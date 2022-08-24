ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen

Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
Vibe

Nicki Minaj Snatches Her First Solo No.1 With “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicki Minaj has made her way to the top of the charts again with her newest single, “Super Freaky Girl.” The Rick James-sampling track first debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and went on to tally the same on the Streaming Songs chart. This is Minaj’s first Streaming Songs No.1 since 2014 with “Anaconda.” According to Billboard, “Super Freaky Girl,” is the second No. 1 debut on the Streaming Songs chart since DJ Khaled‘s “Staying Alive,” featuring Drake and Lil Baby. Concurrently, the track also dominated the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts. With over 89,300 digital sales, Minaj has continued to prove...
hotnewhiphop.com

The Barbz Come For Missy Elliott: "You've Never Topped A Single Chart"

Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliott may have made headlines for celebrating each other on social media after the former won the VMA Video Vanguard Award Honour earlier this month, but that hasn't stopped their fanbases from colliding this week. As HipHopDX reports, things got particularly chaotic on Twitter after Elliott...
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Called Out By UK Rapper Lady Leshurr Over 'Cheap Ass Weave' Song

Cardi B has promised to remove her song “Cheap Ass Weave” from streaming services after being called out by UK rapper Lady Leshurr. Originally released in 2015 prior to her mainstream breakthrough, “Cheap Ass Weave” is a remix of Leshurr’s “Queen’s Speech 4” freestyle and has racked up over 4.5 million views on YouTube alone.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Seemingly Doubles Down On Kenneth Petty's Innocence After Footage Of Accuser Leaks

Over the past few years, Nicki Minaj has often found herself defending her husband, Kenneth Petty, over his sexual assault conviction in the 90s. Nicki's stated in the past that the accuser, Jennifer Hough, lied about Kenneth's name. Though it's continued to weigh on Nicki's public persona, a new video that leaked of Hough where she discussed the statute of limitation on perjury and her decision to recant her story against Petty.
TMZ.com

Jay-Z Squashes Meek Mill Beef Rumors on DJ Khaled's 'God Did' Album

Meek Mill said there was no bad blood with Jay-Z when he left Roc Nation management … and now, Jigga is backing that sentiment in a new track. Jay is one of many major guests on DJ Khaled's "GOD DID" album, and doesn't mince words when talking Meek on a track also titled "GOD DID."
Vibe

Lil Wayne Threatens To End Show After Fan Throws Object Onstage

Lil Wayne recently threatened to end a concert in Jacksonville, Florida early after an unruly fan threw an object onstage. The rapper had just begun performing his first song of the night when what appeared to be a bandana was tossed from the crowd in his direction. Noticeably annoyed, the rapper prompted the DJ to cut the music before addressing the incident, warning that he’d cut the show short if the disrespect continued. “This my first song,” Wayne barked. “If a n*gga gonna be throwing the sh*t at me, I ain’t gonna do another song, I’ll get my ass right up...
Variety

Rod Wave Earns His Second No. 1 Album; Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Sets a 21st Century Benchmark for Female Rappers

Florida rapper Rod Wave earns his second No. 1 album with the debut of his fourth studio effort, “Beautiful Mind,” which tops the Billboard 200 chart with 115,000 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, topping this week’s Billboard Hot 100 is Nicki Minaj’s Rick James-interpolating “Super Freaky Girl,” which earns the rapper her first No. 1 as a solo artist. The track, which has quickly become a streaming favorite (21.1 million streams in its first week), is her third No. 1 on the songs chart (after two collaborations that hit the top in 2020: “Trollz,” with 6ix9ine, and “Say So,” with Doja Cat). Minaj’s...
XXL Mag

Jay-Z’s Best Guest Verses Since His 4:44 Album Ranked

An appearance from Jay-Z is rare these days. Since unleashing his critically acclaimed 4:44 album in 2017, his presence on the mic has gotten quieter. Occasionally, fans are blessed in the form of a feature. And while his foot isn’t on the gas at the moment when it comes to his bars, that’s exactly what the results have been.
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Traumazine’ Is a Multi-Faceted Mood

A Megan Thee Stallion verse is not unlike a bag of salt and vinegar chips—there’s something classic and quaint and straight-up hood about the sharp and improbable flavors packed inside every one of them. There were always going to be some quirky juxtapositions with Meg. The twenty-something spitter is an old soul who swears by Pimp C and Biggie and Juicy J. While other rappers her age couldn’t point out Pete Rock in a police lineup, nearly every time Meg spits a freestyle in one of her many viral clips, it’s over a classic instrumental from some raw Nineties hit.  Mentored...
The Independent

MTV VMAs 2022: LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow to host

This weekend’s MTV VMAs will have three hosts; rap stars LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow.The trio will introduce and present Sunday’s (28 August) ceremony at The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and will appear alongside the evening’s performers, which include Eminem and Snoop Dogg in a first-of-its-kind appearance, as well as Lizzo, Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Måneskin and Kane Brown. You can find a full list of performers here.Having multiple hosts is nothing new to the VMAs, which were first anchored by Bette Midler and Dan Aykroyd in 1984. Other previous hosts include Katy Perry,...
