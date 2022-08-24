Blackfoot Farmers’ Market every Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon, through Oct. 29, 1800 East Airport Road, Blackfoot (Good2Go Shell station). Come support your local farmers market, where you can find farm-fresh produce and eggs, delicious baked goods, handmade crafts, and so much more! The Blackfoot Farmers’ Market is a weekly market, bringing together local farmers and customers. Find delicious, healthy foods like cucumbers, lettuce, microgreens, and farm-fresh eggs (many of them organically grown!), as well as tasty treats like pies and cookies. And don’t forget the crafts, which make excellent gifts, for yourself or others!

BLACKFOOT, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO