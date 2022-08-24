ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Dead, Two Hurt in Henderson Shooting

Henderson police responded to an active shooter call about 7:30 Thursday night. It happened at the Harbor House Christian Center on Clay Street. Arriving officers found four gunshot victims, two of whom were deceased. Police developed a suspect, identified as Kenneth Gibbs of Henderson. He was located and taken into...
msn.com

Bristow Man Shot and Killed In D.C. On Wednesday: Police

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A 25-year-old man from Bristow was shot and killed on Florida Avenue in northwest D.C. on Wednesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Authorities identified the victim as Ahmad Clark. A woman, who police did not identify by name, also suffered a gunshot wound. Her...
BRISTOW, VA
fox5dc.com

Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Southeast

WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one person is in custody.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Woman robbed of personal items on W. Reed Avenue in Arlandria

A 29-year-old woman was robbed of personal items by an acquaintance in Arlandria last Wednesday (August 17). The incident occurred in the 100 block of W. Reed Avenue oat around 10 p.m. The area is near the busy intersection of Glebe Road an Mount Vernon Avenue. The victim was not...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Daily Voice

Brandywine Woman Arrested For Running Over Boyfriend With Car, Killing Him

A Brandywine woman has been charged after running over her boyfriend with her car over the weekend, killing him, authorities say. Udele Burno, 38, is accused of causing the death of Riverdale resident Shamatto Clarke, 40, after intentionally striking him outside of a home in the 6100 block of Floral Park Road around 8:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Prince George's County Police.
BRANDYWINE, MD
hot96.com

Semi Driver Dies

A semi truck driver is dead after his rig overturns. It happened on US 231 near Old State Road 45 in Dubois County on Thursday. Dubois dispatch received the call about 2pm. Arriving Kentucky State Police troopers found the driver trapped inside the cab. He was pronounced dead at the...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
CBS Baltimore

Vehicle wanted in connection with Park Heights shooting

BALTIMORE--- Investigators are searching for a 2016 Silver Lexus Sedan, believed to be involved in Wednesday's mass shooting in Northwest Baltimore that killed one and injured six others.A late-model silver four-door pulled up to the intersection of Park Heights and Shirley avenues in Central Park Heights around 12:24 p.m. Two people got out and opened fire, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. The vehicles license plate according to investigators is CT200H.Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at (410)396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.  
BALTIMORE, MD

