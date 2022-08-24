ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WATCH: Five-star Texas commit Johntay Cook shines in nationally televised matchup

After a junior campaign where he caught a touchdown every other reception, five-star Texas-bound DeSoto wide receiver Johntay Cook had even loftier goals setting 40 touchdowns as the mark he aims to hit as a senior. Cook got off to a hot start in Beaverton, Ore. against Louisiana powerhouse St. Augustine on NFL Network last night with his first touchdown of the year coming on a beautifully-placed go route.
Tigers Suffer Setback Against Houston, Split Day One of Tiger Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Volleyball team fell to Houston, 3-1 (25-19, 23-25, 12-25, 22-25) Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC). LSU (1-1) hit .221 in the match with 59 kills and registered three blocks, while Houston (1-1) hit .258 and registered 52 kills, eight blocks, and seven aces.
Panthers On The Prowl Once Again In 2022

IT CAN BE ARGUED THAT RIDGE POINT IS THE CREAM OF THE CLASS 6A CROP WHEN IT COMES TO GREATER HOUSTON VOLLEYBALL THESE DAYS. The Panthers have made the State Tournament three of the last four seasons. Since 2017, they have an overall record of 174-40, a winning percentage of 81.3 and have won four District Championships via a 69-1 record.
Houston-area high school football scoreboard

HOUSTON — High school football is back across the Houston area and we've got you covered with scores from gridirons all across southeast Texas. And make sure to catch Matt Musil with Football Friday Nights on KHOU 11 News, and then Inside High School Sports Saturdays at 11 p.m.
Houston Mourns Passing of Kaila Chizer

HOUSTON – The University of Houston and Houston Athletics are mourning the loss of Kaila Chizer, a two-time Houston graduate, former student-athlete and Women's Basketball Director of Operations, who unexpectedly passed away Tuesday. Chizer, 26, graduated with a degree in education from Houston in 2018 and earned her master's...
Rudder falls to Willis in season opener

WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers lost its 2022 season opener Friday night following a 73-14 defeat to Willis at Berton A. Yates Stadium. After allowing 28 unanswered points to open the game, the Rangers answered with a 46-yard jet sweep touchdown by Jaquise Martin. Willis’ offense was too much to handle as QB Derek Lagway led the Wildkats with 336 passing yards and 7 total touchdowns in a decisive home victory.
High school football forecast: North Shore vs. The Woodlands

HOUSTON (CW39) — Showers and storms along the coast this morning, but all is dry on the turf. A big game takes place Thursday at 7 p.m., Galena Park ISD Stadium. The preview: The Woodlands and North Shore are top-rated programs. The North Shore Mustangs are the No. 2-ranked team in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press 6A preseason rankings, while The Woodlands Highlanders are ranked No. 18.
HBCU and PWI: Is it worth the debate?

It was my senior year of high school. I sat with my academic advisor going over college options before starting the application process. I had the grades, I was very involved in school and extracurricular activities, and I was ready to start the next phase of my academic career. I attended a very diverse high school in Massachusetts and wanted the same experience once I graduated.
28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
