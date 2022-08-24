Read full article on original website
Related
talbotspy.org
Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Say Hello to Miss Easton
You may know this still beautiful lady who was Miss Easton Volunteer Fire Department in 1966. Talbot County, Maryland’s Debbie Newnam Kudner identified this photo as being taken at Ocean City, Maryland at the Maryland State Firemen’s Association Convention parade! This past June 18-23, 2022 marked the 130th Annual Maryland State Firemen’s Association Convention & Conference! A special thanks to the Easton Volunteer Fire Department for recently sharing their 1966 Scrapbook with the Talbot Historical Society!
talbotspy.org
Spy Arts Diary: Jazzing Up Labor Day Weekend by Steve Parks
The Avalon Jazz Experience makes its debut Labor Day weekend in Easton’s historic performing arts center. But actually, it’s been going on this time each year since 2009 – by a different name. And his name is Monty Alexander. If you check out the 78-year-old Jamaican-born jazz...
talbotspy.org
Opinion: Talbot County Prevails by Carol Voyles
Vacations may be over. All county council members were present for the August 23 meeting, and Dr. Cliff Coppersmith, President of Chesapeake College, and Karen Smith, V.P. for Administrative Services, were pleased to see so many students back on campus for the first day of classes. They had more good...
talbotspy.org
It’s Time to Party with the Chesapeake Forum!
Find out what’s up at the Chesapeake Forum this fall and meet some of the instructors during the organization’s Open House September 7th from 3:30-5 PM, in-person at the Peachblossom YMCA in Easton or via Zoom (starting at 4 PM). Enjoy light snacks and beverages, meet the instructors, find old and new friends as you hear about the eclectic lineup that includes everything from palm reading to stroke and aphasia recovery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMDT.com
Two Downtown Salisbury businesses certified as Green Businesses
SALISBURY, Md. – Two more businesses in downtown Salisbury have been certified as Green Businesses by the Green SBY Team and Mayor Jake Day. Apartment Smart and Green Street Housing LLC got the certificate for maximizing their energy efficiency. Both also became Gold Certified, which is the highest level.
talbotspy.org
Chrome City Ride Rode Again
The Benedictine campus was gleaming with chrome on July 31st, as the 20th Chrome City Ride made its way back after a two-year hiatus. A fundraiser to support the children and adults with developmental disabilities that Benedictine serves was a welcome site to see. This year’s event raised $100,000 and Benedictine’s campus in Ridgely welcomed close to 1,000 riders, drivers and spectators. This event has grown into one of the largest rides in the state.
talbotspy.org
ShoreRivers Seeks Swimmers and Cyclists
This fall, swimmers and cyclists have two opportunities to support ShoreRivers while enjoying the beautiful Eastern Shore: the ShoreRivers Ride for Clean Rivers at Chesapeake College on September 18, and the Maryland Swim for Life at Rolph’s Wharf on the Chester River on September 24. Visit ShoreRivers.org/events for information and to register.
WTOP
Maryland Renaissance Festival brings the fun and the traffic
The Maryland Renaissance Festival returns to Crownsville, Maryland, in Anne Arundel County on Saturday, bringing along whoops and hollers, goblets and grails, turkey legs that weigh a pound, spectacles, shows and, unfortunately, some traffic. The festival is held in the 27-acre, fictional Revel Grove Village in Oxfordshire, England. It runs...
RELATED PEOPLE
talbotspy.org
There’s No Resisting the Aviation Spell at the Massey Air Museum & Aerodrome
There’s an old saying in aviation: “flying is hypnotic and all pilots are willing victims to the spell”. On a special docent -lead tour with the Chesapeake Forum on September 13th, you will hear the story of how four local friends came under the aviation spell to build the Massey Air Museum and Aerodrome in Massey, MD.
attractionmag.com
Be Part of the Largest Festival in Talbot County
The annual Waterfowl Festival runs on volunteer power, and it needs YOU!. During the festival, more than 1,000 volunteers handle everything from ticket sales to art sales, information guides to traffic control, and decorations to signage. And there are volunteers who work year ‘round to help keep operations running smoothly.
mocoshow.com
Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List
Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
WBOC
Car Theft In St. Michaels
ST. MICHAELS, Md. - Three cars stolen in three months, in St. Michaels. Chief Anthony Smith of the St. Michaels Police Department says this is could be related to the number of car break-ins in Seaford, Del. Smith also said it could be referred to as a car theft ring.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
A Baltimore marina is getting a $40 million renovation — and kicking out boaters
Alex Barbato’s home is small and sways constantly, but he loves the location. In the mornings, he can hear rockfish splash in the water and cormorants dive under the surface for eels. In the evenings, he can climb onto his deck and watch the sunset over the Inner Harbor. He likes his neighbors, lives within walking distance to some of Baltimore’s trendiest neighborhoods and pays no property tax.
weddingsparrow.com
8 waterfront wedding venues around Chesapeake Bay
Hands up if you love Chesapeake Shores? The popular Hallmark show gives us all the comforting fuzzy feels and has raised the profile of this gorgeous region, which spans Maryland and Virginia. However locals have long known the appeal of Chesapeake Bay as a beautiful place to live, visit and of course, get married!
talbotspy.org
Talbot County Council Meeting Highlights, Tuesday, August 23, 2022
These highlights only reflect the business items covered from the Council’s approved agenda. To view the complete County Council meeting, please visit: Talbot County Meeting Videos – Talbot County, Maryland (www.talbotcountymd.gov). All Council members were in attendance. Presentation of Chesapeake College’s FY23 Revised Budget Request – Dr. Cliff...
foxbaltimore.com
PICTURES: Maryland Zoo throws wild birthday celebration
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Zoo threw wild 2nd birthday for the youngest member of its chimpanzee troop, Saturday. Maisie and her friends were treated to special animal-friendly decorations, enrichment activities, and birthday treats, according to a news release. The event also served as a fundraiser that raised money to care for the Zoo’s chimps.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
The ghoulish side of Sussex County
My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
WBOC
West College Ave. Construction Causing Frustration With Homeowners
SALISBURY, Md. - Bike lane construction is behind schedule and narrowing the driving lanes of West College Ave. Neighbors, Denise Willis and Madison Arrowsmith say the construction had made it difficult and frustrating for them. "I think the lanes are too narrow. We can't get in and out of our...
talbotspy.org
Unveiling of New Harriet Tubman Sculpture to Highlight Day of Resilience
The Fourth Annual Day of Resilience on Sept. 10 will feature a very special and significant highlight – the dedication of the Beacon of Hope, an inspiring, 13-foot bronze sculpture honoring Harriet Tubman in conjunction with the bicentennial of her birth. The event also includes commemorations; round-table discussions on current events and issues; a Harriet Tubman reenactor; song, dance and poetry performances; Underground Railroad Byway tours; and presentations from renowned historians, as well as Tubman’s descendants.
PhillyBite
Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
Comments / 0