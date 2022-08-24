Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Decatur St. Teresa Spoils The Turf Field House Warming Party Shuts Out Effingham 18-0
A lot of things have changed from a year ago, last season the Effingham traveled to Decatur and fell to St. Teresa 42-7. Even though Effingham lost again this time around this loss feels different. There was a hype surrounding the new Klosterman Field at Washington Savings Bank Stadium, there...
Effingham Radio
Karen Lea Devall, 74
Karen Lea Devall, age 74, of Olney, Illinois, and a former resident of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 9:41 PM – Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Services celebrating Karen’s life will be held at 4:00 PM – Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the...
Effingham Radio
Cumberland Falls In Opener 38-14
Cumberland’s season started with a loss to Shelbyville 38-14. Cumberland’s offense couldn’t get going and the defense couldn’t stop Shelbyville’s Junior quarterback Brody Boehm who had 4 touchdowns on the night. Cumberland also didn’t help themselves with 6 penalties and 3 turnovers on the night.
nowdecatur.com
Taste of History Ticket Sales Begin September 1
August 25, 2022 – The Taste of History event returns to Decatur on Saturday, October 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. During this event, you’ll explore five of Decatur’s historic sites while enjoying delicious hors d’oeuvres and drinks at each location. Each venue represents a business industry pioneer and a piece of Decatur history:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Effingham Radio
Flora Masonic Lodge Raises Over $7K To Benefit Shriners’ Children’s Hospital
The Flora Masonic Lodge 204 held an auction on May 21st at Charley Brown Park to benefit Shriners’ Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. The Lodge raised $7,526 to benefit the hospital. Don Fry, representing Flora Masonic Lodge 204, would like to thank those towns who donated to the...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22 year old Skylor J. Rohr of Mattoon for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance and contempt. Skylor was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 25 year old Jamey M. Rhodes of Brownstown for...
WAND TV
New distillery coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
WAND TV
Legacy Ride makes a stop at the American Legion in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- More than 200 motorcycles drove through the streets of Decatur on Wednesday as part of the Legacy Ride. The Legacy Ride is a fundraiser designed to uplift Military families. One of the stops along the route included the American Legion here in Decatur. National Chairman for the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 42 year old Dustin L. Gent of Effingham for contempt of court. Dustin posted $700 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 19 year old Kajha M. Williams of Tulsa, OK for aggravated battery to a police officer and domestic battery. Kajha was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Effingham Radio
Keller Drive Patching Between Evergreen Avenue And Jefferson Street In Effingham Begins Aug. 29th
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a pavement patching project on Keller Drive/Illinois 32/Illinois 33 from Evergreen Avenue to Jefferson Street in Effingham begins Aug. 29. The work will reduce Keller Drive to one lane in each direction at times, with traffic control utilizing message signs, arrow boards, spotters...
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Chamber Welcomes New Member, Flex-N-Gate
The Effingham County Chamber celebrates the opening of new businesses or locations and welcomes new Chamber members with ribbon cuttings, new member pictures, and other events and activities. Flex-N-Gate is located at 2701 S Banker Street in Effingham in the old Pinnacle Foods and World Color Press Plant. It is...
Effingham Radio
Local Sports Results For Wednesday August 24th
ETHAN WATWOOD THREW A 6 INNING PERFECT GAME. HE HAD 14 STRIKEOUTS OF THE 18 BATTERS HE FACED.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ambulance overturns in Litchfield, Illinois crash
An ambulance with two paramedics inside overturned during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois.
Paris man dies in mowing accident
(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect the proper date of this incident.) EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A man from Paris died from a mowing accident. A father called 911 on August 25 around midnight after finding his son pinned under a mower. Chrisman’s Neal Ambulance, Fire Department, and Edgar County Sheriff’s Office […]
WTHI
Fork in the Road: J.B's Steakhouse
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - J.B.'s Steakhouse in Robinson, Illinois, is the latest stop for our Fork in the Road team. News 10's Mike Latta and the rest of the team share their dining experience in the video below. The restaurant is located at 111 East Walnut street in Robinson, Illinois.
Effingham Radio
Stewardson Man Sentenced To Illinois Department Of Corrections For Retail Theft
From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on August 15, 2022, CHARLES M. COLEMAN, age 45, of Stewardson, Illinois, was sentenced to three (3) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Retail Theft with a prior Retail Theft conviction, a Class 4 Felony with a sentencing range of 1 to 3 years in prison.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Effingham Radio
Wheeler Man Injured in Bishop Township Accident
A Wheeler man was injured in an accident that occurred in Bishop Township. According to a report from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at 11:34pm on Tuesday, August 23rd on 900th Avenue, .6 miles east of 2300th Street. The report states that an ATV driven by...
Illinois man dies after zero turn lawn mower rolls over and pins him underneath
CHRISMAN, Ill. — A 24-year-old man from Illinois is dead after his John Deere zero turn mower rolled over and came to a rest on top of him not far over the Indiana/Illinois line in rural Chrisman. According to the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department, sheriff’s deputies and Chrisman firefighters were called out to a Chrisman […]
Effingham Radio
United Way Announces Witches Ball Date
It’s been 3 years since United Way of Effingham County has been able to hold in person events and the Volunteers for United Way of Effingham County are busy planning for the 2022 United Way “Witches Ball”. This event is a wonderful opportunity to help United Way partner with the 19 local agencies helping those in need in Effingham County.
WTHI
Paris man dead following mowing accident
EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Paris, Illinois, man has died after a farm-mowing accident. The Edgar County coroner says it happened just after midnight Thursday morning in Chrisman. Dispatchers received a 911 call from a dad saying his son, later identified as Joshua Blue, 24, was trapped under a...
Comments / 0