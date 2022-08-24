ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta Rapper Identified As Suspect In Shooting Of 3-Year-Old

Atlanta police arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a 3-year-old child. Kentavious Wright was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal street gang participation, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children. Wright, also known as rapper Dirty Tay, is reportedly signed to Lil...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff at NW Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Police have safely removed a female victim and apprehended a male suspect after a multi-hour SWAT standoff at an Atlanta home Friday night. Officials say around 5 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Bridgeport Drive after reports of a dispute at a home in the area.
ATLANTA, GA
msn.com

Hours-long SWAT standoff ends at northwest Atlanta home, APD says

An hours-long SWAT situation has ended at a home in northwest Atlanta Friday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The incident took place at a home along Bridgeport Drive, off Interstate 285 in the Bolton Hills neighborhood. Officers responded to a "dispute call" at the home around 5 p.m.,...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family: Midtown shooting victim 'attempted to help' murder suspect

ATLANTA - The family of a man shot and killed in a Monday attack in Midtown Atlanta say that he had tried to help the woman accused of taking his life in the past. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Teenage suspect in Suwanee murder case turns himself in

All three teenage suspects in a Suwanee murder case are in custody after a fugitive at large turned himself in to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. Lawrenceville resident Joshua Ryan Poteat, 17, turned himself in about 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. He was the final suspect on the run following the alleged murder of a 16-year-old boy in Suwanee.
SUWANEE, GA
CBS 46

Threat of violence being investigated at Midtown High School in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are actively investigating a threat of violence at an Atlanta high school. A little after midnight, CBS46 learned that the principal at Midtown High School sent word to parents Wednesday night about the threat. She told them there will be an extra police presence at the school Thursday.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect went to former lawyer's home after attack

ATLANTA - The woman accused of shooting three people in Midtown may have had an additional target in mind. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon attack. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Kengne opened fire at 1280 West Peachtree...
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby’s Artist Dirty Tay Denies Shooting Toddler Following Arrest In Atlanta

Atlanta, GA – Lil Baby‘s 4PF artist Dirty Tay was arrested last week after being accused of shooting a toddler and his father. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police arrested 24-year-old Dirty Tay (real name Kentavious Wright) during a traffic stop on Friday (August 19) and booked him into the Fulton County Jail on a dozen counts.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Arrest made in Thursday shooting at Project Verte

McDONOUGH — Henry County Police have announced an arrest in the Thursday afternnon shooting at Project Verte in McDonough. Jasmine Hollis, 23, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. She remains in the Henry County Jail.
MCDONOUGH, GA
FOX8 News

Atlanta rapper Paper Lovee gets 7+ years for gun possession

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta-based rapper has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for a 2021 firearm possession charge, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee on Wednesday sentenced Ibnisa Durr, who performs under the name Paper Lovee, to seven years and four months, followed by three years of supervised […]
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Rapper signed to Lil Baby’s label accused of shooting 3-year-old (video)

One of Lil Baby’s rappers was arrested in Atlanta and booked on a litany of felony charges after being accused of shooting a 3-year-old boy in the head. The Atlanta Police Department says that emcee Dirty Tay was involved in a drive-by shooting on Aug 3, 2022. The authorities wrote in their statement that an unidentified man and his son left the Off the Hook Barbershop on Peters Street near downtown when they passed a Kia vehicle. The Kia immediately did a U-turn, the police state, and drove up next to the man and his son at a traffic light.
ATLANTA, GA
WTVM

Mother of missing woman speaks after possible connection to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “My daughter vanished, my daughter is gone,” says the mother of missing woman Allahnia Lenoir. Janette Jackson pleads to the public for help finding her daughter, 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Jackson says she doesn’t know what happened to her daughter, only that she went into...
ATLANTA, GA
