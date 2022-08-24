ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
foxsanantonio.com

Uvalde families protested outside Governor Abbott's mansion early morning

Austin, Texas - Parents from Uvalde, Texas protested outside of the home of Governor Greg Abbott Saturday morning. It comes ahead of Saturday's Gun Safety March and Rally at the State Capitol in Austin. Uvalde's parents and families will meet alongside March for our Lives to demand that Governor Abbott...
UVALDE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Uvalde parents rally in Austin to up the age for AR-15 purchases

Families of the Uvalde shooting victims and march for our lives activists are gathering at the Texas State Capitol Saturday. They're rallying for stricter gun reform laws in the state, following that mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde. Those families lost 19 children and two teachers in that...
UVALDE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Abbott, O'Rouke talk school safety after Robb Elementary mass shooting

Ahead of the November election, we spoke with both Governor Greg Abbott and Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke about prioritizing student and teacher safety. Since the Robb Elementary mass shooting that killed 21, including 19 children, school safety has been top of mind for many. We spoke with Governor Abbott in...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
City
Pecos, TX
City
Montague, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Austin non-profit donates free bikes and helmets to Uvalde students

UVALDE, Texas – Operation Get Out handed out bikes and helmets to the Uvalde Community earlier Saturday morning. The organization funded over 800 bikes, helmets, and other gear for the kids in Uvalde at Winter Garden Produce. “Operation Get Out is a non-profit organization out of Austin, Texas that...
UVALDE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Federal judge says Texas can't ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns

A federal court in Fort Worth on Thursday struck down a Texas prohibition that limited adults under 21 from carrying handguns. Texas law bars most 18- to 20-year-olds in the state from obtaining a license to carry a handgun or carrying a handgun for self-defense outside their homes. Two plaintiffs, who fall within that age range, and the Firearms Policy Coalition Inc. filed a lawsuit against the state to challenge the statute.
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Child dies after being left in hot car outside elementary school

MISSION, Texas - A child died inside a hot car in an elementary school parking lot in the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday afternoon. La Joya Independent School District confirmed that the child was found unresponsive inside the vehicle in the parking lot of Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School in Mission, Texas.
MISSION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
foxsanantonio.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Marshall defeats Mac, New Braunfels downs Ryan, Boerne beats Flour Bluff

SAN ANTONIO - The Marshall Rams decisively defeat the MacArthur Brahmas 42-20 on Thursday Night Lights. Marshall vs MacArthur: WATCH THE FULL GAME... THURSDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS... MARSHALL PREVIEW. The Marshall Rams kick off the entire 2022 High School Football season tonight on Taco Cabana Thursday Night Lights presented...
foxsanantonio.com

Thieves use cell phone cameras to peek through the darkest tint on car windows

AUSTIN, Texas — Thieves are using smartphones to see what’s inside your car. Cell phone cameras let crooks peek through the darkest tint on back-side windows. Taking a run around Lady Bird Lake has always been a gamble. Get a workout, but risk having a car parked under the MOPAC Bridge broken into.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Disaster Declaration#Emergency Management#Politics State#Disaster Management#Politics Governor#Mesquite#Upshur#Wood

Comments / 0

Community Policy