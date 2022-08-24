Read full article on original website
Kansas Poet Eric McHenry to Speak at SCCC Library on Monday
LIBERAL, Kan. – Seward County Community College Library will host Kansas poet and author Eric McHenry on Monday, August 29 at noon at the SCCC Library. McHenry’s presentation “Turning Life into Legend” will explore the ways in which writers — and especially poets — blur the line between fact and fiction, autobiography and imagination. He will also discuss his writings and inspirations for his work.
Wagenseller wins Five State Fair Crown
Ashlynn Wagenseller, daughter of Jared Wagenseller and Amber Wagenseller was crowned the 2022 Seward County 5 State Fair Queen. She was crowned Friday evening right before the Tate Stevens concert by the previous Fair Queen Aspen Jaramillo. The 4 candidates, Ashlynn Wagenseller, McKenzie Kolb, Alana King, and McKenna Alexander, raised over $14,000 for the Five State Fair Scholarship Program. The candidates held several fundraising events over the last several weeks, with Ashlynn edging out McKenzie as 1st attendant. Ashlynn will reign over the 5 State Fair, and will also be at several events throughout the year.
Police investigate post office delivery scam in Kansas
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in many areas of the state are investigating reports of a post office scam. According to the Garden City Police Department, citizens are receiving text and email notifications claiming to be from the United State's Postal Service stating they are having issues with the customer's delivery address and request your personal information to have your package(s) redelivered.
Gerald Elmer Jacobs
Gerald Elmer Jacobs, 86, longtime resident of Plains, KS, passed away August 24 after a brief illness. Gerald, the son of Peter Jacobs and Felicitas Herrman Jacobs, was born in Plains where he was raised on the family farm along with his five siblings. This is where he learned his incredible work ethic. Gerald was an accomplished 3-sport athlete, a member of an undefeated football team, and earned multiple State gold medals in track & field. He graduated from Plains High School in 1956. He chose to forgo a college football scholarship offer in order to help his father, who was suffering from cancer, on the farm while also working at Beach Aircraft in Liberal. A vehicle enthusiast, this was when he purchased his first new car, a 1957 Ford Fairlane 500, which, regrettably, he was unable to keep long after realizing his $1.25 per hour pay meant an entire paycheck went to the car payment! He often lamented his sadness about not being able to keep that car.
Liberal Volleyball has Size on their Side
Coming off their first winning season since 2016, the Liberal High School volleyball team has both size and sizeable expectations. Liberal had a winning record (19-16) after an 0-10 start in 2021 and won a playoff game. This season, LHS has more length at the net than they have had in recent years. They host the WAC Volleyball Tournament in October and have designs on a conference title late this season.
County Approves Water Well for Road and Bridge
In a Special meeting, the Seward County Commission heard from Road and Bridge supervisor Bobby Wright regarding the lack of water at the new Road and Bridge Building on Salley Road. When the building was constructed, Seward County had an agreement with National Beef to tie into one of their existing wells nearby. That well is no longer producing water, and the Road and Bridge Department has not had water at their facility for some time. The Commission looked at different options before ultimately decided to drill their own well and to go as deep as necessary to ensure water far into the future. The Commission approved the bid from Howard Drilling with a six-inch casing in the amount of $55,194.39 with additional cost of drilling the well to red bed depth, with the work to start Sept. 24. The money for the well will come from the county building fund.
Diligence Barber Lounge provides a new kind of cut
Many people like to feel pampered and taken care of when they visit their barber or hairdresser, and recently, a new place opened in downtown Liberal to do just that. Diligence Barber Lounge officially opened its doors last weekend and had its ribbon cutting last Tuesday. Owners Alecxis Bonilla and Sarai Nessline said they are very excited to have the place officially open now after so much work.
Satanta’s Upperclassmen Say it’s their Turn
Satanta’s senior and junior football players have been play varsity football since they were freshmen. Sparse football classes in front of them caused some baptisms by fire for the Indians the past several seasons. But last year’s Indians won two of their last three to help cause some optimism for the 2022 season.
