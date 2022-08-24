Read full article on original website
Homicide investigation underway in Toms River, NJ along Hooper Avenue
A joint investigation is underway after a man was murdered and two others were injured early Saturday morning in Toms River Township. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little made the announcement on Saturday. Through the preliminary investigation, still in its early stages, both law...
NBC Philadelphia
1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting at Toms River Shopping Center
One man died and two others were wounded when gunfire broke out at a Toms River, New Jersey shopping center Saturday morning, authorities said. The deceased was 29 years old, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said. Another 29-year-old man was in critical but stable condition at the hospital and a 25-year-old was treated for his injuries and then released, the OCPO said.
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at NJ shopping center: officials
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Gunfire at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead and two other people wounded, one critically, authorities said. Police in Toms River Township responded at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was […]
fox29.com
1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting erupts nears Toms River shopping center, officials say
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - A triple shooting that left one man dead and two others injured is under investigation in Ocean County. Police reportedly found three victims when they responded to reports of gunfire near a shopping center on the 1700 block of Hooper Avenue in Toms River around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: TWO VICTIMS SHOT ON HOOPER BLVD
We have a reporting of a shooting in the area of 1769 Hooper Ave. Police are searching for two light skin Puerto Rican males who fled the scene in a silver mercedes. We have confirmed reports of two gun shot victims. The first victim is being transported to Jersey Shore by medevac, suffering from abdominal wounds. The second victim was a trauma code and is en route to Community Medical Center. We will update our page as new developments become available.
Overnight shooting at NJ shopping mall leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
One person was killed and two were injured by a shooting at the Toms River shopping center early Saturday morning, according to police. Toms River Township Police responded to reports of the shooting just after 1 a.m.
