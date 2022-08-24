Read full article on original website
WATCH: Five-star Texas commit Johntay Cook shines in nationally televised matchup
After a junior campaign where he caught a touchdown every other reception, five-star Texas-bound DeSoto wide receiver Johntay Cook had even loftier goals setting 40 touchdowns as the mark he aims to hit as a senior. Cook got off to a hot start in Beaverton, Ore. against Louisiana powerhouse St. Augustine on NFL Network last night with his first touchdown of the year coming on a beautifully-placed go route.
brproud.com
Tigers Suffer Setback Against Houston, Split Day One of Tiger Classic
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Volleyball team fell to Houston, 3-1 (25-19, 23-25, 12-25, 22-25) Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC). LSU (1-1) hit .221 in the match with 59 kills and registered three blocks, while Houston (1-1) hit .258 and registered 52 kills, eight blocks, and seven aces.
WATCH: In-state Vols DL commit Robinson makes plays on offense, defense
WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. — After adding roughly 30 pounds during the offseason, Nathan Robinson debuted as a full-time defensive lineman Aug. 19 during his Greenbrier (Tenn.) High School team's season opener against Springfield (Tenn.) High School. It hasn't taken him long to make an impact at his new position.
Click2Houston.com
Panthers On The Prowl Once Again In 2022
IT CAN BE ARGUED THAT RIDGE POINT IS THE CREAM OF THE CLASS 6A CROP WHEN IT COMES TO GREATER HOUSTON VOLLEYBALL THESE DAYS. The Panthers have made the State Tournament three of the last four seasons. Since 2017, they have an overall record of 174-40, a winning percentage of 81.3 and have won four District Championships via a 69-1 record.
KHOU
Houston-area high school football scoreboard
HOUSTON — High school football is back across the Houston area and we've got you covered with scores from gridirons all across southeast Texas. And make sure to catch Matt Musil with Football Friday Nights on KHOU 11 News, and then Inside High School Sports Saturdays at 11 p.m.
Texas High School Football Scores: Week 1 of 2022
SAN ANGELO, TX — Texas high school football scores for week one of the 2022 season. San Angelo Central High School Bobcats are in Killeen facing the Shoemaker Wolves. See over 60 high school football scores here.
Friday Football Fever: Week 1 scores for the 2022 season
EAST TEXAS (KETK) The high school football season is underway across East Texas and we have the list of scores for your favorite team. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOL GAMES Longview 36 @ McKinney Boyd 10 – Final North Forney 30 @ Whitehouse 47– Final Lufkin 31 @ Tyler Legacy 23– Final Van 28 […]
Click2Houston.com
VYPE COVER STORY: Lagway, Mettauer could be H-Town’s next big-time QB combo
WITH THE EMERGENCE OF THE WOODLANDS’ MABREY METTAUER AND WILLIS’ DEREK LAGWAY AS TOP 10 NATIONAL QUARTERBACK RECRUITS FOR THE CLASS OF 2024, IT BEGS THE QUESTION… COULD THE CIT Y OF HOUSTON BE THE HOME OF TWO OF THE BIGGEST SIGNAL-CALLING PROSPECTS, EVER?. Not to mention...
uhcougars.com
Houston Mourns Passing of Kaila Chizer
HOUSTON – The University of Houston and Houston Athletics are mourning the loss of Kaila Chizer, a two-time Houston graduate, former student-athlete and Women's Basketball Director of Operations, who unexpectedly passed away Tuesday. Chizer, 26, graduated with a degree in education from Houston in 2018 and earned her master's...
austincountynewsonline.com
Austin County Scoreboard 2022 – Week 1
Austin County and surrounding area teams battled it out on Friday night in Week 1 of the 2022 Texas Football Season. Here are the scores that we have.
KBTX.com
Rudder falls to Willis in season opener
WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers lost its 2022 season opener Friday night following a 73-14 defeat to Willis at Berton A. Yates Stadium. After allowing 28 unanswered points to open the game, the Rangers answered with a 46-yard jet sweep touchdown by Jaquise Martin. Willis’ offense was too much to handle as QB Derek Lagway led the Wildkats with 336 passing yards and 7 total touchdowns in a decisive home victory.
cw39.com
High school football forecast: North Shore vs. The Woodlands
HOUSTON (CW39) — Showers and storms along the coast this morning, but all is dry on the turf. A big game takes place Thursday at 7 p.m., Galena Park ISD Stadium. The preview: The Woodlands and North Shore are top-rated programs. The North Shore Mustangs are the No. 2-ranked team in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press 6A preseason rankings, while The Woodlands Highlanders are ranked No. 18.
East Texas high school football is back! Two Thursday night games kick off the season
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — East Texas high school football is officially back! On Thursday, the Sabine Cardinals and Spring Hill Panthers are kicking off the season in East Texas. “So, last night.. no sleep at all. We were up early this morning bouncing around all day. Anxious to be able to come to play and […]
