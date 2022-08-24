Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
10NEWS
Crash caused traffic delays along southbound I-75 in Thonotosassa
THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — A crash along Interstate 75 in Thonotosassa caused traffic delays for commuters, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. It happened just before 5 a.m. on southbound I-75 near Fowler Avenue. At least two lanes were blocked for several hours. Few details about the crash are...
Brooksville Man Killed In Overnight Crash
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – A 38-year-old Brooksville man was killed in a crash that happened around 11:12 pm on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was traveling westbound on SR-50. At the intersection ofHale Avenue, a tractor-trailer made a U-Turn into
Truck had green light in crash that killed pedestrian on U.S. 19: FHP
The Florida Highway Patrol said a man was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking against a traffic light on U.S. Highway 19 in Holiday Friday morning.
No injuries after CSX train hits car in Polk County
Authorities are trying to figure out if anyone was hurt after a CSX train hit a car that was stopped on the tracks in Auburndale early Friday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 dead, 1 airlifted after head-on crash in Hillsborough County
One person has died and another was airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Hillsborough County Thursday night, authorities said.
10NEWS
85-year-old man hit, killed by pickup truck in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says a man was hit and killed in a crash early Friday morning in Seminole. Deputies responded around 6 a.m. to reports of a pedestrian crash on Starkey Road and Park Boulevard. According to investigators, a 2015 GMC pickup truck was...
Man jumps into river from I-75 SB after crash to avoid 2nd collision: HCFR
A man is in stable condition after he was ejected from his car during a multi-vehicle accident and then jumped over a barrier into a river to avoid being hit by another vehicle.
Man ejected from car during crash, jumps into Little Manatee River to avoid being hit by another car
RUSKIN, Fla. — A man jumped into Little Manatee River from Interstate 75 to avoid being hit by a car after he was ejected from his own car during a multi-car crash, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said. The crash happened Thursday night on I-75 at the Little Manatee River...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brooksville man dies after semi U-turns into path of his vehicle: FHP
The Florida Highway Patrol said a 38-year-old man from Brooksville died on Wednesday night after he crashed into the trailer of a semi that turned into his path.
Driver killed after tractor-trailer makes U-turn in his path
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer late Wednesday night in Brooksville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 50 and Hale Road. Troopers say a man was driving a tractor-trailer eastbound...
Troopers find man’s body on shoulder of I-4 in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The body of a 32-year-old Hispanic man was found lying along the shoulder of I-4, Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a caller who spotted the man’s body along the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 4, west of US-301. Troopers said it appeared the man’s died within 12 […]
fox13news.com
Largo High teen dies in crash after trying to cross 'unlighted roadway,' troopers say
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Florida troopers said a 15-year-old boy has passed away following a Friday morning crash in Pinellas County. According to troopers, a driver was heading west on Belleair Road, east of South Haven Drive. Meanwhile, the teen, who Pinellas County Schools has identified as Ethan Weiser, attempted to cross two lanes of traffic and was hit by the car. The teen had been walking to the bus stop with his little sister.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead, 1 critically hurt in head-on crash in Hillsborough County, fire rescue says
RIVERVIEW, Fla — One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a head-on crash late Thursday night between an SUV and pick-up truck, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said. Crews said when they arrived at the crash on County Road 672 in Hillsborough County, they found a...
I-75 North reopens after multiple crashes, fuel spill
A stretch of Interstate 75 reopened Tuesday morning after crews finished cleaning up a fuel spill from vehicles that were involved in a crash on Monday night.
Speed may be behind Clearwater crash that left woman in critical condition
Police said a driver is in critical condition after her car hit a pole and a tree in Clearwater early Thursday morning.
1 person dead, 2 injured during early morning shooting in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — One person was killed and two others were injured during a shooting early morning Saturday in Tampa, according to police. The incident happened in the area of North Nebraska Avenue between East Estelle and East 3rd. Avenue. When police arrived at the scene they found a man shot. He was transported to the hospital and died due to his injuries, police wrote in a statement.
iontb.com
Woman critically injured in single vehicle crash overnight in Clearwater
Officers from the Clearwater Police Department continue to investigate a single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022. The crash occurred at Court Street and Ewing Avenue when police say a 57 year-old woman crashed her 2011 Cadillac. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a power pole before striking a tree.
wfla.com
Man shoots into occupied vehicle after parking lot crash at Winter Haven LongHorn Steakhouse: police
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Winter Haven police arrested an Orlando man after he allegedly shot into an occupied vehicle during a road rage incident outside a LongHorn Steakhouse, injuring two people. The incident occurred in the parking lot of the LongHorn on 875 1st Street South at about 6:15...
1 killed, 2 injured in Tampa shooting
Tampa Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured early on Saturday morning.
Comments / 1