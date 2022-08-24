ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffeyville, KS

koamnewsnow.com

The Big 3: disturbance at the Ottawa county jail and Garth Brooks to play at Big Cedar Lodge

BIG STORY #3: MIAMI, Ok. – Reports of a disturbance inside the Ottawa County Jail on the evening of August 22nd had numerous police agencies descend on the jail to assist the Sheriff’s office. Authorities said three pods were involved in the disturbance, which began as inmates grew upset over an interruption of phone service. The interruption occurred due to technical difficulties. If you’d like to read more about the disturbance in the Ottawa county jail, click here.
pittks.org

MEDIA RELEASE – Aggravated Battery Arrest

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were called to a residence in the 300 block of West Quincy in reference to a disturbance. When officers arrived at this location, they were informed that the 73-year-old victim had gone to a residence in the 600 block of Normal Street in Pittsburg to repossess a vehicle. During this attempt, the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Tarek Mekkaoui of Pittsburg, got into the vehicle and began to back up. In doing so, the victim was struck with the driver’s side door, which had been opened by the victim in an attempt to prevent Mekkaoui from leaving the area. The victim sustained observable injury to his right leg during this incident.
PITTSBURG, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Murder warrant issued for Pryor man

PRYOR, Okla. — The Pryor Police Department (PPD) says a first degree murder warrant has been issued for a Pryor man. They are actively searching for Brandon Lean Sudduth. They say Aug. 18 Tylor Adams was assaulted at The Park @12Twenty Apartments near S.E. 9th and Oklahoma Street. Adams...
PRYOR, OK
News Break
Politics
kggfradio.com

Teenager Arrested for Graffiti in Indy

A teenager is arrested in Independence after an investigation by the Independence Police Department into a string of graffiti cases. The first incident was reported in late June and the most recent was reported earlier this month. There were nine cases in total in which a unique symbol was either spray painted or written in a paint marker. Evidence discovered in the investigation led officers to a 14-year-old male. The teen cooperated with officers in the investigation and police arrested and charged him with several counts of criminal damage and felony criminal damage.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
kggfradio.com

Wilson County Has 15th Highest Covid Rate in Kansas

Wilson County has made the list of the top 50 in the state of Covid infection rates. Wilson County has the 15th highest Covid infection rate in Kansas. There has been a total of 3,085 cases in the county. Reports indicate that 45% of the county has been vaccinated, which is higher than the national average of 40%. The list was compiled using data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Covid Act Now.
WILSON COUNTY, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Kiddie Park Facing Tax Challenges?

This past summer marked 75 years of Kiddie Park in Bartlesville. Today, its future may be a little bit cloudy. Sources familiar with the situation tell us Kiddie Park's manager recently stepped down after it was discovered that the park had run into some unspecified issues involving missing or late tax returns.
WEHT/WTVW

A late night uprising takes place inside Oklahoma Jail

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

