Uvalde families protested outside Governor Abbott's mansion early morning
Austin, Texas - Parents from Uvalde, Texas protested outside of the home of Governor Greg Abbott Saturday morning. It comes ahead of Saturday's Gun Safety March and Rally at the State Capitol in Austin. Uvalde's parents and families will meet alongside March for our Lives to demand that Governor Abbott...
Uvalde parents rally in Austin to up the age for AR-15 purchases
Families of the Uvalde shooting victims and march for our lives activists are gathering at the Texas State Capitol Saturday. They're rallying for stricter gun reform laws in the state, following that mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde. Those families lost 19 children and two teachers in that...
Abbott, O'Rouke talk school safety after Robb Elementary mass shooting
Ahead of the November election, we spoke with both Governor Greg Abbott and Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke about prioritizing student and teacher safety. Since the Robb Elementary mass shooting that killed 21, including 19 children, school safety has been top of mind for many. We spoke with Governor Abbott in...
Billboard urges Californians not to move to Texas by highlighting Uvalde shooting
A controversial billboard has popped up in San Francisco and Los Angeles discouraging Californians from moving to Texas. The message behind the billboard is adding to the already existing rift between the two states. "When home prices go up in California as they've been doing a lot. In the last...
Texans who perform abortions now face up to life in prison, $100,000 fine
Performing an abortion is now a felony punishable by up to life in prison in Texas after the state’s trigger law, which has only narrow exceptions to save the life of a pregnant patient, went into effect Thursday. The law was “triggered” when the U.S. Supreme Court issued its...
Austin non-profit donates free bikes and helmets to Uvalde students
UVALDE, Texas – Operation Get Out handed out bikes and helmets to the Uvalde Community earlier Saturday morning. The organization funded over 800 bikes, helmets, and other gear for the kids in Uvalde at Winter Garden Produce. “Operation Get Out is a non-profit organization out of Austin, Texas that...
Federal judge says Texas can't ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns
A federal court in Fort Worth on Thursday struck down a Texas prohibition that limited adults under 21 from carrying handguns. Texas law bars most 18- to 20-year-olds in the state from obtaining a license to carry a handgun or carrying a handgun for self-defense outside their homes. Two plaintiffs, who fall within that age range, and the Firearms Policy Coalition Inc. filed a lawsuit against the state to challenge the statute.
Child dies after being left in hot car outside elementary school
MISSION, Texas - A child died inside a hot car in an elementary school parking lot in the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday afternoon. La Joya Independent School District confirmed that the child was found unresponsive inside the vehicle in the parking lot of Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School in Mission, Texas.
HIGHLIGHTS: Marshall defeats Mac, New Braunfels downs Ryan, Boerne beats Flour Bluff
SAN ANTONIO - The Marshall Rams decisively defeat the MacArthur Brahmas 42-20 on Thursday Night Lights. Marshall vs MacArthur: WATCH THE FULL GAME... THURSDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS... MARSHALL PREVIEW. The Marshall Rams kick off the entire 2022 High School Football season tonight on Taco Cabana Thursday Night Lights presented...
SWAT team takes suspected burglar into custody after early-morning standoff in Schertz
SCHERTZ, Texas - A suspected burglar was taken into custody by SWAT team members after a nearly three hour standoff early Thursday morning. The incident began around 4:30 a.m. when Schertz Police Department responded to a burglary in progress at a home off Windy Meadow Court near Maske Road in Schertz.
How much of a dent will the Student Loan Forgiveness Plan put in average college debt?
AUSTIN, Texas — The cost of college keeps going up and so does the need for student loans. The latest numbers show almost one-third of undergraduate students borrow money from the federal government. That percentage jumps to two-thirds for students trying to get an advanced degree. “Overwhelming,” said Hannah...
Thieves use cell phone cameras to peek through the darkest tint on car windows
AUSTIN, Texas — Thieves are using smartphones to see what’s inside your car. Cell phone cameras let crooks peek through the darkest tint on back-side windows. Taking a run around Lady Bird Lake has always been a gamble. Get a workout, but risk having a car parked under the MOPAC Bridge broken into.
Two suspects arrested after being caught with over 60 grams of Meth and pills
SEGUIN, Texas – Two suspects are facing drug charges after being busted with over 60 grams of Methamphetamine. The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office says that the bust happened Wednesday around 4:00 p.m. at Manuel C. Castilla Park. The Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force had reason to believe that the...
