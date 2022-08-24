ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

What does being released on licence mean?

By Flora Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TYrDK_0hTOHpdb00

The man targeted by the masked gunman who killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been arrested for breaching the terms of his release from prison and will be questioned in connection with the nine-year-old’s murder.

Olivia was fatally shot in her own home in the Dovecot area of Liverpool on Monday night when the intended victim forced his way in as he tried to escape the gunman chasing him.

It is understood the 35-year-old was freed from prison on licence last year when he was automatically released part-way through a fixed jail term.

Criminals can be released ‘on licence’ once they have been behind bars for a period of time and may then be subject to probation supervision.

Whether someone is released on licence depends on the type of sentence handed to the offender in court by a judge or magistrate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JIrHT_0hTOHpdb00

Most prisoners serving a fixed term – known as a determinate sentence – are jailed for a period of time and then released part-way through. This is often at the half-way point of the sentence and they then serve the remaining period of time in the community on licence.

Criminals handed life sentences, such as murderers, spend the rest of their lives on licence if they are ever released from jail – a decision made by the Parole Board.

There are nine standard licence conditions each offender must adhere to, with additional requirements imposed depending on the severity of the case.

These include not committing any more crimes, being of good behaviour, keeping in contact with probation officers, taking part in supervision sessions and declaring any changes in contact details or identity.

Offenders on licence must have living and working arrangements approved and also seek permission to leave the UK.

Additional licence conditions specific to the case which could be imposed include instructions to live at a particular address or other restrictions on movement or who they can contact as well as adhering to a curfew or being made to wear an electronic tag.

They may also be subject to lie detector or drug tests.

If an offender breaches licence conditions, they could be sent back to prison.

The Parole Board reviews offenders who are recalled to prison to decide when they can be re-released.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Moldovan killer convicted of ‘evil and depraved’ rape and attempted murder

A convicted killer from Moldova is facing a life sentence after being found guilty of the “evil and depraved” rape and attempted murder of a stranger who he left for dead in an alleyway.Sergiu Boianjiu, who came to Britain after serving ten years for the murder of his girlfriend in 2002, was caught on CCTV in February as he raped and repeatedly stamped on the head of a woman in Northamptonshire.Footage recovered by police also showed Boianjiu, who thought he had killed the victim, leaving the scene to fetch a wheelie bin in which he tried to hide her apparently...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tony Hudgell’s adoptive mother welcomes halting of boy’s father’s release from jail

The adoptive mother of Tony Hudgell, a little boy tortured by his birth parents, has welcomed a move to stop the release of his father from prison.Tony, who is seven now, was so badly abused at the hands of his mother Jody Simpson and father Anthony Smith that he needed to have both legs amputated.Both were jailed for 10 years in 2018.Smith had been due for release in early September at the halfway point of his sentence, but his case has been referred to the Parole Board by Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, under new powers to protect the public from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dominic Raab moves to block release of dangerous offender who tortured baby son

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has exercised new powers in order to block the release of a dangerous offender who was imprisoned for torturing a baby. Anthony Smith was handed a 10-year prison sentence in 2018 for torturing his infant son, now known as Tony Hudgell. But his automatic release in early September will be halted after the deputy prime minister put into action new powers designed to protect the public from dangerous offenders.Tony, now seven, suffered severe injuries, including a hip dislocation and head trauma, which forced surgeons to have to amputate both legs at the knee.Now seven, he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Liverpool shooting: Two men arrested over killing of Olivia Pratt-Korbel released on bail

Police investigating the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel say there is “no hiding place” for those involved in the killing as two men arrested on suspicion of her murder were released on bail. Nine-year-old Olivia was fatally injured when a masked gunman chased another man into her home in the Knotty Ash area of Liverpool and opened fire on Monday night. Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot in the wrist and has since been discharged from hospital.A 36-year-old man, from Huyton, arrested on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder on Thursday has been recalled to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Licence#Murder#Violent Crime#Dovecot#The Parole Board
The Independent

Woman who allegedly killed three relatives in murder-suicide accused family of ignoring domestic abuse

