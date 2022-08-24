In a Special meeting, the Seward County Commission heard from Road and Bridge supervisor Bobby Wright regarding the lack of water at the new Road and Bridge Building on Salley Road. When the building was constructed, Seward County had an agreement with National Beef to tie into one of their existing wells nearby. That well is no longer producing water, and the Road and Bridge Department has not had water at their facility for some time. The Commission looked at different options before ultimately decided to drill their own well and to go as deep as necessary to ensure water far into the future. The Commission approved the bid from Howard Drilling with a six-inch casing in the amount of $55,194.39 with additional cost of drilling the well to red bed depth, with the work to start Sept. 24. The money for the well will come from the county building fund.

SEWARD COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO