Ririe, ID

Post Register

P&Z gives Rowes Garden annexation 'do not pass' recommendation

BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission heard comments Tuesday night from concerned residents of Rowes Garden in a public forum concerning the proposed annexation of their neighborhood, and the commissioners voted to not recommend to the city council that the annexation be approved. A little over 30...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Districts 91 and 93 work to fix security issues with schools

Idaho Falls area public school officials are working to ensure school safety in a national environment that has seen increased threats. “Honestly, to say that you’re really 100% prepared, I don’t know that that’s true, it would be naïve to say you are, but you do your absolute best,” said Gordon Howard, Bonneville Joint School District 93’s director of Safe Schools and Technology Services.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

District 91 breaks ground on new Tiger Athletic Complex

Idaho Falls School District 91’s Superintendent Jim Shank, members of the district’s board of trustees, Tiger Club representatives and Idaho Falls High School athletes grabbed shovels and broke ground Thursday for the new Tiger Athletic Complex. The complex is being built on a lot on 49th Street between...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
City
Ririe, ID
Local
Idaho Business
Local
Idaho Government
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls restaurant up for lease after 5-month closure

IDAHO FALLS — Sonic Drive-in at 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls is up for lease. The fast food restaurant closed in March after a fire broke out in the kitchen fryers. The fire spread up the walls and into the building. Click here to read more. Yellow...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Sugar-Salem School District embraces growth

Students in Sugar-Salem School District 322 are getting accustomed to their new schedules as they complete their first week in school. Superintendent Chester Bradshaw reported that the district is responding to growth in the community.
REXBURG, ID
idahoednews.org

$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September

Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled after the Strong Families, Strong...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Brief outage planned for Idaho Falls Fiber

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Fiber will be conducting emergency maintenance on the network during the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. During the hours of 12 to 5 a.m. on Aug. 25, there will be a brief outage of up to an hour on the network as Fiber crews conduct the work. The temporary outage is planned for this time to minimize any inconvenience for our customers.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls responds to use of force lawsuit

Attorneys representing the Idaho Falls Police Department have filed a response to a lawsuit alleging an officer caused serious injuries to a man through an inappropriate use of force. The response denies the accusations made by plaintiff Tony Irvine and his attorney that on July 14, 2020, Idaho Falls police...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

High registration causes overcrowding in local schools

Year after year, area schools are finding it harder to accommodate a growing student body in outdated, overcrowded facilities. Rising enrollment numbers accompanied by multiple failed bonds have left Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 scrambling to find adequate space for students in their schools.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
eastidahonews.com

‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground

IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Brush fire burns to within feet of local home before being contained

FORT HALL — At 11:50 a.m. Saturday, the Fort Hall Fire & EMS responded to a brush Fire at 818 Weat Sambo Road on the Fort Hall Reservation. One house and two out buildings and several cars were threatened by the fire but quick actions were taken and the property was saved. According to Fire Chief Eric King, “The fire burned within feet of the home. The local farmer used...
FORT HALL, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Clouds and winds increase with PM storms around

Sunny to start and mild in the valley with 72 by 10am and around 90 degrees later (87 in Idaho Falls) with some light hazy sun and windy at times in Idaho Falls and Pocatello,  winds southwest gusting to 20+ Mountains  have an isolated chance of storms with gusty winds and highs in the upper 70's to 80. The post Clouds and winds increase with PM storms around appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Lockout over following possible threat at Emerson High School

IDAHO FALLS — A lockout at Emerson Alternative High School in Idaho Falls has ended following a possible threat Friday afternoon. Idaho Falls Police were called to the school at 335 5th Street around 12:30 p.m. due to concerns of a potential safety issue. “Students shared concerns about a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Melina's won't be among EISF food vendors

BLACKFOOT — Melina’s Mexican Food will not be among the vendors featured in this year’s Eastern Idaho State Fair. Raymundo Davila, manager of Melina’s, explained that they will not be attending the fair this year because in the past they were unable to sell much food due to their location near the grandstand concerts and races.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Firefighters save multiple homes from Fort Hall wildfire

FORT HALL — Firefighters were able to save multiple homes from a wildfire that ignited on the Fort Hall Reservation late Wednesday afternoon. The blaze was first reported around 4:30 p.m. and scorched about 64 acres of farmland in the area of Ferry Butte Road and Highway 91 despite the fact rain was falling at the time, authorities said. Strong winds pushed the fire toward multiple nearby homes but firefighters...
FORT HALL, ID

