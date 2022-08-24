Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Juvenile arrested for attempted murder of adult
A juvenile has been arrested for the attempted murder of an adult after a report that a physical altercation occurred in the city limits of Picayune. According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, officers were sent to 1000 South Beech Street on Aug. 22, at about 10:00 p.m. in reference to a physical altercation where someone was possibly shot.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff searching for man accused of robbing minor
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of robbing a minor. According to the sheriff, deputies responded to Kentwood Brick on Highway 51 after an employee reported he had been robbed. Deputies say Christopher Johnson robbed a 17-year-old coworker while both...
NOLA.com
10-year sentence for gun-wielding grandmother who assaulted Ochsner hospital staffers
A 68-year-old Mandeville woman accused of brandishing a gun and assaulting Ochsner Medical Center staffers as she abducted her granddaughter from the hospital was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in the case Wednesday, court records said. The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office dropped the second-degree kidnapping...
an17.com
20-year-old arrested in Mandeville-area shooting
A local man has been arrested following a shooting incident which occurred Tuesday (August 23) evening at a Mandeville-area residence. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Meade Court in reference to a shooting. STPSO detectives learned Logan Maxted, 20,...
Suspected Louisiana drug dealer charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill around 80,000 people
COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A large police presence was seen in two areas of Covington on Tuesday, August 23. Law enforcement coalesced in the Ozone and Covington Point communities while looking for 34-year-old Jovan Williams. At the time of his arrest, CPD considered Williams to be “a major fentanyl and heroin dealer.” The arrest of […]
WDSU
Covington city councilman arrested, facing insurance fraud charge
COVINGTON, La. — A Covington city councilman has been arrested and accused of insurance fraud. According to Louisiana State Police, Peter Lewis, 44, faces charges after an investigation into what they say was a fraudulent long-term disability insurance claim with Unum Life Insurance Company of America. The investigation revealed...
Woman fatally shoots man near Bush area, St. Tammany detectives say
According to the STPSO, the shooting happened in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue in Bush Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Sheriff's office: 1 dead, 4 injured in St. Helena Parish shooting late Thursday
A late-night shooting near Greensburg in St. Helena Parish left one person dead and four injured, the sheriff’s office said Friday. Officers were dispatched around 11:35 p.m. Thursday to an area near the Last Stop Mini Mart, northwest of the town, said St. Helena Sheriff’s Office spokesman Joe Chaney.
Suspect Arrested in Second District Shooting
NOPD has arrested a wanted suspect in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on August 21 in the 8400 block of Palm Street.
Convicted at 17, prisoner, now 53, exonerated in rape
NEW ORLEANS — A Black man wrongfully convicted as a teenager for a New Orleans rape more than 36 years ago was ordered freed Thursday after a judge threw out his conviction. Sullivan Walter, now 53, used a handkerchief to wipe away tears as a state district judge formally vacated his conviction for a home-invasion rape. Judge Darryl Derbigny expressed anger that blood and semen evidence that could have cleared him never made it to to the jury.
L'Observateur
Tangipahoa Man Wanted for Simple Robbery of a Juvenile
On Monday August 22, 2022, deputies responded to Kentwood Brick on Highway 51 for reports of an employee being robbed. Throughout the investigation, deputies discovered Christopher Johnson, a resident of the Village of Tangipahoa, robbed a 17 year old coworker while both parties were in the restroom during a break. According to witnesses, the victim exited a bathroom stall where he was approached by Johnson and several other employees. Johnson proceeded to remove the victim’s cell phone from his pocket and told him he would give it back if the victim paid him $300. Meanwhile, another employee, later identified as Kevin Bates of Fluker, slapped the victim across the face. After the incident, Johnson left the brick plant for lunch and never returned.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: One dead, four injured in St. Helena shooting overnight
ST. HELENA PARISH - Five people were shot, one fatally, during a shooting at a convenience store in St. Helena Parish. Joe Chaney, chief of operations for the St. Helena Sheriff’s Office, said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Last Stop Money Mart in Greensburg. Chaney...
WDSU
Mandeville shooting linked to altercation, one arrested
MANDEVILLE, La. — A St. Tammany man has been arrested and accused of a shooting that happened at a home in Mandeville Tuesday night. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Meade Court in reference to a shooting around 7:30 p.m.
Northshore woman fatally shoots man involved in a fight on her front yard
BUSH, La. — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning near Bush, La., in St. Tammany Parish. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue in Bush around 2:30 a.m. after receiving calls of a shooting. Deputies arriving at the scene found a man dead in the front yard with apparent gunshot wounds.
brproud.com
Suspect attempts to hide identity using large brown box, LPSO says
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a burglary suspect was caught on camera using a unique disguise — a large brown box. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the theft took place on Thursday, Aug. 18 at a dental business on Crossing Way. He said the suspect hidden under the box came into the building through an unlocked back door before tossing her disguise.
an17.com
Longtime TPSO Deputy Jimmy Travis enters Sheriff's race
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief James “Jimmy” Travis has officially announced his intention to seek election as the next Sheriff of Tangipahoa Parish. Travis would become the successor to current Sheriff Daniel Edwards, who will retire in 2024 after 20 years of service. Travis has a long...
NOLA.com
Second person killed in Hoffman Triangle in 15 hours, New Orleans police say
A man was shot dead Saturday afternoon in the Hoffman Triangle's second homicide in less than 15 hours, New Orleans police said. Officers were summoned at 1:23 p.m. to the 2800 block of South Johnson Street, where they found the 46-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds on a sidewalk. Emergency Medical Services declared him dead there.
NOLA.com
Fifth man arrested in killing at Uptown New Orleans auto repair shop
A fifth man was arrested Thursday in last year's fatal shooting at an Uptown auto repair shop, New Orleans police said. Jessie Hughes, 32, faces a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Torrin Girard, 20, who was gunned down in the 4300 block of Tchoupitoulas Street on Sept. 20. Police said they obtained a warrant for Hughes' arrest two days after the shooting, but Hughes had gone to Austell, Georgia. He was arrested there Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Victim in June homicide was suspect in 2 January carjackings
There was no bond following a hearing on June 7. Three days later, Williams was dead.
Suspect vehicle in Bogalusa shooting located in Western Louisiana
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department provided an update on the whereabouts of the vehicle suspected in the drive-by shooting death of 50-year-old Veronique Allen. Police say the vehicle, which was caught on surveillance, is registered to someone in Western Louisiana. The vehicle was reported as stolen earlier on Tuesday prior to the shooting.
