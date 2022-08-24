Read full article on original website
ATLANTA — A reckless driver is on the loose after leading troopers on a high speed chase. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, troopers were on patrol Roswell Road near Lakemoore Drive on Aug. 26 around 1 a.m., when they saw a Toyota Rav4 speeding through the area. They also saw another vehicle go into a continuous left turning lane while passing other vehicles.
WMAZ
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Editors note: This article was updated to reflect that deputies in Henry County did not assist in this chase. A driver was arrested after causing a three-car crash in Henry County and leading troopers on a high-speed chase ending in another wreck, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
WMAZ
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — Two 23-year-olds are behind bars, accused of a Georgia man's murder, authorities said Saturday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of two Huntsville, Alabama men in connection with the death of Dakota Bradshaw. Earlier this month, the Walker County Sheriff's Office asked the...
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A Gwinnett County family wants their puppy back after they say a couple stole it right out the front of their driveway two weeks ago. The Lawrenceville family says they don’t know the identity of the couple videoed taking their eight-week-old Patterdale Terrier on Aug. 13.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged after a large methamphetamine lab drug bust in north Georgia. According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
WMAZ
ATLANTA — A man was awarded $100 million by a jury after an Atlanta police officer tased him in 2018, causing him to fall and hit his head on cement. He now requires 24/7 care and is paralyzed. The jury ruled the officer used an unreasonable amount of force....
msn.com
A man who was shot in a Hampton parking lot on Thursday has died from his injuries, police said Friday. A report of a shooting in the 1400 block of West Pembroke Avenue came in at about 6:14 p.m. Police found Hollis G. Mason, Jr. at the scene and had him transported to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
NEWNAN, Ga. — Newnan police have arrested a woman they say stabbed a man earlier this week. Officers say they were called to Ball Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just before 11:30 p.m. to reports of a man being stabbed. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — The Henry County Police Department arrested a suspect in Thursday’s Henry County warehouse shooting, where three people were shot. Police said they arrested 23-year-old Jasmine Hollis of McDonough on Thursday afternoon. On Thursday, the department said they responded to reports of multiple people shot...
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 75 southbound in Stockbridge Friday night. The bumper-to-bumper traffic started before exit 224 by Eagles Landing Parkway near Flippen Road just before 6:30 p.m. According to Georgia Department of Transportation cameras, authorities blocked traffic after a semi appeared...
wgxa.tv
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in an entering auto investigation. The sheriff's office states that 37-year-old Deonta Keon Curry, of Macon, is wanted for the incident which occurred on August 15. Deputies state that Curry was last known to reside at...
1450wlaf.com
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The driver of a 2016 Honda CRV has died from injuries sustained in an early afternoon wreck on I-75 at Caryville according to the preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. See the original story HERE. THP officials say that 81-year old David Miller of...
WJCL
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Police in Georgia are investigating a fire at a Walmart they say was intentionally set. According to Peachtree City Police, first responders arrived to the Walmart on West Highway 54 Wednesday night after a fire started at the store. "The Peachtree City Fire Department, with...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department confiscated a large amount of guns and drugs while arresting several people over the weekend, according to Command Sergeant Alan Malone. The first arrest was the result of a traffic stop where the driver refused to stop and disobeyed traffic laws, police say. Officers seized 112.8 grams of […]
WJCL
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding a missing teen girl. Miricale Parks, 15, was last seen August 3 in Columbus. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Miricale has ties to the Douglas County and Lithia Springs area. She is described...
Henry County Daily Herald
McDONOUGH — Henry County Police have announced an arrest in the Thursday afternnon shooting at Project Verte in McDonough. Jasmine Hollis, 23, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. She remains in the Henry County Jail.
MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot....
A Clarksdale couple was arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi. Brandon Miller, 42, and Stacy Murphree, 44, both of Clarksdale, are suspects in a felony shoplifting incident in Oxford. On June 27, the Oxford Police Department took a felony shoplifting report from a business on West Jackson Avenue....
WJCL
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above shows scene of the shooting. Three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta Thursday. Henry County police say they responded to reports of a shooting in McDonough. Two people were taken to hospitals and one was treated and released at the...
WJCL
STATESBORO, Ga. — The Marc Wilson trial continues with testimony. The state of Georgia called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Associate Medical Examiner Dr. Joni Skipper to the stand to discuss her autopsy on Haley Hutchenson. Skipper reviewed Hutcheson's entire autopsy reporter in front of the court to break...
