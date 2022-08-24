NEW YORK -- An unprovoked attack caught on camera at Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn ended with an even more disturbing finish.As CBS2's Christina Fan reported Tuesday, the video shows how bystanders failed to act.The incident happened on Saturday and left the victim with serious physical injuries.Mall surveillance video shows the suspect in a white t-shirt and black shorts walk up the victim, who was standing in line, and sucker-punch him in the back of the head. The 36-year-old victim then falls face down onto the ground.Just as shocking is what happens next.Of the half-dozen onlookers, nobody comes to the...