A Massachusetts woman who allegedly killed three members of her family and then turned the gun on herself had accused them of ignoring domestic abuse, a new report claims. Khosay Sharifi, 31, reportedly wrote an ominous Facebook post just minutes after she allegedly shot dead her father, 66, and her sister’s husband, 34, at a residence in Lynn, a suburb 13 miles north of Boston, on Tuesday. Ms Sharifi also allegedly killed her brother-in-law’s father, 56, as he was parked in his vehicle on a street less than a mile away. Ms Sharifi then killed herself inside her car parked...
LYNN, MA
The Independent

Lawyer accused of beating wife to death as she clung to infant son and two other children watched

A Minnesota mother-of-five was allegedly beaten to death by her lawyer ex-husband while she held their three-year-old child in her arms during a custody exchange. Thirty-one-year-old Anders Odegaard has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his ex-wife Carissa, also 31. Authorities in Warren responded to Mr Odegaard’s residence around 5pm on Tuesday after his nine-year-old son alerted a motorist of the attack. Ms Odegaard had arrived at the home to pick up her five children and take them to church, the Daily Mail reported. Mr Odegaard then allegedly refused to let the children leave and began choking...
The Independent

Mar-a-Lago raid: Mole remains secret but affidavit shows papers endangering US intelligence sources may have been at ‘unsecure’ Trump home

The redacted affidavit that FBI agents used to obtain a warrant to search former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home has been unsealed, revealing more details about what the Department of Justice knew about government records at Mr Trump’s home before the search.According to the 38-page document, which was made public on the order of US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Friday, FBI agents who examined the contents of boxes retrieved from Mr Trump in January 2021 found “184 unique documents bearing classification markings, including 67 documents marked as confidential, 92 documents marked as secret, and 25 documents...
POTUS
The Independent

Famous author accused of faking own death and kidnapping son is extradited from US to Canada

A Indigenous Canadian author has been extradited home to face charges for allegedly faking her own death and kidnapping her son before entering the United States on a fake identity.On Wednesday, 48-year-old Dawn Walker was handed over to police in Surrey, British Colombia, by Homeland Security agents who drove her to the US-Canada border, The Star Phoenix reported. She is due to be transferred to police in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, where she disappeared from on 22 July and faces charges for mischief and parental abduction in contravention of a custody order. The charges were filed against Ms Walker after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Independent

Mar-a-Lago infiltrated numerous times by Ukrainian woman using fake name, report says

At a time when former President Donald Trump is under the microscope for hoarding sensitive government documents, another bizarre security flaw at his Mar-a-Lago home has been revealed — a woman, claiming to be an heiress from a famous European banking dynasty, visited the seaside golf resort on numerous occasions, mingling with guests including Mr Trump.The woman, however, was not a wealthy heiress, but instead a Ukrainian born daughter of a truck driver in Illinois, and with an alleged shady background connecting her to charity scams and organised crime. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the Organised Crime Corruption and Reporting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing

Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state's Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared.James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.Coddington was convicted and sentenced to die for beating 73-year-old Albert Hale to death with a hammer. Prosecutors...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case

A federal judge in Florida told the Justice Department on Saturday to provide her with more specific information about the classified records removed from his Florida estate and said it was her “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master in the case.The two-page order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon signals that she’s inclined to grant a request from Trump’s lawyers, who this week asked for the appointment of an independent special master to review the records taken from Mar-a-Lago and identify any that may be protected by executive privilege.The judge scheduled a Thursday hearing to discuss the matter...
POTUS
The Independent

Florida man convicted of federal hate crime for trying to run Black driver and family off the road

A Florida man has been convicted of a federal hate crime after he tried to run a Black man driving with his family off the road in a racist attack.Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, was found guilty of interfering with the victim’s federally protected right to drive on the street in federal court in Tampa on Wednesday.Jurors had heard how the white man launched into the “racially-motivated attack” while driving through Seminole, Florida, back on 8 August 2021.The victim, a Black man identified only as JT, was driving his four-year-old daughter and girlfriend home from a family get together that...
The Independent

The Independent

811K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy