Read full article on original website
Related
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Kiwanis, HSHS Medical Group Taylorville, Christian County YMCA Again Sponsor "Kollection for the Kids" Campaign
The Taylorville Kiwanis Club, HSHS Medical Group Taylorville, and the Christian County YMCA, recently completed their annual “Kollection for the Kids” campaign. The 2 entities collected items such as sanitation wipes, boxes of facial tissues, hand sanitizer, and paper towels to donate to the Taylorville School District. Kiwanis...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Farm and Home Supply, Taylorville Expanding
Farm and Home Supply on West Route 104 in Taylorville is expanding. A former house to the east of their existing building, has been demolished to expand their building to the east. Farm and Home Supply, based in Quincy, purchased the former Big R stores in Taylorville, Springfield, and Lincoln,...
nowdecatur.com
Taste of History Ticket Sales Begin September 1
August 25, 2022 – The Taste of History event returns to Decatur on Saturday, October 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. During this event, you’ll explore five of Decatur’s historic sites while enjoying delicious hors d’oeuvres and drinks at each location. Each venue represents a business industry pioneer and a piece of Decatur history:
Effingham Radio
Decatur St. Teresa Spoils The Turf Field House Warming Party Shuts Out Effingham 18-0
A lot of things have changed from a year ago, last season the Effingham traveled to Decatur and fell to St. Teresa 42-7. Even though Effingham lost again this time around this loss feels different. There was a hype surrounding the new Klosterman Field at Washington Savings Bank Stadium, there...
IN THIS ARTICLE
taylorvilledailynews.com
Neikes Floor Covering Moving to New Location
A long-time Taylorville floor covering business has announced a location move. Neikes Floor Covering, now located at 1001 North Cheney, has posted a banner in front of space in the Marsango Plaza on West Spresser, telling the public they'll be moving to that location this fall. The business has operated...
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
WAND TV
New distillery coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Specialized Hearing Solutions In Taylorville Ready To Address Hearing Loss
Specialized Hearing Solutions is a new hearing practice in Taylorville. Owner Krystal Baker is a Hearing Instrument Specialist and Licensed Practical Nurse. She says that, as the only employee of Specialized Hearing Solutions she has a focus on doing what’s right for the patient. Baker says that her experiences...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorvilles Boys Football
Live on 96.1 WTIM, Taylorville trails Mt. Vernon by a score of 27-0 at the end of the first quarter.
taylorvilledailynews.com
The Family Wishing Well Now Open In Taylorville
The Family Wishing Well is a new business focused on re-purposing antique’s. Co-Owner Austin Garrett says they focus on furniture, but have a lot of other antique’s in their 1500 square foot store. Austin’s wife, Suzanne, invites you to check out their location at 115 N Washington in...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Public Show Up To Rally For Local Kroger
Over 100 people showed up to a rally to reopen the Taylorville Kroger Thursday evening. Many members of the public spoke out in support of Kroger reopening and for the EPA to lift the seal that is keeping the grocery store closed. Kroger has been shut down in Taylorville for nearly a month due to an asbestos contamination leak.
advantagenews.com
St. John United Church of Christ (UCC) in Brighton, Illinois Hires Lawyer John Pawloski Turned Pastor as new minister.
John Pawloski has been named as the new Pastor of St. John United Church of Christ in Brighton, Illinois. After practicing law for over thirty years, Pastor Pawloski has decided to devote the majority of his working days towards ministry. Although he will continue to practice law, he will spend most of his time working for the church. Pawloski has also been tapped to helm St. John UCC in Wood River, and he will split his time between both congregations. “My memory isn’t as good as it used to be,” Pastor John jokes, “so I thought it best to pick two churches with a name I would not easily forget, and what is easier to remember than your own name?”.
New Decatur Police K9 training for patrol
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – One of the furriest members of Decatur Police has been gaining muscle to prepare for working on the force. According to a post on their Facebook page, Decatur Police K9 Hugo has gained seven and a half pounds of muscle in the past month from his high-protein diet and workout sessions. […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
F.W. "Mac" McChristy
F. W. “Mac” McChristy, 70 of Stonington, passed away at 12:42 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born on October 5, 1951 in Taylorville, the son of Wesley and Genova (Durbin) McChristy. Mac graduated from Stonington High School in 1969 and also earned an Associate degree from Lincoln Land Community College. He married Cynthia Crist on December 5, 2015 at the Stonington United Methodist Church. He began his career as a co-owner of MDM fertilizer in Sharpsburg, later working as a salesman of fertilizer equipment, covering a multi-state territory and retired after working for Sloan Implement. Mac was a member of the Stonington United Methodist Church as well as the Stonington Masonic Lodge #1066 A.F. & A.M. and the Ansar Shrine. He was a part of the Shrine’s Ag Corps and enjoyed taking part in many parades. Like many in his family, Mac loved to fly, having obtained his private pilot license at a young age. He was a Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed politics, and never passed up a piece of Marie Callender’s apple pie. He loved watching the Andy Griffith show and knew the plot for every episode. Long drives through the countryside, checking out the fields, was also a favorite pastime of Mac’s. He always looked forward to spending time at the farm, especially during the crop-dusting season. He had a great appreciation for music, and even traveled to Europe in high school to play his trombone with the American Youth Band.
nowdecatur.com
Minton Named Decatur Memorial Hospital’s July Colleague of Month
August 25, 2022 – Jennifer Minton, a medical lab scientist in the laboratory at Decatur Memorial Hospital, is the nonprofit hospital’s Colleague of the Month for July. Minton, of Decatur, is known for continuously making herself available to co-workers to answer questions or improve processes. “She’s dedicated to her job, always trying to make things better and is just an all-around amazing person,” said Alena Jeppson, Minton’s co-worker in the laboratory, who nominated her for recognition.
Ambulance overturns in Litchfield, Illinois crash
An ambulance with two paramedics inside overturned during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Estates Now Offering Respite Rooms For Therapy Services
Taylorville Estates now offering respite rooms to help you or your loved one recover through occupational therapy. Toni Clark is an administrator for Taylorville Estates and she explains what the respite room is. If you utilize the respite rooms or other services therapy services Taylorville Estates has to offer, then...
wlds.com
Pittsfield Man Takes Waste Hauling Woes Into His Own Hands, Creates Business
A Pike County resident has taken trash hauling into his own hands after a recent company took over waste hauling in Pittsfield. Pittsfield and many other residents in the area are upset with the changes brought by Canadian-based garbage pick-up service Green For Life or GFL. GFL recently bought out...
WAND TV
Firefighters called out for apartment fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Springfield Thursday night. Crews were called to the 1500 block of W. Enos Ave. around 10:45 p.m. and found fire visible on the second and third floors. Firefighters were initially told children may be trapped inside, but learned everyone...
wlds.com
JSD 117 Approves Significant Increases For Teachers in Latest Contract
Members of the Jacksonville Education Association will be seeing a significant increase to their salary this year as a part of an effort to attract and keep young, new teachers in Jacksonville School District 117. Superintendent Steve Ptacek says he’s had extensive talks with people on the structure of the...
Comments / 0