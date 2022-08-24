IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Fiber will be conducting emergency maintenance on the network during the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. During the hours of 12 to 5 a.m. on Aug. 25, there will be a brief outage of up to an hour on the network as Fiber crews conduct the work. The temporary outage is planned for this time to minimize any inconvenience for our customers.

