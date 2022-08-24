Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Jimmy Lee Hughes
Jimmy Lee Hughes, 88, of Batesville, passed away on August 22, 2022. A lifelong resident of Batesville, Jimmy was born on April 7, 1934, to Dallas and Loice Gennings Hughes, who predeceased him. Jimmy was a loving husband, father, brother and an especially proud grandfather. He spent his working years...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Mary Emma Lodge
Mary Emma Lodge, 76, of Batesville, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at White River Medical Center in Batesville, AR. Mary Emma was born on November 26, 1945, the daughter of Richard and Frances (Wilcox) Dieckmann in Charlotte, North Carolina. She married John H. Lodge on August 9, 1969, in Lexington, Kentucky.
