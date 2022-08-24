ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

State troopers searching for reckless driver after high speed chase

ATLANTA — A reckless driver is on the loose after leading troopers on a high speed chase. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, troopers were on patrol Roswell Road near Lakemoore Drive on Aug. 26 around 1 a.m., when they saw a Toyota Rav4 speeding through the area. They also saw another vehicle go into a continuous left turning lane while passing other vehicles.
Coweta County, GA
Crime & Safety
Coweta County, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
Heard County, GA
Two people arrested in large meth lab drug bust in north Georgia

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged after a large methamphetamine lab drug bust in north Georgia. According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
ELLIJAY, GA
Georgia man dies from injuries sustained in Hampton parking lot shooting

A man who was shot in a Hampton parking lot on Thursday has died from his injuries, police said Friday. A report of a shooting in the 1400 block of West Pembroke Avenue came in at about 6:14 p.m. Police found Hollis G. Mason, Jr. at the scene and had him transported to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
HAMPTON, GA
Person injured in I-75 south crash by Hudson Bridge Road

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 75 southbound in Stockbridge Friday night. The bumper-to-bumper traffic started before exit 224 by Eagles Landing Parkway near Flippen Road just before 6:30 p.m. According to Georgia Department of Transportation cameras, authorities blocked traffic after a semi appeared...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Macon man wanted for entering auto in Monroe County

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in an entering auto investigation. The sheriff's office states that 37-year-old Deonta Keon Curry, of Macon, is wanted for the incident which occurred on August 15. Deputies state that Curry was last known to reside at...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
Driver in Wednesday afternoon wreck dies from injuries

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The driver of a 2016 Honda CRV has died from injuries sustained in an early afternoon wreck on I-75 at Caryville according to the preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. See the original story HERE. THP officials say that 81-year old David Miller of...
CARYVILLE, TN
PHOTOS: Columbus Police seize guns and drugs in several arrests

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department confiscated a large amount of guns and drugs while arresting several people over the weekend, according to Command Sergeant Alan Malone. The first arrest was the result of a traffic stop where the driver refused to stop and disobeyed traffic laws, police say. Officers seized 112.8 grams of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Arrest made in Thursday shooting at Project Verte

McDONOUGH — Henry County Police have announced an arrest in the Thursday afternnon shooting at Project Verte in McDonough. Jasmine Hollis, 23, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. She remains in the Henry County Jail.
MCDONOUGH, GA
3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say

MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot....
3 people injured in Georgia warehouse shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above shows scene of the shooting. Three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta Thursday. Henry County police say they responded to reports of a shooting in McDonough. Two people were taken to hospitals and one was treated and released at the...
HENRY COUNTY, GA

