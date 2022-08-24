Nicki Minaj has made her way to the top of the charts again with her newest single, “Super Freaky Girl.” The Rick James-sampling track first debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and went on to tally the same on the Streaming Songs chart. This is Minaj’s first Streaming Songs No.1 since 2014 with “Anaconda.” According to Billboard, “Super Freaky Girl,” is the second No. 1 debut on the Streaming Songs chart since DJ Khaled‘s “Staying Alive,” featuring Drake and Lil Baby. Concurrently, the track also dominated the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts. With over 89,300 digital sales, Minaj has continued to prove...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO