ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Madeline Mellinger Named Florida’s Woman of the Year in Agriculture

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4J6T_0hTO6X9d00

This week, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) announced Madeline Mellinger as the 2022 Woman of the Year in Agriculture.

“It’s an honor to announce Madeline Mellinger as this year’s Woman of the Year in Agriculture,” said Fried. “Madeline has dedicated 50 years to Florida’s agriculture industry and is an innovator in the field of integrated pest management. As a business owner, scientist, and mentor, she has contributed greatly to the development of Florida’s next generation of growers and our agricultural industry as a whole. We are thrilled to be able to celebrate her with this award.”

In 1972, Madeline Mellinger founded Glades Crop Care, Inc. and remains its CEO today. Glades Corp Care is an independent agricultural consulting and contract research firm that provides integrated pest management and crop counseling services to more than 65,000 acres of plants and over 60 varieties of fresh vegetable crops, citrus, rice, and sugarcane.

Mellinger’s work has changed the way farmers in Florida approach pest control. Her work showed producers that they could shift from calendar-based pesticide application to need-based, which saved farmers money and reduced negative agricultural environmental impact.

Mellinger has also dedicated her time throughout the years to serving on a number of IFAS-related advisory boards, including the UF/IFAS Everglades Research and Education Center, a vice president search committee and co-chaired the UF/IFAS Strategic Planning Committee. In addition, she and her husband, Dr. Charles Mellinger, were vital in the establishment of the Doctor of Plant Medicine Program at the University of Florida to educate Florida’s future agricultural innovators. Madeline has been repeatedly recognized for her service, including being named a Friend of IFAS in 2014 and was one of Florida Trend’s Living Legends for 2018-2020.

She is known among her peers for her work as a mentor to women seeking to become leaders in the agricultural industry and the establishment of the Foundation of Environmental Agriculture Education which funds scholarships for students who major in crop production or related fields.

For more than 30 years, women who have made outstanding contributions to Florida agriculture have been honored with the “Woman of the Year in Agriculture” award. This award is sponsored by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) in conjunction with the Florida State Fair Authority and is presented during the Florida State Fair in Tampa. Recipients of the “Woman of the Year in Agriculture” award have come from all corners of Florida’s diverse agricultural industry, including cattle, vegetables, timber, citrus, row crops, equine, horticulture, tropical fruits, sugar cane, dairy, agricultural journalism, and agricultural education and outreach

Comments / 1

Related
FloridaDaily

Florida TaxWatch Looks at State Workforce: ‘The Great Resignation’ is Far From Over

On Thursday, Florida TaxWatch (FTW) released “Florida Workforce Update,” a commentary on the shifts in Florida’s workforce since the COVID-19 pandemic. The commentary outlines the status of remote work, women in the labor force, and the “Great Resignation,” a term coined in May 2021 to describe unusually high quit rates, or the number of employees leaving a job by their own volition as a percentage of total employment. Quit rates typically have an inverse relationship with unemployment levels, as these employees are not leaving the workforce, but rather transitioning from one job to another, often better job.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
FloridaDaily

Todd Carney Opinion: Did Florida’s Reforms Create Election Problems for Today?

After the 2000 election, much of the nation looked down on Florida for its chaotic, infamous recount. But Florida worked hard to reform its election system over the next 20 years. As a result, while many swing states faced scrutiny in 2020, Florida won praise for how it conducted elections in the face of a pandemic and record voter turnout. More than two decades after the recount, Florida has enacted many election reforms that other states should follow.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis: Unemployment Rate in Florida Dropped to 2.7 Percent in July

At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.7 percent in July, down from 2.8 percent in June. Florida’s July 2022 unemployment rate is the lowest since February 2020 and this level has only been reached three times since Florida began recording unemployment data in 1976. Florida’s private sector employment grew by 70,000 in July 2022, doubling the nation’s job growth rate over the same period. Before July 2022, Florida has reached this level of over-the-month job creation only six other times since data began to be collected in 1990. Florida’s labor force also grew over the month in July 2022, while the national labor force shrank for the second consecutive month. July 2022 employment data demonstrates that Floridians are continuing to enter the workforce and businesses are continuing to create jobs.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Agriculture#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Glades Crop Care Inc#Glades Corp Care#Ifas#Uf
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Goes to Bat for School Board Candidates Across Florida

Over the weekend, Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stump in Miami-Dade, Sarasota, Volusia, and Duval Counties to back 30 school board candidates across the state. The governor continued to push his “DeSantis Education Agenda: Putting Students First, Protecting Parents’ Rights.” which his team defined as a “a statewide blueprint for school board candidates and members who are committed to advancing Governor DeSantis’s agenda at the local school board level.” All 30 candidates that DeSantis showcased this weekend are backing his plan.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Todd Carney Opinion: Ron DeSantis’ Campaigning Could Influence Midterms and Beyond

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made headlines for agreeing to campaign for Republican candidates, including some controversial ones whom the Republican establishment has abandoned – Pennsylvania gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, Arizona senatorial nominee Blake Masters, and Arizona gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake. Perhaps DeSantis is campaigning for these candidates to build support for his likely 2024 presidential bid. Even if that’s the case, DeSantis’s campaign efforts could help the Republican Party in 2022 and beyond.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Wilton Simpson Will Meet Naomi Blemur in Florida Agriculture Commissioner Race

With state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried not running for a second term, the major parties picked their candidates to run for the open position in Tuesday’s primaries. With 90.6 percent of the votes counted, state Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Tribly, won the Republican primary, taking 64.9 percent of the vote. Farmer and businessman James Shaw took 35.1 percent of the vote against Simpson.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Awards $22 Million in Community Development Block Grant Funds to 10 Florida Communities

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded more than $22 million for community development projects in 10 Florida communities through the Community Development Block Grant – CV (CDBG-CV) program. The CDBG-CV program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), helps communities support economic development initiatives and address urgent...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
FloridaDaily

Greg Steube Honored by the Club for Growth

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., announced this week that he was honored by the Club for Growth as the “2021 Defender of Economic Freedom Award.”. Steube weighed in on the honor on Tuesday. “It’s an honor to receive the Club for Growth’s Defender of Economic Freedom Award. While Democrats...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Warns Florida College Students About New Drugs

As fall semester begins in Florida, on Monday, state Attorney General Ashley Moody warned college students about new, deadly drugs flooding the black market. Fentanyl is now the number one killer of adults between the ages of 18 and 45. While this synthetic opioid is often covertly mixed with other substances, it is now being discovered in bright, rainbow colors—raising concerns that it may become more enticing to younger users.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida Delegation Divides on Party Lines Over Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Proposal

This week, the Florida delegation split on party lines over President Joe Biden’s proposal to forgive some student loans. The White House announced it would continue to pause student loan debt repayments through the end of the year. Biden also announced he would forgive $10,000 in student loans for Americans making less than $125,000 annually and would forgive $20,000 in Pell Grants. More than 40 million Americans are estimated to be covered by Biden’s proposal.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy