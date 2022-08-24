Read full article on original website
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash
2022-08-26@10:10 pm #Bridgeport CT– A two-car crash on Fairfield Avenue near Orland/Albion Street with reported injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
fox61.com
Hypefest music festival comes to Bridgeport
A new music and community festival is coming to Bridgeport. Event organizers Jesse Perkins and Adria Amos joined FOX61 to share details.
Family in dispute with Bridgeport over backyard sinkhole
A dispute is taking place over who is responsible for a sinkhole in the backyard of a Bridgeport family’s home.
Bridgeport Man Pleads Guilty To Defrauding Amazon
Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and David Sundberg, Special...
West Haven waterfront mall deal is dead
WEST HAVEN, Conn. — A deal to build a $220 million upscale waterfront mall in West Haven is officially dead, according to those close to the talks with the developer in recent moths. Dozens of homes and commercial properties have sat vacant for at least five years along First...
Three shot, one fatally, during violent Bronx clash, cops say
Three people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday when a fight on a Bronx street corner ended in gunfire, cops said. Joshua Thomas and two of his friends were near the intersection of E. Burnside Ave. and the Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights about 3:50 a.m. when they got into an argument with another group of men, police were told. As the two groups clashed, someone pulled a gun and opened ...
travelnoire.com
21 NYC Smoke Spots With A View
When traveling to NYC, go to these smoke spots with a view. New York City has legalized cannabis both medically and recreationally now, alongside plenty of other U.S. states. NYC has gone a step further than any other county in America by allowing public cannabis use. Take a stroll through...
New Yorkers left disgusted by video of sucker punch at Brooklyn mall
NEW YORK -- An unprovoked attack caught on camera at Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn ended with an even more disturbing finish.As CBS2's Christina Fan reported Tuesday, the video shows how bystanders failed to act.The incident happened on Saturday and left the victim with serious physical injuries.Mall surveillance video shows the suspect in a white t-shirt and black shorts walk up the victim, who was standing in line, and sucker-punch him in the back of the head. The 36-year-old victim then falls face down onto the ground.Just as shocking is what happens next.Of the half-dozen onlookers, nobody comes to the...
kisswtlz.com
Bridgeport Woman Reported Missing
Police are asking for help locating a Bridgeport woman believed to be endangered. 20 year old Mary-Jeanne Elizabeth-Dunn Herzog was last seen in Detroit. She is described as 5’5″ and 170 pounds with blue eyes and very light blond hair. She may be wearing a nose ring. Police say she has several mental health related issues. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Michigan State Police.
Police: Man, woman allegedly robbed delivery worker's scooter in Brooklyn
The NYPD is searching for two suspects linked to a scooter robbery that took place in Brooklyn.
Danbury Chicken Spot Says They Are Getting Pickup Orders from Norwalk
Their chicken is so good, people are driving from Norwalk to get it. This is Po-Yo, if you live in Dowtown Danbury, or if you've listened to my radio show (The Ethan and Lou Show on I-95), you already know about it. For those who don't, this is what you need to know.
Attorney: Man who was Tased by Bridgeport police claims excessive force in lawsuit
Video shows a man in Bridgeport being shot with a stun gun by police. The man's attorney says officers used excessive force.
DoingItLocal
WANTED BRIDGEPORT MAN ARRESTED IN TRUMBULL ROBBERY
#Trumbull CT– A Bridgeport man was arrested Thursday afternoon, August 25, following his involvement in a shoplifting that turned into a robbery at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. The man, Howayne Mcintosh, age 35, of Broadway Bridgeport, was identified as the suspect by JCPenney security personnel after he was located by Trumbull police as he was attempting to run from the scene.
milfordmirror.com
Bridgeport Jazz Festival returns Saturday with 9 musicians, food trucks
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bridgeport's McLevy Green will be filled with live jazz music and food trucks on Saturday. The Bridgeport Jazz Festival is returning for its second year at the McLevy Green on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
WTNH.com
Music in CT: Lorde, Boyz II Men to take the stage this week
Conn. (WTNH) — Popstar Lorde and the legendary R&B group Boyz II Men are among the artists slated to take the stage this week in Connecticut. See the full list of upcoming acts stopping in the state below:. Monday, August 22 — Sunday, August 28. Dispatch & O.A.R....
newhavenarts.org
Temple Plaza To Transform Into A Black Wall Street
Top: City Cultural Affairs Director Adriane Jefferson. Bottom: Aaron Rogers and Rashad Johnson. Lucy Gellman Photos. Arden Santana runs an educational hub that folds in arts and history of the African Diaspora. Athena Murphy has a lip gloss brand that builds generational wealth one cruelty-free tube at a time. Ricky Alan Draughn knows how to slip from a slow groove into a heart-pumping rhythm. And at the center of it all, producers Aaron Rodgers and Rashad Johnson just want to give back to the city that raised them.
New Haven man arrested for Hamden shooting
Officers responded to the Gulf Express Station on Arch Street July 22nd at 4:00 PM. They discovered a man, 28, who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Police discovered one of the suspects shot the victim during a robbery.
Woman, 37, fatally shot in head inside of car in the Bronx, passenger shot in leg
One person is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in the Bronx, authorities said.
Bronx senior residents being terrorized by youth getting help, support
Senior citizens say they have been terrorized by a group of young people, and since their story first aired, police and community leaders say they are trying to help.
NYC Men Robbed of their Clothes at Knifepoint in Broad Daylight by 3 Women
NEW YORK, NY – Two men were robbed at knifepoint by three women who demanded...
