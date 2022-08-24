Read full article on original website
OHP releases new details on I-44 collision that hospitalized five people
ADAIR, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has released new details on a collision on I-44 that hospitalized five people Saturday afternoon. OHP said three vehicles were traveling west on I-44, about 3.5 miles east of Adair in Mayes County:. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jesus Hernandez, 48, of...
Pickup veers off 7th in Galena, striking Buddy’s Frozen Treats and a residence
GALENA, Kan. — Late Wednesday night Just after 10:20 p.m. reports on 7th Street in Galena of a commercial building and residence being struck alerted Cherokee County E911. Galena Fire Dept, Galena Police Dept and Cherokee County EMS responded. On scene we learn a pickup veered off East 7th and struck Buddy’s Frozen Treats in the 400 block and then...
5 workers sent to the hospital after semi drives into them on I-44
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Five people who were doing work on the side of I-44 were hit by a semi in Mayes County on Saturday, a spokesperson with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. The workers were taken to the hospital, including one by medical helicopter, said OHP spokesperson Sarah...
poncacitynow.com
Funeral Services for Captain William Hargraves of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office Friday in Ponca City
The funeral services for Captain William Hargraves of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, will be held Friday, August 26th, at 1:00 pm in the Ponca City Schools Concert Hall. The attendance at this funeral is expected to very high. On Friday at approximately 9:00am, all access to parking in...
Man killed following multi-car crash on Highway 412, near Inola
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/25/22: The road has reopened following the crash. Three cars were involved in the collision. One man, 66-year-old Richard Bundrick — from Springdale, Ark. — was killed in the crash. Bundrick was driving a 2017 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred, and...
Friends, family come together to honor fallen Osage Co. deputy
PONCA CITY, Okla. — Law enforcement across Green Country came together Friday afternoon in Ponca City, Okla. to say goodbye to an Osage County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a car crash Friday, Aug. 19. Capt. William Hargraves was killed early Friday, Aug. 19, morning while driving...
koamnewsnow.com
The Big 3: disturbance at the Ottawa county jail and Garth Brooks to play at Big Cedar Lodge
BIG STORY #3: MIAMI, Ok. – Reports of a disturbance inside the Ottawa County Jail on the evening of August 22nd had numerous police agencies descend on the jail to assist the Sheriff’s office. Authorities said three pods were involved in the disturbance, which began as inmates grew upset over an interruption of phone service. The interruption occurred due to technical difficulties. If you’d like to read more about the disturbance in the Ottawa county jail, click here.
Fire destroys Owasso business office, crews investigate cause
OWASSO, Okla. — An investigation is underway after an Owasso business was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning. It happened near the intersection of 86th and Memorial, around 4:30 a.m. The fire was fully involved when crews arrived. The flames forced crews to close the nearby intersection while they...
pittks.org
MEDIA RELEASE – Aggravated Battery Arrest
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were called to a residence in the 300 block of West Quincy in reference to a disturbance. When officers arrived at this location, they were informed that the 73-year-old victim had gone to a residence in the 600 block of Normal Street in Pittsburg to repossess a vehicle. During this attempt, the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Tarek Mekkaoui of Pittsburg, got into the vehicle and began to back up. In doing so, the victim was struck with the driver’s side door, which had been opened by the victim in an attempt to prevent Mekkaoui from leaving the area. The victim sustained observable injury to his right leg during this incident.
anadisgoi.com
Cherokee Nation makes historic investment in Vinita with grand opening of new cultural, welcome center
VINITA, Okla. — Cherokee Nation is hosting a grand opening celebration for its newest tourism destination, the Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural & Welcome Center, located in Vinita just off iconic Route 66. The facility represents an investment of $5 million into the Vinita community. Named in honor of...
Murder warrant issued for Pryor man
PRYOR, Okla. — The Pryor Police Department (PPD) says a first degree murder warrant has been issued for a Pryor man. They are actively searching for Brandon Lean Sudduth. They say Aug. 18 Tylor Adams was assaulted at The Park @12Twenty Apartments near S.E. 9th and Oklahoma Street. Adams...
Rogers County Deputies Make Gun & Drug Bust After Drive-By Shooting Arrest
Rogers County deputies recover drugs, guns, and even a grenade launcher after arresting a man they said was involved in a drive-by shooting near Inola. "We have an absolute smorgasbord of charges here," Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said. Walton said it all started Thursday night when Justin Boyce got...
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD and OHP Investigate Boating Accident on Hudson Lake That Critically Injures a Child
Bartlesville Police responded to an injury boat accident on Hudson Lake, northwest of Bartlesville. on Saturday. The occured on Saturday August 20, 2022, at 6:05 p.m. A preliminary report indicates the throttle may have stuck on the boat, which then struck the concrete spillway. There were five occupants in the boat, two adults and three children.
kggfradio.com
Teenager Arrested for Graffiti in Indy
A teenager is arrested in Independence after an investigation by the Independence Police Department into a string of graffiti cases. The first incident was reported in late June and the most recent was reported earlier this month. There were nine cases in total in which a unique symbol was either spray painted or written in a paint marker. Evidence discovered in the investigation led officers to a 14-year-old male. The teen cooperated with officers in the investigation and police arrested and charged him with several counts of criminal damage and felony criminal damage.
kggfradio.com
Wilson County Has 15th Highest Covid Rate in Kansas
Wilson County has made the list of the top 50 in the state of Covid infection rates. Wilson County has the 15th highest Covid infection rate in Kansas. There has been a total of 3,085 cases in the county. Reports indicate that 45% of the county has been vaccinated, which is higher than the national average of 40%. The list was compiled using data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Covid Act Now.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Kiddie Park Facing Tax Challenges?
This past summer marked 75 years of Kiddie Park in Bartlesville. Today, its future may be a little bit cloudy. Sources familiar with the situation tell us Kiddie Park's manager recently stepped down after it was discovered that the park had run into some unspecified issues involving missing or late tax returns.
Have you seen this missing teen?
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Have you seen this missing teen? Authorities believe she is still in the Joplin area. Abigayle Phae Marie Scaletta, 16, was last seen at her residence in Carl Junction, Mo. on Friday, August 19. “Abigayle may still be in the local area or she may...
A late night uprising takes place inside Oklahoma Jail
MIAMI, Okla. – Several law enforcement agencies converged at the Ottawa County Jail on Monday evening (8/22) after Ottawa County inmates started destroying property due to a broken phone kiosk. Approximately 20 law enforcement officers were at the scene, said Miami Police Chief, Thomas Anderson. The uprising involved one pod and was under control by […]
poncacitynow.com
14-Year-old Driver Involved in Crash That Killed Osage County Sheriff’s Captain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Monday that one of the drivers involved in a crash that left an Osage County sheriff’s captain dead was only 14 years old. Three vehicles were involved in the crash Friday morning at the intersection of Highways 60 and...
Interruption Of Phone Service Causes Disturbance Among Inmates
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said some inmates caused a disturbance in the jail Monday night, prompting a large response from law enforcement. The sheriff said about five inmates were upset about not having any phone service. Those inmates then started damaging the phones and kiosks. The sheriff said they...
