Lincoln County, ME

lcnme.com

Warm Weather for Wiscasset’s Second Annual Schoonerfest

Local musicians playing by the waterfront, reenactors camping on the Wiscasset Common, large schooners with fluttering sails traveling around the river: all were sights to be found at Wiscasset’s second annual Schoonerfest, held over the weekend, Aug. 19-21. This year’s Schoonerfest was met with warm weather and cloudless skies,...
WISCASSET, ME
94.9 HOM

Deering Oaks Park in Portland, Maine, Gets an Update You’ll Want to See

One of the many things I adore about Portland is its plethora of public parks and outdoor spaces. There is no shortage of places to get outside and breathe in that fresh Maine air. Since we live in New England and Mother Nature can be a fickle mistress, enjoying the outdoors should be accessible and easy (during the months we can actually get out there), and Portland, Maine, is doing a great job of that.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

A Creepy Old School in Livermore Falls, Maine, to Be Transformed Into a Haunted House This October

For the last couple of years, many of the notable Halloween attractions in Maine have had to operate differently thanks to a combination of the pandemic and a workforce shortage. This could mean scaled-back interactions or just limiting the amount of dates available. Another wrinkle has been the weather, as Maine has seen an abundance of high wind and heavy rain in October recently. So, one haunted attraction in Livermore Falls has decided to tackle all those problems head on. The United Way is going transform a creepy old school into a full blown haunted house with limited dates and no weather cancellations.
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
2traveldads.com

Staying at 250 Main Hotel in Rockland, Mid-Coast Maine (hotel review)

After a week of camping in Maine, the 250 Main Hotel was a welcome change full of comfort and in the perfect location. Mid-Coast Maine can feel pretty rough around the edges at times, so checking into a nice, welcoming hotel was a great surprise. Often we stay in larger hotels or resorts which made 250 Main seem small and quaint, but the service and luxury matched the larger properties we frequent.
ROCKLAND, ME
lcnme.com

Mary Ann Brewer

Mary Ann Brewer, 63, of Waldoboro, passed away unexpectedly at her home after a hard-fought battle with cancer on Aug. 24, 2022. Mary was the daughter of Neil Carroll Colburn and Jane Pendleton. She grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools, graduating from Medomak Valley High School. Mary married...
WALDOBORO, ME
lcnme.com

Edna Boynton Creamer

Edna Boynton Creamer, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully on Aug. 18, 2022, in Damariscotta. She was born in 1925 to Frank and Margaret Mulcahy Boynton in Cranston, R.I. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Raised in New Harbor, Edna moved to Damariscotta after high school, working as a...
WALDOBORO, ME
lcnme.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 238 calls for service for the period of Aug. 16-23. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7109 calls for service. Aug. 19, Scott E. Redlhammer, 57, of Plantation, Fla. was issued a summons for operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

Annual ‘Paranormal Fair’ At Fort Knox This Weekend

This weekend, haunted Fort Knox will be the epicenter of all things unexplained. Aliens, Bigfoot, cryptids, and ghosts are taking over Fort Knox in Prospect this weekend. The fort will host an annual event that highlights unexplained phenomena here in Maine. The Paranormal Faire is Saturday, August 27. Admission is free with a park entry fee.
PROSPECT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Five Islands Lobster Co. closes for rest of the season

GEORGETOWN, Maine — Five Islands Lobster Co. based in Georgetown announced they are closing for the season on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. The post states that "due to unforeseen circumstances and staffing issues," the restaurant is "forced" to close its doors. The restaurant said the decision wasn't...
GEORGETOWN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Wyeth family artworks are going up for auction

THOMASTON, Maine — The sale of a single painting by a member of the Wyeth family can make headlines in New England and the world. So, the prospect of a half dozen Wyeth works in a single sale, plus letters and photos, has a lot of collector interest in this weekend's sale at Thomaston Place Auction Gallery.
THOMASTON, ME
wgan.com

Body of missing boater pulled from Androscoggin River

The Maine Warden Service said Friday the body of a boater who went missing on the Androscoggin River has been found. Wardens were searching for 32-year-old Richard Stevens of Auburn, who was presumed drowned. The search began following reports of an overturned boat on the Androscoggin River in Topsham on...
AUBURN, ME
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Rolls in Maine

MAINE - If you're looking for some of the best lobster rolls in Maine, you've come to the right place. We've gathered up our favorite restaurants to help you decide where to go. We've covered you from Wiscasset to Kittery, from Seaside to York, Maine. Read on to learn more about each one. And don't forget to sample the lobster rolls! These delicious pies are made with fresh Maine lobster and served with mayo and mustard.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

The Top of the East Cocktail Bar in Portland, Maine Set to Reopen in September

There was once a time in Portland, Maine where the Top of the East cocktail lounge was considered the fanciest bar in the city. Located on the rooftop of the Westin Harborview Hotel, the Top of the East maintains the name it was given when the hotel was called the Eastland. Back in 2020, the Westin promised a major renovation of the longstanding lounge, complete with two, outdoor rooftop decks. Those ambitious plans appear to have been scrapped, but the Top of the East has been closed for quite some time undergoing a different sort of renovation and now they've scheduled a grand reopening.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Does Maine Have an Obsession With Redheads?

This past Saturday, downtown Brunswick was poppin' and VERY alive for the annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival. For the better part of the day, both sides of Maine Street in Brunswick and the Town Mall (green) were lined with multiple tents and vendors displaying their incredible artwork. The Town Mall...
BRUNSWICK, ME
WMTW

Peaks Island sees heavy damage following record storm

PORTLAND, Maine — Peaks Island residences and businesses suffered storm damage following Friday's record-breaking thunderstorm. The storm dropped an all-time record 1.52 inches of rain at the Portland Jetport, breaking the previous record of 1.30 set in 1892. Winds of up to 60 miles per hour were also reported...
PORTLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST - The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 14-21. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 14. Gerard Allen, 41, of Troy,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME

