 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. He was the final suspect on the run following the alleged murder of a 16-year-old boy in Suwanee.
CBS 46
Threat of violence being investigated at Midtown High School in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are actively investigating a threat of violence at an Atlanta high school. A little after midnight, CBS46 learned that the principal at Midtown High School sent word to parents Wednesday night about the threat. She told them there will be an extra police presence at the school Thursday.
NAACP calls for accountability in cases of Black men shot, killed by police
ATLANTA — The family of a young man shot and killed by police earlier this year held a news conference Friday calling for accountability not only in their loved one’s death, but also for Rayshard Brooks. The NAACP stood next to the family of Nygil Cullins, who was...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Police Zone 1 commander was born and raised there
Atlanta Police Major Reginald Moorman says he is not just in charge of policing in Zone 1, but he was also born and raised there. He says he believes that unique experience helps build trust with the community.
fox5atlanta.com
Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect went to former lawyer's home after attack
ATLANTA - The woman accused of shooting three people in Midtown may have had an additional target in mind. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon attack. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Kengne opened fire at 1280 West Peachtree...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby’s Artist Dirty Tay Denies Shooting Toddler Following Arrest In Atlanta
Atlanta, GA – Lil Baby‘s 4PF artist Dirty Tay was arrested last week after being accused of shooting a toddler and his father. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police arrested 24-year-old Dirty Tay (real name Kentavious Wright) during a traffic stop on Friday (August 19) and booked him into the Fulton County Jail on a dozen counts.
Henry County Daily Herald
Arrest made in Thursday shooting at Project Verte
McDONOUGH — Henry County Police have announced an arrest in the Thursday afternnon shooting at Project Verte in McDonough. Jasmine Hollis, 23, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. She remains in the Henry County Jail.
Atlanta rapper Paper Lovee gets 7+ years for gun possession
ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta-based rapper has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for a 2021 firearm possession charge, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee on Wednesday sentenced Ibnisa Durr, who performs under the name Paper Lovee, to seven years and four months, followed by three years of supervised […]
22-year-old teacher in ICU after arsonist firebombs her home in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A schoolteacher is in the ICU after investigators say someone firebombed her home. Neighbors in the Riverdale neighborhood told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the explosion was like something out of a movie. One of those firebombs went into the bedroom of Clayton County...
Rapper signed to Lil Baby’s label accused of shooting 3-year-old (video)
One of Lil Baby’s rappers was arrested in Atlanta and booked on a litany of felony charges after being accused of shooting a 3-year-old boy in the head. The Atlanta Police Department says that emcee Dirty Tay was involved in a drive-by shooting on Aug 3, 2022. The authorities wrote in their statement that an unidentified man and his son left the Off the Hook Barbershop on Peters Street near downtown when they passed a Kia vehicle. The Kia immediately did a U-turn, the police state, and drove up next to the man and his son at a traffic light.
WTVM
Mother of missing woman speaks after possible connection to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “My daughter vanished, my daughter is gone,” says the mother of missing woman Allahnia Lenoir. Janette Jackson pleads to the public for help finding her daughter, 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Jackson says she doesn’t know what happened to her daughter, only that she went into...
Woman charged for allegedly leaving small child home alone in Smyrna
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Investigators say a woman was arrested and charged with a felony after she allegedly left her little brother home alone. 24-year-old Amanda Julius is charged with cruelty to children for an incident that police say occurred at an apartment complex along South Cobb Drive in Smyrna on Aug. 15, 2022.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
