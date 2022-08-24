Nvidia reported a 19% overall revenue decline in Q2 2022 but is struggling to estimate the impact of crypto mining on the drop. Nvidia said it has “limited visibility” into how much the firm’s crypto mining hardware impacted its overall GPU demand in the second quarter this year, as revenue over the past three months ending July 31, 2022, fell to $6.5 billion, or 19% from the previous quarter.

