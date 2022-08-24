ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kggfradio.com

Wilson County Has 15th Highest Covid Rate in Kansas

Wilson County has made the list of the top 50 in the state of Covid infection rates. Wilson County has the 15th highest Covid infection rate in Kansas. There has been a total of 3,085 cases in the county. Reports indicate that 45% of the county has been vaccinated, which is higher than the national average of 40%. The list was compiled using data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Covid Act Now.
WILSON COUNTY, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Kiddie Park Facing Tax Challenges?

This past summer marked 75 years of Kiddie Park in Bartlesville. Today, its future may be a little bit cloudy. Sources familiar with the situation tell us Kiddie Park's manager recently stepped down after it was discovered that the park had run into some unspecified issues involving missing or late tax returns.
koamnewsnow.com

The Big 3: disturbance at the Ottawa county jail and Garth Brooks to play at Big Cedar Lodge

BIG STORY #3: MIAMI, Ok. – Reports of a disturbance inside the Ottawa County Jail on the evening of August 22nd had numerous police agencies descend on the jail to assist the Sheriff’s office. Authorities said three pods were involved in the disturbance, which began as inmates grew upset over an interruption of phone service. The interruption occurred due to technical difficulties. If you’d like to read more about the disturbance in the Ottawa county jail, click here.
KWCH.com

Kansas law enforcement warns of post office scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is among several law enforcement agencies in Kansas warning people about a possible mail scam. The sheriff’s office shared a photo on Facebook. It shows a letter that appears to be from the U.S. Post Office. The letter states, “Due to a lack of complete address information, we have been unable to your parcel” and lists a possible tracking number. The letter goes on to state that the parcel may be stored at your local depot and includes a link to “Reschedule Delivery.” Clicking on the link will take you to a page where it asks for personal information.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
kggfradio.com

Teenager Arrested for Graffiti in Indy

A teenager is arrested in Independence after an investigation by the Independence Police Department into a string of graffiti cases. The first incident was reported in late June and the most recent was reported earlier this month. There were nine cases in total in which a unique symbol was either spray painted or written in a paint marker. Evidence discovered in the investigation led officers to a 14-year-old male. The teen cooperated with officers in the investigation and police arrested and charged him with several counts of criminal damage and felony criminal damage.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
KTUL

One dead and one in critical condition after wreck on US 412 near Inola

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that one man, 66, died. Richard Bundrick of Springdale, Ark. was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 62-year-old woman, was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, OHP said. There were two other vehicles involved in the crash,...
INOLA, OK
kggfradio.com

Cherryvale Native's Film To Be Shown At Historical Museum

The 1938 classic, Overland Stage Raiders, starring John Wayne and Cherryvale native, Louise Brooks will be shown Saturday evening September 3rd on the lawn outside the Cherryvale Historical Museum at approximately 7:45 pm or just as the sun sets in the west. Brooks was born in Cherryvale in 1906. Growing...
CHERRYVALE, KS
kggfradio.com

Beware Of Text Message Scam

USP – Your package delivery has been suspended because your address does not match your zip code. The message gives you a hyperlink to follow and input your information. DO NOT follow the link! Never, ever give out any of your information unless you initiated the contact with the other party, and only if they are a trusted source that you’ve used before.
PARSONS, KS

