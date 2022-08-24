There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on August 5, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc's Director, Jonathan M. Glaser, invested $69,700.00 into 5,000 shares of HPP, for a cost per share of $13.94. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) and achieve a cost basis 1.4% cheaper than Glaser, with shares changing hands as low as $13.74 per share. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO