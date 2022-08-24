ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport News: Crash

2022-08-26@10:10 pm #Bridgeport CT– A two-car crash on Fairfield Avenue near Orland/Albion Street with reported injuries.
West Haven waterfront mall deal is dead

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — A deal to build a $220 million upscale waterfront mall in West Haven is officially dead, according to those close to the talks with the developer in recent moths. Dozens of homes and commercial properties have sat vacant for at least five years along First...
Three shot, one fatally, during violent Bronx clash, cops say

Three people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday when a fight on a Bronx street corner ended in gunfire, cops said. Joshua Thomas and two of his friends were near the intersection of E. Burnside Ave. and the Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights about 3:50 a.m. when they got into an argument with another group of men, police were told. As the two groups clashed, someone pulled a gun and opened ...
21 NYC Smoke Spots With A View

When traveling to NYC, go to these smoke spots with a view. New York City has legalized cannabis both medically and recreationally now, alongside plenty of other U.S. states. NYC has gone a step further than any other county in America by allowing public cannabis use. Take a stroll through...
New Yorkers left disgusted by video of sucker punch at Brooklyn mall

NEW YORK -- An unprovoked attack caught on camera at Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn ended with an even more disturbing finish.As CBS2's Christina Fan reported Tuesday, the video shows how bystanders failed to act.The incident happened on Saturday and left the victim with serious physical injuries.Mall surveillance video shows the suspect in a white t-shirt and black shorts walk up the victim, who was standing in line, and sucker-punch him in the back of the head. The 36-year-old victim then falls face down onto the ground.Just as shocking is what happens next.Of the half-dozen onlookers, nobody comes to the...
Bridgeport Woman Reported Missing

Police are asking for help locating a Bridgeport woman believed to be endangered. 20 year old Mary-Jeanne Elizabeth-Dunn Herzog was last seen in Detroit. She is described as 5’5″ and 170 pounds with blue eyes and very light blond hair. She may be wearing a nose ring. Police say she has several mental health related issues. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Michigan State Police.
WANTED BRIDGEPORT MAN ARRESTED IN TRUMBULL ROBBERY

#Trumbull CT– A Bridgeport man was arrested Thursday afternoon, August 25, following his involvement in a shoplifting that turned into a robbery at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. The man, Howayne Mcintosh, age 35, of Broadway Bridgeport, was identified as the suspect by JCPenney security personnel after he was located by Trumbull police as he was attempting to run from the scene.
Music in CT: Lorde, Boyz II Men to take the stage this week

Conn. (WTNH) — Popstar Lorde and the legendary R&B group Boyz II Men are among the artists slated to take the stage this week in Connecticut. See the full list of upcoming acts stopping in the state below:. Monday, August 22 — Sunday, August 28. Dispatch & O.A.R....
Temple Plaza To Transform Into A Black Wall Street

Top: City Cultural Affairs Director Adriane Jefferson. Bottom: Aaron Rogers and Rashad Johnson. Lucy Gellman Photos. Arden Santana runs an educational hub that folds in arts and history of the African Diaspora. Athena Murphy has a lip gloss brand that builds generational wealth one cruelty-free tube at a time. Ricky Alan Draughn knows how to slip from a slow groove into a heart-pumping rhythm. And at the center of it all, producers Aaron Rodgers and Rashad Johnson just want to give back to the city that raised them.
