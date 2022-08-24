Read full article on original website
Post Register
Idaho Falls responds to use of force lawsuit
Attorneys representing the Idaho Falls Police Department have filed a response to a lawsuit alleging an officer caused serious injuries to a man through an inappropriate use of force. The response denies the accusations made by plaintiff Tony Irvine and his attorney that on July 14, 2020, Idaho Falls police...
Brush fire burns to within feet of local home before being contained
FORT HALL — At 11:50 a.m. Saturday, the Fort Hall Fire & EMS responded to a brush Fire at 818 Weat Sambo Road on the Fort Hall Reservation. One house and two out buildings and several cars were threatened by the fire but quick actions were taken and the property was saved. According to Fire Chief Eric King, “The fire burned within feet of the home. The local farmer used...
eastidahonews.com
Lockout over following possible threat at Emerson High School
IDAHO FALLS — A lockout at Emerson Alternative High School in Idaho Falls has ended following a possible threat Friday afternoon. Idaho Falls Police were called to the school at 335 5th Street around 12:30 p.m. due to concerns of a potential safety issue. “Students shared concerns about a...
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly resisting arrest, providing false information
IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old Dubois man was charged after he allegedly resisted arrest and provided false information to an officer. Eriberto Hernandez-Figueroa was originally charged with a felony for bribery of municipal or county officers and two misdemeanors for resisting or obstructing arrest and providing false information about his identity to officers.
Firefighters save multiple homes from Fort Hall wildfire
FORT HALL — Firefighters were able to save multiple homes from a wildfire that ignited on the Fort Hall Reservation late Wednesday afternoon. The blaze was first reported around 4:30 p.m. and scorched about 64 acres of farmland in the area of Ferry Butte Road and Highway 91 despite the fact rain was falling at the time, authorities said. Strong winds pushed the fire toward multiple nearby homes but firefighters...
eastidahonews.com
‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground
IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
Local 6-generation family farm earns state-wide recognition
Life on the family farm has nearly disappeared across some parts of America. The post Local 6-generation family farm earns state-wide recognition appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Police station construction delayed by supply chain issues
Construction supply chain issues have led to a slight but anticipated delay to the upcoming Idaho Falls police station. The City Council heard an update on the police station, officially named the Idaho Falls Community Policing Facility, during Monday’s work session.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls restaurant up for lease after 5-month closure
IDAHO FALLS — Sonic Drive-in at 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls is up for lease. The fast food restaurant closed in March after a fire broke out in the kitchen fryers. The fire spread up the walls and into the building. Click here to read more. Yellow...
Post Register
P&Z gives Rowes Garden annexation 'do not pass' recommendation
BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission heard comments Tuesday night from concerned residents of Rowes Garden in a public forum concerning the proposed annexation of their neighborhood, and the commissioners voted to not recommend to the city council that the annexation be approved. A little over 30...
idahoednews.org
$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September
Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled after the Strong Families, Strong...
kslnewsradio.com
Woman cited for DUI after crashing into house in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A woman was cited for driving under the influence after crashing into an Idaho Falls home early Sunday morning. Police received a call from a person on the 200 block of Leesburg Street around 2:20 a.m. saying a vehicle had just hit their house.
eastidahonews.com
Chubbuck woman charged with grand theft after allegedly stealing truck
CHUBBUCK — A woman has been charged with a felony after police say she stole a truck belonging to a man paying her to clean his trailer. Jessica Sky Repass, 45, faces a charge of grand theft, court records show. Chubbuck police received a call reporting a stolen vehicle...
Former Idaho Sheriff pens letter of guilt, recounts events after threatening LDS Church group
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A former Idaho Sheriff who recently pled guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group has written a letter of apology and responsibility regarding the incident, according to East Idaho News. The letter, which was filed in court Monday morning, reads, […]
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Blackfoot couple providing ‘escape’ with entertainment that’s close to home
BLACKFOOT – When Jessi and Matt Nelson aren’t working with students at Idaho Science & Technology Charter School, one of their favorite activities is visiting escape rooms. The Blackfoot couple were frequent customers at a now-defunct escape room in Blackfoot, and that’s what prompted them to open Oh!...
eastidahonews.com
Canada-based business doing exploratory drilling for precious metals in eastern Idaho
DUBOIS – A Toronto-based company is searching for evidence of gold, silver and other precious minerals on a 17,000-acre site by Kilgore in Clark County in hopes of eventually building a mine. Excellon Idaho Gold Inc. is the company leading the search and Phil Bandy, its senior project manager,...
Post Register
High registration causes overcrowding in local schools
Year after year, area schools are finding it harder to accommodate a growing student body in outdated, overcrowded facilities. Rising enrollment numbers accompanied by multiple failed bonds have left Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 scrambling to find adequate space for students in their schools.
Clouds and winds increase with PM storms around
Sunny to start and mild in the valley with 72 by 10am and around 90 degrees later (87 in Idaho Falls) with some light hazy sun and windy at times in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, winds southwest gusting to 20+ Mountains have an isolated chance of storms with gusty winds and highs in the upper 70's to 80. The post Clouds and winds increase with PM storms around appeared first on Local News 8.
Fire at the Hilton Garden Inn
The Idaho Falls Fire Department is on scene of a fire at the Hilton Garden Inn at 700 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. The post Fire at the Hilton Garden Inn appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Smokin’ Buds serves award-winning ribs, sauce and ‘pillowy heavens of pork’
CHUBBUCK — While living in Kansas City in 2008, Ryan “Bud” Matthews “fell into some friends” who were involved in that region’s competitive cooking scene. He took notes, learned from the best, and started competitive cooking himself the same year. Then, his passion, combined with a lack of barbecue options in southeastern Idaho, led to a career change in 2021 when he launched his food truck — Smokin’ Buds BBQ.
