Editorial: Fix unnecessarily broad, and dangerous, license plate statute
A panel of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania has ruled that police can pull drivers over with even a speck of their license plates obscured by frames, which typically promote sports teams, colleges and auto dealerships. This is an open invitation for officers to perform traffic stops based on flimsy license plates violations. The legislature must fix this oddity of the state vehicle code.
Stabbing investigation underway in Westmoreland County
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A statement posted on the Rostraver Township Police Department's Facebook page said, "Evidence suggests this is an isolated incident." The statement also said that police are not seeking a suspect. PREVIOUS: A stabbing investigation is underway in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. Sky 4 flew...
Dormont officer shot in line of duty shares story: 'It makes you grateful to be here every day'
DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) - A Dormont police officer shot in the line of duty is sharing his story for the first time only with KDKA. Officer Robert Barnes was shot when he and his partner responded to a call for backup after a Mt. Lebanon man had just shot and killed his parents.After a year of recovering, Dormont police officer Robert Barnes is back on the force. The suspect used an AR-15. He tells KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso a ballistics expert told him he's very fortunate to be alive. "He said pretty casually, 'bro, let me tell you something.' I said 'yeah, go...
Sounding off: Pa. not so welcoming; Biden destroying nation; GOP suppressing voters; working together on climate change
I am a local physician who has been practicing in Greensburg and Latrobe since 2009. I would like to point out that some of my physician colleagues are not white. Some are not Christian. Some are immigrants. And they are the kindest, most caring and most morally upstanding people you would ever want to meet. I have seen many excellent physicians leave the area over the years, and I know that it is very difficult to recruit new talent.
4 men pass $2.5K in counterfeit money at Indiana County grocery store
State police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding four men who used 25 counterfeit $100 bills at a White Township grocery store on Thursday. The men, who are in their early 20s, left the store in a dark sedan after buying $2,500 of goods with the counterfeit money at around 4 p.m., police say.
Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling
PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
Grandmother arrested following infant overdosing in McKees Rocks
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A woman who was wanted in connection to her 10-month-old grandchild’s overdose in McKees Rocks has been arrested. According to a release from Allegheny County police, 47-year-old Robbie Boyer was arrested in McKees Rocks on Thursday. Boyer was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the...
Police Arrest Grandmother Wanted in McKees Rocks 10-month Old’s Overdose
(McKees Rocks, Pa.) Police have finally caught up with the grandmother who was wanted in connection with her 10-month-old grandchild’s overdose in McKees Rocks. 47-year-old Robbie Boyer was arrested in McKees Rocks on yesterday. She is being charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of...
Gov. Wolf Highlights Administration-Long Commitment to Job Creation, Announces Life Sciences Company ElevateBio Creating 172 High-Paying Jobs in Pittsburgh
(Photo of Governor Wolf Provided by Commonwealth Media Services) Pittsburgh, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that ElevateBio, a technology-driven company focused on powering transformative cell and gene therapies, will be investing in its first Pennsylvania operation through the buildout of an ElevateBio Base Camp biomanufacturing facility with the University of Pittsburgh and creating 172 new, six-figure jobs in Pittsburgh.
Gov. Wolf was right to veto a bill that would undermine the integrity of elections in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed PA Senate Bill 573 this summer. The legislation would have “empowered poll watchers” by allowing any registered voter to serve as a poll watcher at any precinct in the state. The bill also allows candidates to request that three, rather than two, watchers observe the pre-canvassing and counting process.
As Pennsylvania goes…
With the 2022 midterm elections coming up, last weekend’s Netroots Nation conference in Pittsburgh was a strategy session. ABOVE PHOTO: 1Hood Power CEO Jasiri X speaks at Netroots Nation on August 20, 2022. (Photos courtesy Netroots Nation) By Denise Clay-Murray. When the 2020 presidential election was called in favor...
Lean to hunt with the Pennsylvania Game Commission this fall
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Game Commission will, once again, be providing free webinars to teach people of all ages how to hunt. Learn to Hunt webinars include information on where to hunt, what you need to hunt, hunting tips and tactics, and preparing game for the table. The...
Agriculture Secretary: Support Pennsylvania Farmers – Shop Local, Buy PA Preferred this Harvest Season
(Photo courtesy of Pa Media Services) Gibsonia, PA – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined the PA Vegetable Growers. Association today at Harvest Valley Farms, a fourth-generation vegetable farm and PA. Preferred® on-farm market, to highlight investments strengthening fruit and vegetable production and to encourage Pennsylvanians to shop locally this...
West Virginia man wins nearly $500,000 at Rivers Casino when four aces are beat by royal flush, triggering the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --A West Virginia man playing Texas hold'em suffered one of the worst bad beats you can imagine -- and came away as a big winner as a result.On Thursday afternoon at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore, Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia took home nearly $500,000 when his four aces were beaten by a royal flush in a game of no-limit Texas hold'em. When his four aces were beat by the royal flush played by Raymond Broderson, of Wexford, the Rivers' 'Bad Beat Jackpot' was triggered. Broderson won over $368,000 with the winning hand. When the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'...
In Cost v. Quality Ranking, Two Pa. Universities Rise to List of 50 Best Public Colleges in Nation
Two Pennsylvania universities are among the best public colleges in the nation in 2022. But they also represent some of the most expensive options on the list, according to a new ranking from Stacker. Stacker sourced data from Niche’s 50 top public colleges of 2022 list and then ranked the...
Eat’n Park owners chosen to receive Pa. Society’s 2022 Gold Medal award
The owners of the Pittsburgh-headquartered Eat’n Park Hospitality Group have been chosen to receive The Pennsylvania Society’s Gold Medal for Distinguished Achievement at this year’s annual Society dinner in New York City. The Broadhurst family will be recognized not only for their contributions to the economy through...
Netflix movie 'The Deliverance' filming in Pittsburgh area
MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) - A film crew was set up and filming scenes for a new Netflix movie right here in our area overnight. "The Deliverance" was being filmed on Munson Avenue, Ella Street, and the McKees Rocks Bridge overnight. Traffic was detoured until around 3 a.m. on this morning. Director and writer Lee Daniels' movie stars Mo'Nique and Glenn Close. The project was announced last month and a release date has not yet been determined.
