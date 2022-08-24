Read full article on original website
kggfradio.com
Wilson County Has 15th Highest Covid Rate in Kansas
Wilson County has made the list of the top 50 in the state of Covid infection rates. Wilson County has the 15th highest Covid infection rate in Kansas. There has been a total of 3,085 cases in the county. Reports indicate that 45% of the county has been vaccinated, which is higher than the national average of 40%. The list was compiled using data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Covid Act Now.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Kiddie Park Facing Tax Challenges?
This past summer marked 75 years of Kiddie Park in Bartlesville. Today, its future may be a little bit cloudy. Sources familiar with the situation tell us Kiddie Park's manager recently stepped down after it was discovered that the park had run into some unspecified issues involving missing or late tax returns.
koamnewsnow.com
The Big 3: disturbance at the Ottawa county jail and Garth Brooks to play at Big Cedar Lodge
BIG STORY #3: MIAMI, Ok. – Reports of a disturbance inside the Ottawa County Jail on the evening of August 22nd had numerous police agencies descend on the jail to assist the Sheriff’s office. Authorities said three pods were involved in the disturbance, which began as inmates grew upset over an interruption of phone service. The interruption occurred due to technical difficulties. If you’d like to read more about the disturbance in the Ottawa county jail, click here.
Cherryvale schools in soft lockdown, reports of threatening behavior
CHERRYVALE, Kan. – Cherryvale schools are put into a soft lockdown after reports of threatening behavior near one school. According to school officials, this morning USD 447 received word of possible threatening behavior verbalized by an individual near one of the district’s schools. While Cherryvale police investigate, all...
poncacitynow.com
Funeral Services for Captain William Hargraves of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office Friday in Ponca City
The funeral services for Captain William Hargraves of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, will be held Friday, August 26th, at 1:00 pm in the Ponca City Schools Concert Hall. The attendance at this funeral is expected to very high. On Friday at approximately 9:00am, all access to parking in...
Student struck by vehicle at the Owasso 7th Grade Center
OWASSO, Okla. — Lt. Nick Boatman confirmed that a student had been hit by a vehicle at the Owasso 7th Grade Center near North Main Street and East 86th Street North. The student was transported to the hospital without life-threatening injuries. Investigators are looking into the cause of the...
Friends, family come together to honor fallen Osage Co. deputy
PONCA CITY, Okla. — Law enforcement across Green Country came together Friday afternoon in Ponca City, Okla. to say goodbye to an Osage County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a car crash Friday, Aug. 19. Capt. William Hargraves was killed early Friday, Aug. 19, morning while driving...
KWCH.com
Kansas law enforcement warns of post office scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is among several law enforcement agencies in Kansas warning people about a possible mail scam. The sheriff’s office shared a photo on Facebook. It shows a letter that appears to be from the U.S. Post Office. The letter states, “Due to a lack of complete address information, we have been unable to your parcel” and lists a possible tracking number. The letter goes on to state that the parcel may be stored at your local depot and includes a link to “Reschedule Delivery.” Clicking on the link will take you to a page where it asks for personal information.
Sheriff: Vehicle in Kan. carjacking located, suspect still at large
MONTGOMERY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating an armed robbery and carjacking have located the Blue 2006 Jeep Liberty that was taken from the Elk City Lake Overlook, according to Montgomery Co. Sheriff Ron Wade. The vehicle was located just south of Independence city limits. The vehicle was unoccupied and...
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt orders flags half-staff following two tragic deaths in Oklahoma law enforcement
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered all flags to be lowered half-staff in honor of two fallen Oklahoma officers. The order from the governor comes following two tragic losses in Oklahoma State law enforcement. Sgt. Bobby Swartz with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was shot while...
Couple leave underwear behind after luring trucker out of casino and robbing him
MIAMI, Okla. – A Kansas couple who allegedly teamed up to lure a truck driver to a casino parking lot where he told authorities he was robbed are being held in the Ottawa County jail, said Drug Task Force Director Mike Eason on Sunday. Kalen Ray McRay, 35, of Independence, Kan., and Karla Joan […]
oklahomatoday.com
In one small corner of northeastern Oklahoma, scientists are saving entire bird populations.
Throaty booms, shrill squawks, and delicate trills create a symphony of success at Bartlesville’s George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center. Tucked among acres of oak trees, the center’s two campuses blend into the landscape but are standouts when it comes to saving birds. Known internationally for its captive...
Kan. woman wanted by U.S. Marshals captured during traffic stop
MONTGOMERY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 4p.m. August 19, Sheriff's deputies conducted a vehicle stop at 14th and Walnut in Independence on a 2001 GMC Yukon for displaying a tag that belonged to a different vehicle, according to Sheriff Ron Wade.
kggfradio.com
Teenager Arrested for Graffiti in Indy
A teenager is arrested in Independence after an investigation by the Independence Police Department into a string of graffiti cases. The first incident was reported in late June and the most recent was reported earlier this month. There were nine cases in total in which a unique symbol was either spray painted or written in a paint marker. Evidence discovered in the investigation led officers to a 14-year-old male. The teen cooperated with officers in the investigation and police arrested and charged him with several counts of criminal damage and felony criminal damage.
KTUL
One dead and one in critical condition after wreck on US 412 near Inola
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that one man, 66, died. Richard Bundrick of Springdale, Ark. was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 62-year-old woman, was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, OHP said. There were two other vehicles involved in the crash,...
Man killed following multi-car crash on Highway 412, near Inola
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/25/22: The road has reopened following the crash. Three cars were involved in the collision. One man, 66-year-old Richard Bundrick — from Springdale, Ark. — was killed in the crash. Bundrick was driving a 2017 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred, and...
kggfradio.com
Cherryvale Native's Film To Be Shown At Historical Museum
The 1938 classic, Overland Stage Raiders, starring John Wayne and Cherryvale native, Louise Brooks will be shown Saturday evening September 3rd on the lawn outside the Cherryvale Historical Museum at approximately 7:45 pm or just as the sun sets in the west. Brooks was born in Cherryvale in 1906. Growing...
Kansas family reunites with Army cadet’s remains 70 years after his passing
A Kansas soldier is back in the Sunflower State years after he was killed in combat in Germany.
Rogers County Deputies Make Gun & Drug Bust After Drive-By Shooting Arrest
Rogers County deputies recover drugs, guns, and even a grenade launcher after arresting a man they said was involved in a drive-by shooting near Inola. "We have an absolute smorgasbord of charges here," Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said. Walton said it all started Thursday night when Justin Boyce got...
kggfradio.com
Beware Of Text Message Scam
USP – Your package delivery has been suspended because your address does not match your zip code. The message gives you a hyperlink to follow and input your information. DO NOT follow the link! Never, ever give out any of your information unless you initiated the contact with the other party, and only if they are a trusted source that you’ve used before.
