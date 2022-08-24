ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabot, AR

Obituary: Mary Emma Lodge

Mary Emma Lodge, 76, of Batesville, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at White River Medical Center in Batesville, AR. Mary Emma was born on November 26, 1945, the daughter of Richard and Frances (Wilcox) Dieckmann in Charlotte, North Carolina. She married John H. Lodge on August 9, 1969, in Lexington, Kentucky.
Obituary: Jimmy Lee Hughes

Jimmy Lee Hughes, 88, of Batesville, passed away on August 22, 2022. A lifelong resident of Batesville, Jimmy was born on April 7, 1934, to Dallas and Loice Gennings Hughes, who predeceased him. Jimmy was a loving husband, father, brother and an especially proud grandfather. He spent his working years...
