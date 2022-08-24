Read full article on original website
arlnow.com
ACPD: Alexandria man arrested after off-duty officer witnesses vehicle tampering
A 54-year-old Alexandria man is in jail after police say he broke into and stole items from two cars and tampered with five others. The arrest happened last night around midnight, in a pair of neighborhoods along Columbia Pike. The man was caught, police say, after an alert off-duty officer...
hot96.com
Two Dead, Two Hurt in Henderson Shooting
Henderson police responded to an active shooter call about 7:30 Thursday night. It happened at the Harbor House Christian Center on Clay Street. Arriving officers found four gunshot victims, two of whom were deceased. Police developed a suspect, identified as Kenneth Gibbs of Henderson. He was located and taken into...
Photos released of man wanted for double shooting in Northwest DC
Detectives from D.C. Metropolitan Police Department have released photos of a man wanted for shooting two people. At 10:41 pm. on August, 25, in the 700 block of 7th Street, Northwest officers responded to reports of a shooting.
msn.com
Bristow Man Shot and Killed In D.C. On Wednesday: Police
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A 25-year-old man from Bristow was shot and killed on Florida Avenue in northwest D.C. on Wednesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Authorities identified the victim as Ahmad Clark. A woman, who police did not identify by name, also suffered a gunshot wound. Her...
fox5dc.com
Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Southeast
WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one person is in custody.
mocoshow.com
Three Arrested and Charged with Armed Robberies of Two AT&T Stores
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged, Jalonte Malik Cole, 27, Sammie David Smith, 28, and Rayvon Marquis Drayton, 25, for the Thursday, August 18, 2022, armed robbery of an AT&T store in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike in Rockville.
Landover Man Found Dead In Maryland Apartment From Body Trauma, Police Say
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate a potential homicide in Prince George’s County. Landover resident Dameon Broadus, 44, was found dead inside a 75th Avenue apartment on Thursday, Aug. 25 as members of the Prince George's Police Department conducted a welfare check.
Video Of Potential Victims Fleeing Mass Shooting In Baltimore Released By Police
Police have released video connected to a mass shooting in Baltimore that killed one person and injured several others, authorities say. Detectives released the footage in an effort to identify the suspects involved in the horrific crime, according to Baltimore police. As previously reported by Daily Voice, the shooting occurred...
Virginia State Police investigates interstate shooting in Fairfax County
Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a shooting that took place along Interstate 495 early Thursday morning.
Police release names of 2 men killed in quintuple shooting in DC
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified the two men killed in a shooting in Northwest Wednesday that left three other men hurt.
WJLA
Suspect fires shots at driver on I-495 exit ramp in Fairfax County: VSP
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A driver called Virginia State Police early Thursday morning to report that he was shot at by another driver on an Interstate 495 exit ramp in Fairfax County, according to police. At around 4:50 a.m., both vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had...
One killed, one in custody following shooting in Glen Burnie
A person was killed during an argument in Glen Burnie Friday afternoon. Police said the dispute happened between two people in the 600 block of North Crain Highway.
Police ID Motorcyclist Killed In Early Morning Upper Marlboro Hit-Run Crash
A motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Maryland, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. Washington, DC resident Muhammad Salim, 58, was killed in a crash in Upper Marlboro early on Wednesday, Aug. 24 after being struck by a car that was later located by investigators.
2 suspects wanted for carjacking vehicle with semi-automatic weapon inside in SE DC
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Aug. 2022 about crimes involving juveniles in the District. A vehicle with a semi-automatic weapon inside was carjacked in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon, leading the Metropolitan Police Department on a search for the two people accused. The armed carjacking took place...
alxnow.com
Woman robbed of personal items on W. Reed Avenue in Arlandria
A 29-year-old woman was robbed of personal items by an acquaintance in Arlandria last Wednesday (August 17). The incident occurred in the 100 block of W. Reed Avenue oat around 10 p.m. The area is near the busy intersection of Glebe Road an Mount Vernon Avenue. The victim was not...
Police: Glen Burnie driver tried fleeing after striking, killing woman walking
A 19-year-old driver in Glen Burnie is being charged following a Thursday collision that left a woman dead.
Brandywine Woman Arrested For Running Over Boyfriend With Car, Killing Him
A Brandywine woman has been charged after running over her boyfriend with her car over the weekend, killing him, authorities say. Udele Burno, 38, is accused of causing the death of Riverdale resident Shamatto Clarke, 40, after intentionally striking him outside of a home in the 6100 block of Floral Park Road around 8:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Prince George's County Police.
hot96.com
Semi Driver Dies
A semi truck driver is dead after his rig overturns. It happened on US 231 near Old State Road 45 in Dubois County on Thursday. Dubois dispatch received the call about 2pm. Arriving Kentucky State Police troopers found the driver trapped inside the cab. He was pronounced dead at the...
Father and Stepmother Charged in Connection with 5-Year-Old Child's Death In Capitol Heights
The parents of a 5-year-old child killed in Capitol Heights have been arrested for her murder, authorities say. Pradel Delinois, 44, and Ornelie Charles, 42, are accused of causing the blunt force trauma that killed 5-year-old Pradeline Delinois on Thursday, Aug. 18 in the 5100 block of Cumberland Street, according to Prince George’s County Police.
Vehicle wanted in connection with Park Heights shooting
BALTIMORE--- Investigators are searching for a 2016 Silver Lexus Sedan, believed to be involved in Wednesday's mass shooting in Northwest Baltimore that killed one and injured six others.A late-model silver four-door pulled up to the intersection of Park Heights and Shirley avenues in Central Park Heights around 12:24 p.m. Two people got out and opened fire, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. The vehicles license plate according to investigators is CT200H.Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at (410)396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
