alamancenews.com
Western Warriors whip up big fourth quarter to beat Cummings
Western Alamance produced a bunch of highlights Friday night, primarily packing those into a stellar fourth quarter. The reward was a 35-14 non-conference victory at Cummings High School. “We just really turned it on,” Western coach Jeff Snuffer said. The Warriors churned out more than 300 yards on the...
East Forsyth hands Rolesville stunning loss in early-season high school football clash
Two teams considered among the top squads in North Carolina met in Week 2 of the 2022 high school football calendar on Friday night. Here’s how the game played out.
Mount Airy News
Shelton Vineyards, Johnson Granite honored
Members of the Johnson family, from Johnson Granite, pose for a photo after being recognized with a Triad Family Business Award. Pictured are, from left, are Brian H. Johnson, Kim Johnson Marshall, Lisa Johnson, Mary Johnson Holt, and Larry Johnson. Two Surry County businesses were honored this week when the...
#2 East Forsyth dominates in 47-0 road win over #1 Rolesville
Rolesville, N.C. — East Forsyth went on the road, dominated from start to finish and walked away with a statement win with its 47-0 victory over Rolesville Friday night. The Eagles, ranked #2 in the HSOT West Top 25, never had any trouble against the Rams, ranked #1 in the HSOT East Top 25. In fact, East Forsyth (2-0) did all of its scoring before halftime, forcing a running clock in the process.
houstonianonline.com
Viewer’s Guide, Quick Facts About the Summer Daytona
Concord, North Carolina – On Saturday night, the NASCAR Cup Series will race at Daytona International Motorcycle Circuit as the 2022 regular season draws to a close. Heading into “The Sunshine State,” all four Hendrick Motorsports drivers have already secured a place in the Cup Series qualifiers.
Highlights from Week 2 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy
If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Andrews vs. High Point Central, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below. Reidsville vs. Page Grimsley vs. Reagan Oak […]
Thomasville vs. Montgomery Central game canceled after 3 players contract 'contagious skin rash'
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Montgomery Central won't make the trip to Kushwa Stadium in Thomasville on Friday night. The high school football game at Thomasville was canceled after school officials said three Montgomery Central students contracted a "contagious skin rash similar to poison oak." Montgomery County School said the...
thestokesnews.com
Shinault, Kiser are wed
Larry Shinault Jr. of Germanton and Kathy Joy Kiser of Quaker Gap were wed on Friday, April 22, 2022 at six o’clock p.m. in The Whalehead Club Gazebo at the Currituck Lighthouse in Corolla, North Carolina. Pastor Steve Segrist officiated the ceremony. Music was performed by vocalist Maren, a...
WXII 12
Wilkesboro preparing for FaithFest 2022 this Saturday
WILKESBORO, N.C. — The setup is underway on the campus of Wilkes Community College for FaithFest 2022, which will take place this Saturday, Aug. 27. “We’ve been praying and working on this for about a year now," said Craig Church, the founder and director of FaithFest. Doors will...
Sherwin-Williams distribution center is first big win for Statesville development
STATESVILLE, N.C. — More details on a critical piece of The Sherwin-Williams Co.’s $324 million expansion in Statesville are now known. Sherwin-Williams announced plans earlier this year to expand its existing Statesville manufacturing facility and build a large distribution center in the city. At the time, the exact location of the distribution center was not disclosed. Sherwin-Williams confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal this week that site work has begun for a 798,000-square-foot facility at Larkin Regional Commerce Park, a long-planned development in Statesville.
caswellmessenger.com
Cell phone coverage in Caswell improving with new towers
Anyone who drives a vehicle and lives in Caswell County knows what a ‘dropped-call” is. It’s when the voice transmission of a cell phone suddenly disappears right in the middle of a conversation. It’s annoying and frustrating, but those days might be coming to an end.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Bob Stamey dies in 'tragic' farming accident
A well-known local farmer died Monday in an accident. Robert Stamey, 76, died Monday evening when the Skid-Steer he was operating slid into a waste lagoon at Stamey Farms, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed...
2nd North Carolina deer tests positive for Chronic Wasting Disease
The positive deer was discovered as part of the “ongoing CWD surveillance efforts,” officials said.
Duke Energy impostor arrested, case still unraveling
That's when sheriff's investigators say they traced everything to an accused imposter living in the small town of Harmony in Rowan County.
Mount Airy News
Park Drive acreage rezoned for business
PQA Healthcare office, located at 701 S. Main St. in Dobson, is seen. PQA was the applicant of record for the rezoning request of the 35 acres located behind Walmart on Rockford Street in Mount Airy. The Surry County Board of County Commissioners approved last week a rezoning request for...
WXII 12
Daughter of Winston-Salem woman who was set on fire by son speaks out
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Seventy-two-year-old mother, Joanna Parker, died Monday after she was set on fire by her son, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a report Monday of a woman on fire at a house on Lyons Street. Police said the woman’s son, James Parker, became upset and poured gasoline on her while she was on the porch. He then set her on fire, according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital early Monday morning but later died.
Boom Supersonic takes option on second parcel at PTI airport in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Boom Supersonic’s plan to build its manufacturing facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport became official on Tuesday – along with one additional little sonic boom of information. In signing off on its lease and the release of state revenue for Boom, PTI’s board of directors also approved an option for the […]
Let Gate City Provisions take you on a world tour…sandwich style!
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — August is National Sandwich Month! You can celebrate by eating sandwiches from all over the world by stopping by one of the Triad’s newest restaurants. Gate City Provisions opened in June. The owners are long time restaurant owners in Greensboro, previously running Smith Street Diner, Bistro Sophia, and several other spots. […]
2 dead after crash on southbound US-52 in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people died following a crash on southbound US-52 near Ziglar Road in Winston-Salem Saturday morning. According to Winston-Salem police, 30-year-old Elizabeth Goins of Pilot Mountain and 31-year-old Heather Singleton of Lewisville was stopped in the right-hand lane of southbound US-52. Police said both women got...
3 charged with larceny, conspiracy at Lanier Ace Hardware in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are all being charged with larceny and conspiracy following the theft of items at Lanier Ace Hardware on Thursday, according to Davidson County Court Records. The first person listed in court records is Keoshea Quanvette Gattis, 38, of Burlington. Court records allege that Gattis stole “six spools of wire […]
