ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alamancenews.com

Western Warriors whip up big fourth quarter to beat Cummings

Western Alamance produced a bunch of highlights Friday night, primarily packing those into a stellar fourth quarter. The reward was a 35-14 non-conference victory at Cummings High School. “We just really turned it on,” Western coach Jeff Snuffer said. The Warriors churned out more than 300 yards on the...
BURLINGTON, NC
Mount Airy News

Shelton Vineyards, Johnson Granite honored

Members of the Johnson family, from Johnson Granite, pose for a photo after being recognized with a Triad Family Business Award. Pictured are, from left, are Brian H. Johnson, Kim Johnson Marshall, Lisa Johnson, Mary Johnson Holt, and Larry Johnson. Two Surry County businesses were honored this week when the...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

#2 East Forsyth dominates in 47-0 road win over #1 Rolesville

Rolesville, N.C. — East Forsyth went on the road, dominated from start to finish and walked away with a statement win with its 47-0 victory over Rolesville Friday night. The Eagles, ranked #2 in the HSOT West Top 25, never had any trouble against the Rams, ranked #1 in the HSOT East Top 25. In fact, East Forsyth (2-0) did all of its scoring before halftime, forcing a running clock in the process.
ROLESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
Cars
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
houstonianonline.com

Viewer’s Guide, Quick Facts About the Summer Daytona

Concord, North Carolina – On Saturday night, the NASCAR Cup Series will race at Daytona International Motorcycle Circuit as the 2022 regular season draws to a close. Heading into “The Sunshine State,” all four Hendrick Motorsports drivers have already secured a place in the Cup Series qualifiers.
CONCORD, NC
FOX8 News

Highlights from Week 2 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Andrews vs. High Point Central, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below. Reidsville vs. Page Grimsley vs. Reagan Oak […]
HIGH POINT, NC
thestokesnews.com

Shinault, Kiser are wed

Larry Shinault Jr. of Germanton and Kathy Joy Kiser of Quaker Gap were wed on Friday, April 22, 2022 at six o’clock p.m. in The Whalehead Club Gazebo at the Currituck Lighthouse in Corolla, North Carolina. Pastor Steve Segrist officiated the ceremony. Music was performed by vocalist Maren, a...
GERMANTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Ward
Person
Jason Myers
WXII 12

Wilkesboro preparing for FaithFest 2022 this Saturday

WILKESBORO, N.C. — The setup is underway on the campus of Wilkes Community College for FaithFest 2022, which will take place this Saturday, Aug. 27. “We’ve been praying and working on this for about a year now," said Craig Church, the founder and director of FaithFest. Doors will...
WILKESBORO, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Sherwin-Williams distribution center is first big win for Statesville development

STATESVILLE, N.C. — More details on a critical piece of The Sherwin-Williams Co.’s $324 million expansion in Statesville are now known. Sherwin-Williams announced plans earlier this year to expand its existing Statesville manufacturing facility and build a large distribution center in the city. At the time, the exact location of the distribution center was not disclosed. Sherwin-Williams confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal this week that site work has begun for a 798,000-square-foot facility at Larkin Regional Commerce Park, a long-planned development in Statesville.
STATESVILLE, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Cell phone coverage in Caswell improving with new towers

Anyone who drives a vehicle and lives in Caswell County knows what a ‘dropped-call” is. It’s when the voice transmission of a cell phone suddenly disappears right in the middle of a conversation. It’s annoying and frustrating, but those days might be coming to an end.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Bob Stamey dies in 'tragic' farming accident

A well-known local farmer died Monday in an accident. Robert Stamey, 76, died Monday evening when the Skid-Steer he was operating slid into a waste lagoon at Stamey Farms, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Brown Claims Title#Jason Myers Takes#Madhouse#Golf Cars Modified
Mount Airy News

Park Drive acreage rezoned for business

PQA Healthcare office, located at 701 S. Main St. in Dobson, is seen. PQA was the applicant of record for the rezoning request of the 35 acres located behind Walmart on Rockford Street in Mount Airy. The Surry County Board of County Commissioners approved last week a rezoning request for...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WXII 12

Daughter of Winston-Salem woman who was set on fire by son speaks out

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Seventy-two-year-old mother, Joanna Parker, died Monday after she was set on fire by her son, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a report Monday of a woman on fire at a house on Lyons Street. Police said the woman’s son, James Parker, became upset and poured gasoline on her while she was on the porch. He then set her on fire, according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital early Monday morning but later died.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Let Gate City Provisions take you on a world tour…sandwich style!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — August is National Sandwich Month! You can celebrate by eating sandwiches from all over the world by stopping by one of the Triad’s newest restaurants.  Gate City Provisions opened in June. The owners are long time restaurant owners in Greensboro, previously running Smith Street Diner, Bistro Sophia, and several other spots.  […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 dead after crash on southbound US-52 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people died following a crash on southbound US-52 near Ziglar Road in Winston-Salem Saturday morning. According to Winston-Salem police, 30-year-old Elizabeth Goins of Pilot Mountain and 31-year-old Heather Singleton of Lewisville was stopped in the right-hand lane of southbound US-52. Police said both women got...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

3 charged with larceny, conspiracy at Lanier Ace Hardware in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are all being charged with larceny and conspiracy following the theft of items at Lanier Ace Hardware on Thursday, according to Davidson County Court Records. The first person listed in court records is Keoshea Quanvette Gattis, 38, of Burlington. Court records allege that Gattis stole “six spools of wire […]
LEXINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy