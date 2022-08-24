ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

NBC Sports

Ranking the best linebackers before the 2022 NFL season

Linebackers are seen as the leaders of a defense. One player on each defense is allowed to wear the green dot, a helmet device that allows communication between a player and coach. That responsibility often falls on middle linebackers. After relaying the play call to his teammates, off-ball linebackers can...
Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) passes physical, coming off PUP list

Ronnie Stanley took a significant step toward a healthy return Friday when he passed his physical. The Ravens announced Stanley's successful physical examination, clearing the way for him to get back on the field perhaps in time for Week 1. Stanley played just one game last season after fracturing his...
FOX Sports

NFL starting QB tracker: Geno Smith named Seahawks' starting QB for Week 1

There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Pete Carroll announces Geno Smith will start at QB in the Seahawks' Week 1 matchup against the Broncos. Carroll made the announcement following...
