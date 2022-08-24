ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Glows On Dinner Date With Sister Kendall & Pal Fai After Cosmetics Party: Photos

Kylie Jenner, 25, spent some quality time with her sister Kendall Jenner, 26, on Aug. 26 and they both looked great! The makeup mogul and model were joined by friend Fai Khadra as they enjoyed dinner at Wally’s restaurant in Brentwood, CA. They wore stylish black outfits, including a long-sleeved fitted long black dress and heels for Kylie, and a sleeveless black top and matching pants for Kendall.
BRENTWOOD, CA
thebrag.com

A ‘Beauty and the Geek’ star was asked to be on ‘Love Island’

Beauty and the Geek Australia winner Karly Fisher has told her followers that she was approached to star in Love Island prior to her stint on BATG. Karly held a Q&A session on her Instagram, which has come increasingly popular with influencers and reality stars in recent months. One of her followers asked, “Would you go on Love Island? You’d be amazing on there.”
CELEBRITIES
Refinery29

The Rise Of The Micro Tattoo: “My Entire Clientele Is From TikTok”

Twenty-five-year-old tattoo artist Sydney Smith says that most of her clients find her, not through Google or Yelp, but yes, via TikTok. The self-proclaimed "micro" tattoo artist dropped out of cosmetology school to pursue tattooing and when she started posting her teeny-tiny tattoos on the social media platform, using raw cut iPhone videos, she quickly accumulated a following.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Greenberg
Person
Jamie Chung
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Turning Off

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner forgets to turn the television off when he or she leaves the room. So, what do you do if your partner forgets to turn the television off? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
domino

How Jordan Ferney Revived an Old Greenhouse Everyone Told Her to Tear Down

One of the biggest draws for buying my family’s weekend home in upstate New York in 2019 was the dilapidated greenhouse in the backyard. It was falling over and half the windows were broken. But before we even closed on the house, my husband was painting a logo and I was getting quotes on greenhouse glass—I knew it was the one.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Dinner Party#Splinter#Upper Deck
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani’s Son Zuma Celebrates 14th Birthday Onstage With Dad Gavin Rossdale: Watch

There are benefits to having rockstar parents. For example, you get a packed Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Chicago to sing to you when you turn 14. Such was the case for Zuma Rossdale, the middle child of Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale. Though Zuma celebrated his birthday the weekend before Wednesday’s Bush concert in Chi-Town, Gavin, 56, kept the party going by bringing out Zuma and his younger brother, Apollo Rossdale. “If you would do me the honor,” Gavin said in the video obtained by TMZ, “I want to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ for [Zuma] … I want to bring him out here and celebrate with you. It would make it special for him.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Hunter March Jokes About ‘Nightly Pop’ Cancellation After Undergoing Spine Surgery

Hunter March is reacting to the news that his E! show Nightly Pop has been canceled by the cable network after four years. The television host found out that the late-night show was ending after undergoing spine surgery. “This surgery was really tough,” March said on Instagram Stories setting up his joke right out of surgery. “One thing that kept me going was the idea that I’m getting better so that I can get back to my job and make people laugh on Nightly Pop ’cause that really means the world to me.” In a second story, March delivered the punchline flawlessly adding, “Nevermind,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Succession,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Win Location Managers Guild Awards

Succession, Stranger Things, No Time To Die and House of Gucci were among the productions that were honored at the Location Managers Guild International’s ninth annual awards, Saturday at Los Angeles Center Studios. Succession, filmed in New York and Italy, topped the category for outstanding locations in a contemporary series. Stranger Things — shot in Atlanta, Albuquerque and Lithuania — received the award for a period series. No Time To Die — which was filmed in London, Norway, Jamaica, The Faroe Islands and Italy — collected the trophy for a contemporary film; and House of Gucci, which included locations in around France, took the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dolfie love hut

Man Cheated On His Girlfriend of Seven Years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. It's been said that when you know, you know. For one man, this turned out to be true in a huge way. He recently left his longtime girlfriend of seven years to propose to a woman he had only recently met. This decision has caused quite a stir in my friend Rachel's life, with many people wondering why he would make such a drastic move. We'll never know all the details, but it's clear that this man was confident in his decision and knew what he wanted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy