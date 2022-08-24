ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting at Toms River Shopping Center

One man died and two others were wounded when gunfire broke out at a Toms River, New Jersey shopping center Saturday morning, authorities said. The deceased was 29 years old, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said. Another 29-year-old man was in critical but stable condition at the hospital and a 25-year-old was treated for his injuries and then released, the OCPO said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
PIX11

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at NJ shopping center: officials

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Gunfire at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead and two other people wounded, one critically, authorities said. Police in Toms River Township responded at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was […]
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Point Pleasant, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Accidents
City
Seaside Heights, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: TWO VICTIMS SHOT ON HOOPER BLVD

We have a reporting of a shooting in the area of 1769 Hooper Ave. Police are searching for two light skin Puerto Rican males who fled the scene in a silver mercedes. We have confirmed reports of two gun shot victims. The first victim is being transported to Jersey Shore by medevac, suffering from abdominal wounds. The second victim was a trauma code and is en route to Community Medical Center. We will update our page as new developments become available.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Beaches#Accident#State
Jersey Shore Online

Sobriety Checkpoint Coming To Toms River

TOMS RIVER –New Jersey State Police have announced that a sobriety checkpoint will be set up in Ocean County in order to reduce the number of crashes caused by driving under the influence. The sobriety checkpoint will be present on August 27 in Toms River. State Troopers will be...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Victim Ejected, Killed In Route 1&9 Crash

One person died in a crash on Route 1&9 early Saturday, Aug. 27 in Newark, authorities said. The male driver struck a guard rial near Haynes Avenue, causing his vehicle to overturn around 5:30 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The victim was transported to University Hospital,...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: TWO GARBAGE TRUCKS COLLIDE CAUSING SERIOUS INJURIES

Emergency personnel are on the scene of two garbage trucks that collided on Rt 9 near Whitty. One truck crashed into the back of the other. We have unconfirmed reports that the second garbage truck driver’s leg was amputated in the accident. Medevac LZ has been established at the soccer field on Whitty.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
midjersey.news

August 26, 2022

POINT PLEASANT BOROUGH, NJ (OCEAN)–Just before 2:00 p.m. yesterday, August 25, 2022, Point Pleasant Fire Departments were sent to the 2400 Block of Willow Street for a well involved car fire with exposure issues. Firefighters arrived and quickly knocked down the fire. No other details are available at this time.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
ocscanner.news

BARNEGAT: CAR CRASHES INTO TREE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car that crashed into a tree on the 0 block of Warren Grove Road. This is a developing story and no additional details are available at this time. Use caution in the area.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress

A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County man caught with crack cocaine, crack pipe

BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Whitehouse Station man was arrested and charged Tuesday after allegedly being caught in possession of crack cocaine, and a crack pipe in Somerset County, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. Diego Mena-Quesada, 28, was charged with third-degree possession of a...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy