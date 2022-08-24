ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Karen Lea Devall, 74

Karen Lea Devall, age 74, of Olney, Illinois, and a former resident of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 9:41 PM – Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Services celebrating Karen’s life will be held at 4:00 PM – Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the...
NEWTON, IL
Effingham Radio

Cumberland Falls In Opener 38-14

Cumberland’s season started with a loss to Shelbyville 38-14. Cumberland’s offense couldn’t get going and the defense couldn’t stop Shelbyville’s Junior quarterback Brody Boehm who had 4 touchdowns on the night. Cumberland also didn’t help themselves with 6 penalties and 3 turnovers on the night.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
nowdecatur.com

Taste of History Ticket Sales Begin September 1

August 25, 2022 – The Taste of History event returns to Decatur on Saturday, October 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. During this event, you’ll explore five of Decatur’s historic sites while enjoying delicious hors d’oeuvres and drinks at each location. Each venue represents a business industry pioneer and a piece of Decatur history:
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
State
Georgia State
Local
Illinois Obituaries
Effingham, IL
Obituaries
City
Jewett, IL
City
Trilla, IL
Effingham Radio

Thursday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22 year old Skylor J. Rohr of Mattoon for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance and contempt. Skylor was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 25 year old Jamey M. Rhodes of Brownstown for...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

New distillery coming to Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Legacy Ride makes a stop at the American Legion in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- More than 200 motorcycles drove through the streets of Decatur on Wednesday as part of the Legacy Ride. The Legacy Ride is a fundraiser designed to uplift Military families. One of the stops along the route included the American Legion here in Decatur. National Chairman for the...
DECATUR, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Brown
Person
Dennis Brown
Person
Sarah Brown
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 42 year old Dustin L. Gent of Effingham for contempt of court. Dustin posted $700 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 19 year old Kajha M. Williams of Tulsa, OK for aggravated battery to a police officer and domestic battery. Kajha was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Effingham Radio

Effingham County Chamber Welcomes New Member, Flex-N-Gate

The Effingham County Chamber celebrates the opening of new businesses or locations and welcomes new Chamber members with ribbon cuttings, new member pictures, and other events and activities. Flex-N-Gate is located at 2701 S Banker Street in Effingham in the old Pinnacle Foods and World Color Press Plant. It is...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#Hshs St Anthony#Memorial Hospital#Johnson Funeral Home#Effingham High School#The United States Army#Effingham State Bank#Veterans Service
WCIA

Paris man dies in mowing accident

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect the proper date of this incident.) EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A man from Paris died from a mowing accident. A father called 911 on August 25 around midnight after finding his son pinned under a mower. Chrisman’s Neal Ambulance, Fire Department, and Edgar County Sheriff’s Office […]
PARIS, IL
WTHI

Fork in the Road: J.B's Steakhouse

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - J.B.'s Steakhouse in Robinson, Illinois, is the latest stop for our Fork in the Road team. News 10's Mike Latta and the rest of the team share their dining experience in the video below. The restaurant is located at 111 East Walnut street in Robinson, Illinois.
ROBINSON, IL
Effingham Radio

Stewardson Man Sentenced To Illinois Department Of Corrections For Retail Theft

From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on August 15, 2022, CHARLES M. COLEMAN, age 45, of Stewardson, Illinois, was sentenced to three (3) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Retail Theft with a prior Retail Theft conviction, a Class 4 Felony with a sentencing range of 1 to 3 years in prison.
STEWARDSON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Effingham Radio

Wheeler Man Injured in Bishop Township Accident

A Wheeler man was injured in an accident that occurred in Bishop Township. According to a report from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at 11:34pm on Tuesday, August 23rd on 900th Avenue, .6 miles east of 2300th Street. The report states that an ATV driven by...
WHEELER, IL
Effingham Radio

United Way Announces Witches Ball Date

It’s been 3 years since United Way of Effingham County has been able to hold in person events and the Volunteers for United Way of Effingham County are busy planning for the 2022 United Way “Witches Ball”. This event is a wonderful opportunity to help United Way partner with the 19 local agencies helping those in need in Effingham County.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WTHI

Paris man dead following mowing accident

EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Paris, Illinois, man has died after a farm-mowing accident. The Edgar County coroner says it happened just after midnight Thursday morning in Chrisman. Dispatchers received a 911 call from a dad saying his son, later identified as Joshua Blue, 24, was trapped under a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy