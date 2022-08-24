ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkwood, MO

thekirkwoodcall.com

Getting to know your principals

“My family. They have guided me, and knew when to push [and] when to support. I have to say I wouldn’t be who I am without all of them.”. “I was a minor league hockey player. I played in different cities around the U.S., namely in Detroit. I played until I was about 20, and then I went to Mizzou and finished my degree.”
KIRKWOOD, MO
KMOV

Hazelwood Central student, parent raise concerns over dress code

FLORISSANT (KMOV) - A North County school district is catching a lot of heat for a controversial dress code. Hazelwood School District parents and students tell News 4 the policy unfairly targets its female students. “Young women were being sent home or being taken out of a learning environment and...
HAZELWOOD, MO
FOX2Now

Humphrey’s returns to Saint Louis University

ST. LOUIS – Just in time for the start of school, Saint Louis University students have something to be excited about. Now they have a not-so-new place to hang out, once again. John Harris and Sarah Davis have partnered together to reopen Humphrey’s on Laclede.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Teenager Aria Burnside is just beginning her dessert empire in Illinois

Aria Burnside’s fondness for chocolate chip cookies started with a hotel treat, and now she is about to launch her own commercial bakery – just after she’s become old enough to vote. Her mother, Charmain Aaron, moved the family from Iowa to Edwardsville, Illinois, five years ago....
heraldpubs.com

Lawsuit Filed Against Coach, School District

MASCOUTAH – A 55-page lawsuit was filed in Illinois federal court on Wednesday, Aug. 24, against a Mascoutah volleyball coach and the Mascoutah School District. The lawsuit states that head volleyball coach Todd Gober subjected the team to “demoralizing and degrading” activities. The lawsuit was filed by Brooke Junker, a May 2022 MHS graduate and former captain of the volleyball team. She states the Gober and the School District violated her civil rights and discriminated against her.
MASCOUTAH, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

What Your St. Louis High School Says About You

Here in St. Louis, everybody always asks you where you went to high school. Why? People use it as a quick gauge to try to find out how you grew up. Rich kids went to fancy schools, poor kids went to substandard schools, etc. But with this question comes a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Festival of Nations returns this weekend

ST. LOUIS — The self-proclaimed "largest multicultural event of the year" is returning to St. Louis this weekend. Festival of Nations, put on by the International Institute of St. Louis, will be held in Tower Grove Park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Augusta Bakery opens with Schulte’s donuts

Augusta Bakery & Coffee Shop has opened in the Augusta Emporium, serving Stan’s Coffee and confections from Schulte’s Bakery. The shop, which opened Aug. 23, is owned by the Hoffmann Family of Companies. Don Simon, CEO of Missouri operations said a large crowd joined them for breakfast and caffeinated beverages on opening day.
theijnews.com

LOCAL TALENT RETURNED HOME TO ENTERTAIN

‘Meg & The Wheelers’ played music for the first ever Washington County Producers Association’s Cattlemen’s Ball that was held Saturday, Aug. 20th, 2022 at the Twin Eagle Lake Barn. The musical talent runs in the family as Tom Sampson, right, performs around the area with his band T.nT. (& solo). Becky Sampson said she was glad family and friends got to hear the band perform as they played Friday night in St. Louis and Saturday in Potosi. Megan and the band has a good following in the Chicago area and have been playing in a lot of different venues. Look up her band and music on social media and the internet. They have several originals out.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
spotonillinois.com

Owens-Glassworks reunion set Sept. 17

Former Owens-Illinois Glass employees will gather on Saturday, Sept. 17 to celebrate 39th minus one Annual Glassworkers Reunion at the Russell E. Dunham Memorial Post 1308, 4445 N. Alby St., Alton. Bob Myers of Jerseyville, chairman of the group, said that they are calling it the 39th...
ALTON, IL
FOX2now.com

Just Between Friends Sale Happening in O’Fallon and Belleville this weekend

St. LOUIS — Just Between Friends is the largest consignment sale in the area and the last time we saw them was back in April. This sale is this weekend -just in time for all your back-to-school needs! You can find all things for babies, toddlers, and kids from kindergarten and up. You don’t have to worry about any recalled items, everything has been checked out and inspected.
BELLEVILLE, IL

