tntech.edu
Come To The Study Abroad Fair Tuesday
Join the fun at the Study Abroad Fair, this Tuesday, August 30th from 10am-2pm in the Tech Pride Room, RUC. We will have representatives from our most popular study abroad programs as well as information about scholarships and financial aid. We will also have lots of giveaways and refreshments! Visit the Study Abroad home page for more information: https://www.tntech.edu/studyabroad/
Potential Threat at Coffee Pot game turns out to be No Threat
Tullahoma City Schools and Coffee County Schools were made aware of a potential threat regarding the Coffee Pot football game on Thursday morning. A joint investigation began with Tullahoma Police, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Manchester City Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. Around noon on Thursday Tullahoma...
ucbjournal.com
Hams fetch thousands at State Fair FFA Ham Breakfast
LEBANON – The Seventh Annual Future Farmers of America (FFA) Ham Breakfast at the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair broke attendance and fundraising records Monday. With 1,100 FFA members and business people present, the breakfast raised $173,000 for the FFA youth organization. The event was studded with special guests from...
Tennessee parents voice concerns about state’s 3rd grade retention law
Last January Tennessee lawmakers passed a new policy that would hold back 3rd graders who don't pass the state's reading test.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Wilson County Fair Friday, August 26 to Saturday, August 27, various times 945 E. Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN Wilson County- Tennessee State Fair It is the last weekend of the fair! Make sure to make it out to all […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
tntech.edu
Fall 2022 Attune Pitch Deadline Sept. 1
The Women’s Center is now broadening submission options for our journal Attune! Attune is seeking submissions of non-fiction articles and essays, creative non-fiction, fiction, poetry, photography, and other art in any medium that can be printed in our pages. Submit your pitch by Thursday, September 1, to Dr. Helen Hunt at hhunt@tntech.edu. For more information, visit https://www.tntech.edu/women/attune-newsletter.php.
msn.com
The Homemade Fudge From This General Store In Tennessee Is Worth The Drive
In a world that is continually speeding out of control, sometimes it is good to slow down a bit. Tennesseeans know how to turn down the dial and live life at a slower pace. We have time for people and we make room to help others. You will find that same southern hospitality and more at this country store in Pall Mall, Tennessee.
thunder1320.com
Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility
Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to bring more jobs to the state. Dot’s new Manchester distribution center, located at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway, will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
indherald.com
Scott County’s divorce rate is one of the highest in Tennessee
Married Scott Countians are getting divorced at a rate that is higher than almost any other county in Tennessee, according to data made available by the TN Dept. of Health. For the year 2020, the most recent for which statistics are available, there were 107 divorces that were finalized in Scott County. That’s a rate of 4.8 per 1,000 people, according to the Dept. of Health’s data. Only five of Tennessee’s 95 counties had higher divorce rates that year.
WSMV
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
Inspection not required? Tenn. State Fair mishap leads to process explanation
TOSHA provides insight into the state's legal process for amusement ride approval in response to a reported issue with a faulty ride at the Wilson Co. and Tennessee State Fair last week.
newstalk941.com
New State Law Could Increase The Number Of 3rd Grade Retentions
A new state law in effect this school year could cause more third graders to be retained. The legislation focuses on proficient reading levels in state testing and gives districts the opportunity to hold back students that do not meet the standards. Jackson County Director of Schools Kristy Brown said last year, about 65 percent of students statewide did not meet that mark.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Regional Board Of Trustees Elects New Leadership
Leadership changes made on Cookeville Regional Medical Center’s Board of Trustees. The Board met Thursday night and voted on new officers and executive committee members. Former Vice-Chair Dr. Ernest Buchanan will now serve as the board’s Chair, with Board Member Cheryl Sandlin acting as his Vice-Chair. Kevin Carter will serve as the board’s Immediate Past Chairman.
fox17.com
Midstate officers, firefighters salute detective killed in East Tennessee helicopter crash
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Officers and firefighters in Murfreesboro gathered Wednesday to pay tribute to a fallen Tennessee detective who died in a helicopter crash in Marion County. Marion County Commissioner Matt Blansett and Sgt. Lee Russell of the Tennessee Highway Patrol were both killed when the helicopter they...
murfreesboro.com
Free Cake for Murfreesboro Residents
On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Murfreesboro is giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (individually packaged miniature bundt cakes) to the first 250 guests at each bakery to celebrate its 25th birthday. The giveaway is part of a national celebration where the bakeries from coast to coast will give out more than 110,000 cakes.
WATE
6 free things to do in Crossville Aug. 26-28
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Crossville and have fun as the summer begins to wrap up. Crossville Flea Market, also known as a small city of its own, is an area where people can play, shop and eat together. The area where the flea market is located has one of the most colorful alleys. See what you can find while searching for different treasurers in the area.
15-year-old arrested, charged after making threat against Coffee Co. Central High School
A Coffee County Central High School student has been arrested and faces formal charges after making a threat to shoot up the school.
WSMV
Third threat of violence made toward Coffee County in a week
COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Coffee County community is fed up and alarmed after three threats of violence have been made across the community within the last week. Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) was recently made aware of the latest threat directed toward Friday’s Coffee Pot game at Tullahoma High School, according to a Facebook post by the school district. It’s unclear what the threat was at this time.
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
FOUND SAFE: 8-year-old girl missing from Crossville, TBI says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 7:13 A.M. TBI has canceled the alert for Kallie Jean Lynette Graham, 8. Officials said she has been found safe. An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing 8-year-old girl in Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Investigation said the alert was made on...
