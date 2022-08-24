Dean Allen Dams, age 68, of Holland, Michigan passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Dean was born on November 5, 1953. A visitation for Dean will be held Monday, August 29, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St, Holland, MI 49424. A funeral service will occur Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO