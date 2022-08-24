Read full article on original website
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
thekirkwoodcall.com
Getting to know your principals
“My family. They have guided me, and knew when to push [and] when to support. I have to say I wouldn’t be who I am without all of them.”. “I was a minor league hockey player. I played in different cities around the U.S., namely in Detroit. I played until I was about 20, and then I went to Mizzou and finished my degree.”
KMOV
Cardinal Ritter Prep’s Black male educators make a difference in students’ lives
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A picture celebrating Black male educators at Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School has gone viral. The photo was taken on the first day of school to show the school’s commitment to diversity and representation. “There’s an honor and respect for it here that just...
KMOV
Hazelwood Central student, parent raise concerns over dress code
FLORISSANT (KMOV) - A North County school district is catching a lot of heat for a controversial dress code. Hazelwood School District parents and students tell News 4 the policy unfairly targets its female students. “Young women were being sent home or being taken out of a learning environment and...
Chain of command at St. Mary's in St. Louis: Pancakes, syrup, winning
Offensive line coach Tyler Richert busts out the pancake chain and Mrs. Butterworth's for his big boys
Humphrey’s returns to Saint Louis University
ST. LOUIS – Just in time for the start of school, Saint Louis University students have something to be excited about. Now they have a not-so-new place to hang out, once again. John Harris and Sarah Davis have partnered together to reopen Humphrey’s on Laclede.
St. Louis schools combat teacher shortage with bonuses, pay raises
ST. LOUIS — Like so many schools across Missouri and across the country, Patrick Henry Elementary in Carr Square is dealing with a crisis: a shortage of teachers. It’s part of St. Louis Public Schools, a district struggling to fill 113 teaching jobs, or about 7% of its staff.
feastmagazine.com
Teenager Aria Burnside is just beginning her dessert empire in Illinois
Aria Burnside’s fondness for chocolate chip cookies started with a hotel treat, and now she is about to launch her own commercial bakery – just after she’s become old enough to vote. Her mother, Charmain Aaron, moved the family from Iowa to Edwardsville, Illinois, five years ago....
heraldpubs.com
Lawsuit Filed Against Coach, School District
MASCOUTAH – A 55-page lawsuit was filed in Illinois federal court on Wednesday, Aug. 24, against a Mascoutah volleyball coach and the Mascoutah School District. The lawsuit states that head volleyball coach Todd Gober subjected the team to “demoralizing and degrading” activities. The lawsuit was filed by Brooke Junker, a May 2022 MHS graduate and former captain of the volleyball team. She states the Gober and the School District violated her civil rights and discriminated against her.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
What Your St. Louis High School Says About You
Here in St. Louis, everybody always asks you where you went to high school. Why? People use it as a quick gauge to try to find out how you grew up. Rich kids went to fancy schools, poor kids went to substandard schools, etc. But with this question comes a...
Festival of Nations returns this weekend
ST. LOUIS — The self-proclaimed "largest multicultural event of the year" is returning to St. Louis this weekend. Festival of Nations, put on by the International Institute of St. Louis, will be held in Tower Grove Park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Missouri Woman Wins Huge Lottery Prize With Impulsive Ticket
The story of a last minute multi-millionaire.
Mercy mourns loss of Sister Mary Roch Rocklage
Mercy mourns the loss of an iconic health care leader. Sister Mary Roch Rocklage died Tuesday at the age of 87 after a lengthy battle with an illness.
This Wentzville Mansion Has a Water Park, Arcade & Bowling Alley
I have an unrealistic wish-list for what I'd love to have in a home. I'd like a basketball court, arcade and a water park. I'd also love to have a bowling alley lined with albums. Guess what. I found such a place and it's really in Wentzville, Missouri. This is...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Woman To Become First-Ever Veterinarian For Belleville Area Humane Society
BELLEVILLE - The Belleville Area Humane Society announced today it has hired an Edwardsville woman as its first-ever veterinarian - Dr. Jennifer Marquardt. For decades, the Edwardsville woman has been an advocate for animal welfare and veterinary. Dr. Marquardt grew up in Edwardsville knowing from a young age that she...
Washington Missourian
Augusta Bakery opens with Schulte’s donuts
Augusta Bakery & Coffee Shop has opened in the Augusta Emporium, serving Stan’s Coffee and confections from Schulte’s Bakery. The shop, which opened Aug. 23, is owned by the Hoffmann Family of Companies. Don Simon, CEO of Missouri operations said a large crowd joined them for breakfast and caffeinated beverages on opening day.
theijnews.com
LOCAL TALENT RETURNED HOME TO ENTERTAIN
‘Meg & The Wheelers’ played music for the first ever Washington County Producers Association’s Cattlemen’s Ball that was held Saturday, Aug. 20th, 2022 at the Twin Eagle Lake Barn. The musical talent runs in the family as Tom Sampson, right, performs around the area with his band T.nT. (& solo). Becky Sampson said she was glad family and friends got to hear the band perform as they played Friday night in St. Louis and Saturday in Potosi. Megan and the band has a good following in the Chicago area and have been playing in a lot of different venues. Look up her band and music on social media and the internet. They have several originals out.
spotonillinois.com
Owens-Glassworks reunion set Sept. 17
Former Owens-Illinois Glass employees will gather on Saturday, Sept. 17 to celebrate 39th minus one Annual Glassworkers Reunion at the Russell E. Dunham Memorial Post 1308, 4445 N. Alby St., Alton. Bob Myers of Jerseyville, chairman of the group, said that they are calling it the 39th...
FOX2now.com
Just Between Friends Sale Happening in O’Fallon and Belleville this weekend
St. LOUIS — Just Between Friends is the largest consignment sale in the area and the last time we saw them was back in April. This sale is this weekend -just in time for all your back-to-school needs! You can find all things for babies, toddlers, and kids from kindergarten and up. You don’t have to worry about any recalled items, everything has been checked out and inspected.
