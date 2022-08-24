Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Archaeology dig at Damariscotta’s Chapman-Hall House to uncover remnants of the past
DAMARISCOTTA — The grounds of Lincoln County Historical Association’s Chapman-Hall House museum in Damariscotta will be the site of an archaeological investigation during the first two weeks of September. Historical Archaeologist Tim Dinsmore of Midcoast Archaeology will direct the research of the site surrounding the 1754 house. The...
lcnme.com
Warm Weather for Wiscasset’s Second Annual Schoonerfest
Local musicians playing by the waterfront, reenactors camping on the Wiscasset Common, large schooners with fluttering sails traveling around the river: all were sights to be found at Wiscasset’s second annual Schoonerfest, held over the weekend, Aug. 19-21. This year’s Schoonerfest was met with warm weather and cloudless skies,...
Deering Oaks Park in Portland, Maine, Gets an Update You’ll Want to See
One of the many things I adore about Portland is its plethora of public parks and outdoor spaces. There is no shortage of places to get outside and breathe in that fresh Maine air. Since we live in New England and Mother Nature can be a fickle mistress, enjoying the outdoors should be accessible and easy (during the months we can actually get out there), and Portland, Maine, is doing a great job of that.
A Creepy Old School in Livermore Falls, Maine, to Be Transformed Into a Haunted House This October
For the last couple of years, many of the notable Halloween attractions in Maine have had to operate differently thanks to a combination of the pandemic and a workforce shortage. This could mean scaled-back interactions or just limiting the amount of dates available. Another wrinkle has been the weather, as Maine has seen an abundance of high wind and heavy rain in October recently. So, one haunted attraction in Livermore Falls has decided to tackle all those problems head on. The United Way is going transform a creepy old school into a full blown haunted house with limited dates and no weather cancellations.
2traveldads.com
Staying at 250 Main Hotel in Rockland, Mid-Coast Maine (hotel review)
After a week of camping in Maine, the 250 Main Hotel was a welcome change full of comfort and in the perfect location. Mid-Coast Maine can feel pretty rough around the edges at times, so checking into a nice, welcoming hotel was a great surprise. Often we stay in larger hotels or resorts which made 250 Main seem small and quaint, but the service and luxury matched the larger properties we frequent.
lcnme.com
Mary Ann Brewer
Mary Ann Brewer, 63, of Waldoboro, passed away unexpectedly at her home after a hard-fought battle with cancer on Aug. 24, 2022. Mary was the daughter of Neil Carroll Colburn and Jane Pendleton. She grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools, graduating from Medomak Valley High School. Mary married...
lcnme.com
Edna Boynton Creamer
Edna Boynton Creamer, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully on Aug. 18, 2022, in Damariscotta. She was born in 1925 to Frank and Margaret Mulcahy Boynton in Cranston, R.I. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Raised in New Harbor, Edna moved to Damariscotta after high school, working as a...
lcnme.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 238 calls for service for the period of Aug. 16-23. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7109 calls for service. Aug. 19, Scott E. Redlhammer, 57, of Plantation, Fla. was issued a summons for operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.
Annual ‘Paranormal Fair’ At Fort Knox This Weekend
This weekend, haunted Fort Knox will be the epicenter of all things unexplained. Aliens, Bigfoot, cryptids, and ghosts are taking over Fort Knox in Prospect this weekend. The fort will host an annual event that highlights unexplained phenomena here in Maine. The Paranormal Faire is Saturday, August 27. Admission is free with a park entry fee.
Five Islands Lobster Co. closes for rest of the season
GEORGETOWN, Maine — Five Islands Lobster Co. based in Georgetown announced they are closing for the season on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. The post states that "due to unforeseen circumstances and staffing issues," the restaurant is "forced" to close its doors. The restaurant said the decision wasn't...
Wyeth family artworks are going up for auction
THOMASTON, Maine — The sale of a single painting by a member of the Wyeth family can make headlines in New England and the world. So, the prospect of a half dozen Wyeth works in a single sale, plus letters and photos, has a lot of collector interest in this weekend's sale at Thomaston Place Auction Gallery.
wgan.com
Body of missing boater pulled from Androscoggin River
The Maine Warden Service said Friday the body of a boater who went missing on the Androscoggin River has been found. Wardens were searching for 32-year-old Richard Stevens of Auburn, who was presumed drowned. The search began following reports of an overturned boat on the Androscoggin River in Topsham on...
PhillyBite
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maine
MAINE - If you're looking for some of the best lobster rolls in Maine, you've come to the right place. We've gathered up our favorite restaurants to help you decide where to go. We've covered you from Wiscasset to Kittery, from Seaside to York, Maine. Read on to learn more about each one. And don't forget to sample the lobster rolls! These delicious pies are made with fresh Maine lobster and served with mayo and mustard.
Popular Portland Middle Eastern Restaurant Permanently Closing its Doors
There is sad news coming out of the Portland culinary world, as one of the town's most popular spots is closing its doors for good. The much-beloved Middle Eastern restaurant will officially be shutting down at the end of September. This ends what can only be described as a fantastic run of delicious food, amazing drinks, and wonderful memories.
The Top of the East Cocktail Bar in Portland, Maine Set to Reopen in September
There was once a time in Portland, Maine where the Top of the East cocktail lounge was considered the fanciest bar in the city. Located on the rooftop of the Westin Harborview Hotel, the Top of the East maintains the name it was given when the hotel was called the Eastland. Back in 2020, the Westin promised a major renovation of the longstanding lounge, complete with two, outdoor rooftop decks. Those ambitious plans appear to have been scrapped, but the Top of the East has been closed for quite some time undergoing a different sort of renovation and now they've scheduled a grand reopening.
Does Maine Have an Obsession With Redheads?
This past Saturday, downtown Brunswick was poppin' and VERY alive for the annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival. For the better part of the day, both sides of Maine Street in Brunswick and the Town Mall (green) were lined with multiple tents and vendors displaying their incredible artwork. The Town Mall...
Oxford 250 winner chases checkered flag one more time
OXFORD, Maine — It's race weekend at the Oxford Plains Speedway, and a former winner is once again trying to make it into the most prestigious race of the year there; the Oxford 250. "He still has it," Ricky Drew said. He's on the team for the #71 super...
WMTW
Peaks Island sees heavy damage following record storm
PORTLAND, Maine — Peaks Island residences and businesses suffered storm damage following Friday's record-breaking thunderstorm. The storm dropped an all-time record 1.52 inches of rain at the Portland Jetport, breaking the previous record of 1.30 set in 1892. Winds of up to 60 miles per hour were also reported...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST - The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 14-21. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 14. Gerard Allen, 41, of Troy,...
WMTW
City official admits they may have overstepped issuing citation over photo snapped at beach
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland officials admitted they may have over-stepped in issuing a ticket to a dog owner. But they aren't apologizing for relying on anonymous photos and videos to help them enforce city ordinances. Dogs are allowed on Willard Beach for a couple hours in the...
