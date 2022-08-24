Read full article on original website
2 men arrested after fleeing shooting that injured 1, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested two men accused of fleeing from police after shooting a man overnight Friday. This happened just before midnight, when officers were called about a shooting in the 1300 block of Bank Street. Police found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was...
Police ID man accused of stealing vehicle with 4 kids inside in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Texas - Lake Worth police said they have identified the suspect who stole a vehicle with four children inside earlier this month. According to police, 35-year-old Matthew Aaron Minton is wanted for one count of theft of property and four counts of abandon or endanger a child. Police...
Fort Worth police officer arrested on DWI charge while off duty
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer has been arrested, making him the second from the department to be taken into custody this week. The department said officer Stephen Thompson was off duty when he was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called...
Suspect search underway after man shot, killed at Arlington apartment complex, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police said they are investigating the shooting death of a man found at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Officers responded around 4 p.m. Friday to an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive after receiving a call about a reported shooting, police say.
Arlington officer had other options before fatally shooting woman, witness says
For the majority of the trial's third day, we heard from a detective who was one of those who trained Singh. READ MORE: https://www.fox4news.com/news/arlington-officer-had-other-options-before-fatally-shooting-woman-witness-says.
Off-Duty Fort Worth Officer Arrested, Accused of Drunken Driving
A Fort Worth police officer was arrested and accused of drunken driving after his car left the roadway Wednesday afternoon, police say. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were called after a driver left the roadway at about 4:40 p.m. Responding officers identified off-duty Fort Worth police officer...
Body cam video shows Fort Worth officers shoot man with unloaded rifle
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera video that shows an officer shooting a suicidal man who was armed with a rifle. Officers were called Sunday night to an apartment on the east side about a man threatening to kill himself. Police said he pointed the rifle...
Police seek suspect in fatal shooting during catalytic converter theft in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are hoping the public can help them find a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man while stealing his catalytic converter last year. Back on December 1, 2021, 22-year-old Sergio Maas turned on his car alarm after seeing people around his silver Toyota Sequoia at the Spanish Village apartments on Sumter Drive, near Bachman Lake.
Off-duty Fort Worth police officer Stephen Thompson arrested, faces DWI charge
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police officer Stephen Thompson, an 18-year veteran of the department, is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated after his car went off a roadway on Tuesday. Thompson was off-duty at the time, on Aug. 23 when it happened in the 10000 block of NW Texas 287 southbound.He was placed under arrest for the suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Thompson's case will be filed with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.Additionally, the FWPD Internal Affairs Unit started an administrative investigation. Thompson was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.
Man arrested after Deep Ellum shooting left 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
Dallas police made an arrest Thursday in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Deep Ellum last weekend. Roman Martin Pargas Jr., 23, faces a murder charge in the slaying of Ricky Burns, 26. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney. Just before 3 a.m....
2 men in custody after 2 women shot during fight in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police said two men are in custody after a shooting that sent two women to a hospital early Saturday morning. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m., when police were called to the 2400 block of Malcolm X Boulevard. Investigators found that there was a fight that...
Man killed in Fort Worth while delivering furniture
Fort Worth police arrested a man with an extensive criminal history for the carjacking and murder of a furniture delivery driver. The crime happened while the victim was on the job.
1 dead after shooting at south Dallas apartment complex
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are trying to figure out who is responsible for a shooting this morning that left a man dead.Just after 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, officers arrived at the Whispering Hollow Apartments at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Road in response to a shooting call.When they arrived, police found a man inside one of the apartment units had been shot multiple times. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.The victim has not been publicly named at this time.Dallas police are investigating and ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Joshua Romero with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-4226 or via email. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment for any felony offense. They can be reached at any hour of any day of the week at (214) 373-TIPS.
Hurst police investigate after accused drunk driver hit pedestrian
An accused drunk driver hit a pedestrian in Hurst around 2:30 this morning, one day before police blanket the streets for Saturation Saturday. Police say the victim hit a disabled vehicle on eastbound Airport Freeway
Arrest made in killing of furniture delivery driver in Fort Worth
DALLAS — A man has been arrested in the killing of a furniture delivery truck driver during a carjacking in Fort Worth earlier this month, police said. Carlos Valdez faces a murder charge in the case, according to police. He was arrested Tuesday by Fort Worth police and was...
Informaton Wanted on Homicide on Cockrell Hill Road
On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 5:04 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the Whispering Hollow Apartments located at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Road. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene. The...
Defense argues Arlington officer’s deadly force was justified
ARLINGTON, Texas - A jury determining whether a former Arlington police officer should be convicted of manslaughter for accidentally killing a woman will continue deliberations on Monday. Former Officer Ravinder Singh killed Margarita Brooks in 2019 during a welfare check. But she was not his intended target. He was firing...
Victims are speaking out after woman who assaulted, yelled racial slurs at them is arrested
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Plano woman has been arrested and charged with assault and making terroristic threats. In a now viral video recorded by the victims, Esmeralda Upton is seen assaulting and threatening several Indian American women outside Sixty Vines in Plano last night. The victims are sharing their...
Plano woman arrested; police investigating case as possible hate crime
A Plano woman was arrested on charges of assault and making terroristic threats after an incident outside a restaurant Wednesday night. Police have video evidence of the incident that was posted on Facebook.
Fort Worth police ask for help identifying hit-and-run victim
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying the victim of a hit-and-run on Aug. 14. The man was critically injured after trying to cross the 8500 block Calmont Ave., just north of Las Vegas Trail. Police said he was hit between 8:35 and 8:50 p.m. by someone driving a Honda Accord.They described the victim as Hispanic and at least 30 years old. Anyone who has information is asked to call 817-392-4891.
