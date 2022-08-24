ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thonotosassa, FL

10NEWS

Crash caused traffic delays along southbound I-75 in Thonotosassa

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — A crash along Interstate 75 in Thonotosassa caused traffic delays for commuters, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. It happened just before 5 a.m. on southbound I-75 near Fowler Avenue. At least two lanes were blocked for several hours. Few details about the crash are...
THONOTOSASSA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Brooksville Man Killed In Overnight Crash

  BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – A 38-year-old Brooksville man was killed in a crash that happened around 11:12 pm on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was traveling westbound on SR-50. At the intersection ofHale Avenue, a tractor-trailer made a U-Turn into
BROOKSVILLE, FL
10NEWS

85-year-old man hit, killed by pickup truck in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says a man was hit and killed in a crash early Friday morning in Seminole. Deputies responded around 6 a.m. to reports of a pedestrian crash on Starkey Road and Park Boulevard. According to investigators, a 2015 GMC pickup truck was...
SEMINOLE, FL
WFLA

Troopers find man’s body on shoulder of I-4 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The body of a 32-year-old Hispanic man was found lying along the shoulder of I-4, Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a caller who spotted the man’s body along the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 4, west of US-301. Troopers said it appeared the man’s died within 12 […]
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Largo High teen dies in crash after trying to cross 'unlighted roadway,' troopers say

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Florida troopers said a 15-year-old boy has passed away following a Friday morning crash in Pinellas County. According to troopers, a driver was heading west on Belleair Road, east of South Haven Drive. Meanwhile, the teen, who Pinellas County Schools has identified as Ethan Weiser, attempted to cross two lanes of traffic and was hit by the car. The teen had been walking to the bus stop with his little sister.
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 person dead, 2 injured during early morning shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was killed and two others were injured during a shooting early morning Saturday in Tampa, according to police. The incident happened in the area of North Nebraska Avenue between East Estelle and East 3rd. Avenue. When police arrived at the scene they found a man shot. He was transported to the hospital and died due to his injuries, police wrote in a statement.
TAMPA, FL
iontb.com

Woman critically injured in single vehicle crash overnight in Clearwater

Officers from the Clearwater Police Department continue to investigate a single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022. The crash occurred at Court Street and Ewing Avenue when police say a 57 year-old woman crashed her 2011 Cadillac. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a power pole before striking a tree.
CLEARWATER, FL

