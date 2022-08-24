Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To IndulgeLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
These Are the Best Pancakes in CaliforniaLet's Eat LAManhattan Beach, CA
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
Heather Hutt To Replace Herb Wesson, Ridley-Thomas If Approved By L.A City CouncilSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Leah Remini's Longtime Friendship With Jennifer Lopez 'Hit A Rough Patch' After Ben Affleck Reconciliation
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's years long friendship may have hit a bit of a snag. According to an insider, the King Of Queens star has not been the biggest supporter of the Selena actress' rekindled relationship with new husband, Ben Affleck. Article continues below advertisement. “Leah isn’t a fan...
Narcity
Keanu Reeves Showed Up At A Stranger's Wedding & Even Posed For Pics With The Bride (PHOTOS)
Talk about a special guest! Canadian icon Keanu Reeves recently gave one couple a weekend to remember, after unexpectedly showing up at their wedding reception. Last weekend, James and Nikki Roadnight tied the knot at the Fawsley Hall hotel in Northamptonshire, England. According to Newsweek, James Roadnight was hanging out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kylie Jenner Glows On Dinner Date With Sister Kendall & Pal Fai After Cosmetics Party: Photos
Kylie Jenner, 25, spent some quality time with her sister Kendall Jenner, 26, on Aug. 26 and they both looked great! The makeup mogul and model were joined by friend Fai Khadra as they enjoyed dinner at Wally’s restaurant in Brentwood, CA. They wore stylish black outfits, including a long-sleeved fitted long black dress and heels for Kylie, and a sleeveless black top and matching pants for Kendall.
"I Let Her Walk In On Me In Bed With Another Woman": 25 Breakup Stories That People Are Having Qualms Over
"I broke up with my boyfriend on Valentine’s Day, which was, unfortunately, also his birthday."
thebrag.com
A ‘Beauty and the Geek’ star was asked to be on ‘Love Island’
Beauty and the Geek Australia winner Karly Fisher has told her followers that she was approached to star in Love Island prior to her stint on BATG. Karly held a Q&A session on her Instagram, which has come increasingly popular with influencers and reality stars in recent months. One of her followers asked, “Would you go on Love Island? You’d be amazing on there.”
Refinery29
The Rise Of The Micro Tattoo: “My Entire Clientele Is From TikTok”
Twenty-five-year-old tattoo artist Sydney Smith says that most of her clients find her, not through Google or Yelp, but yes, via TikTok. The self-proclaimed "micro" tattoo artist dropped out of cosmetology school to pursue tattooing and when she started posting her teeny-tiny tattoos on the social media platform, using raw cut iPhone videos, she quickly accumulated a following.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dating and Turning Off
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner forgets to turn the television off when he or she leaves the room. So, what do you do if your partner forgets to turn the television off? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
domino
How Jordan Ferney Revived an Old Greenhouse Everyone Told Her to Tear Down
One of the biggest draws for buying my family’s weekend home in upstate New York in 2019 was the dilapidated greenhouse in the backyard. It was falling over and half the windows were broken. But before we even closed on the house, my husband was painting a logo and I was getting quotes on greenhouse glass—I knew it was the one.
Jenny McCarthy Compares 'Strict' Playboy Mansion to Catholic School
"There were no orgies or big parties going on," the actress said on a podcast.
Kim Kardashian Slays Backless Jumpsuit While Supporting Kylie At Cosmetics Event
Kylie Jenner launched a collection of new products at Ulta Beauty on Aug. 24, and her big sis, Kim Kardashian, was on-hand to show her support. Even though Kylie was the woman of the hour, Kim definitely stood out in her own right. The newly-single star wore a skintight black jumpsuit, which dipped low in the back to show some skin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gwen Stefani’s Son Zuma Celebrates 14th Birthday Onstage With Dad Gavin Rossdale: Watch
There are benefits to having rockstar parents. For example, you get a packed Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Chicago to sing to you when you turn 14. Such was the case for Zuma Rossdale, the middle child of Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale. Though Zuma celebrated his birthday the weekend before Wednesday’s Bush concert in Chi-Town, Gavin, 56, kept the party going by bringing out Zuma and his younger brother, Apollo Rossdale. “If you would do me the honor,” Gavin said in the video obtained by TMZ, “I want to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ for [Zuma] … I want to bring him out here and celebrate with you. It would make it special for him.”
Mara Wilson Was ‘Completely Humiliated’ on Her Last Movie Set Before She Quit Acting
These days, 'Matilda' star Mara Wilson is using her platform to discuss the predatory tactics of those in power in Hollywood.
Scott Disick Enjoys 'Tea Time' with Daughter Penelope and Niece North West — See the Cute Photo!
Scott Disick is spending some quality time with daughter Penelope Disick and niece North West. On Thursday, Disick, 39, shared a candid shot on Instagram of Penelope, 10, and North, 9, sipping tea together out of clear double wall mugs. While Penelope smiles for the camera, North is focused on trying to cool down her hot beverage.
Hunter March Jokes About ‘Nightly Pop’ Cancellation After Undergoing Spine Surgery
Hunter March is reacting to the news that his E! show Nightly Pop has been canceled by the cable network after four years. The television host found out that the late-night show was ending after undergoing spine surgery. “This surgery was really tough,” March said on Instagram Stories setting up his joke right out of surgery. “One thing that kept me going was the idea that I’m getting better so that I can get back to my job and make people laugh on Nightly Pop ’cause that really means the world to me.” In a second story, March delivered the punchline flawlessly adding, “Nevermind,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Harper's Bazaar
Kim Kardashian’s Party Look Involves a Black Balenciaga Co-ord and Bedazzled Disc Earrings
Kim Kardashian West Rules on the Best & Worst Trends of the Season Kim Kardashian West Rules on the Best & Worst Trends of the Season. Kim Kardashian is wearing Balenciaga again, and, no, nobody is surprised. For an outing this week, the SKIMS founder and face of Demna's Balenciaga...
realitytitbit.com
Attorney Neil Flores was wed to Selling The OC star Alex Hall for 7 years
Alex Hall is very much among the drama on Netflix’s real estate show Selling The OC, Selling Sunset’s spin-off series. She was caught up in her own relationship issues in 2015 when she filed for divorce from ex-husband Neil Flores. The real estate agent is usually kept busy...
‘Succession,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Win Location Managers Guild Awards
Succession, Stranger Things, No Time To Die and House of Gucci were among the productions that were honored at the Location Managers Guild International’s ninth annual awards, Saturday at Los Angeles Center Studios. Succession, filmed in New York and Italy, topped the category for outstanding locations in a contemporary series. Stranger Things — shot in Atlanta, Albuquerque and Lithuania — received the award for a period series. No Time To Die — which was filmed in London, Norway, Jamaica, The Faroe Islands and Italy — collected the trophy for a contemporary film; and House of Gucci, which included locations in around France, took the...
Man Cheated On His Girlfriend of Seven Years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. It's been said that when you know, you know. For one man, this turned out to be true in a huge way. He recently left his longtime girlfriend of seven years to propose to a woman he had only recently met. This decision has caused quite a stir in my friend Rachel's life, with many people wondering why he would make such a drastic move. We'll never know all the details, but it's clear that this man was confident in his decision and knew what he wanted.
Comments / 0