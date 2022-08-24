Read full article on original website
Related
wfmynews2.com
48 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools feeding kids free lunch
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School for most Triad students starts next week and one school district is making sure all the bases are covered. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools held an important meeting Thursday reminding parents of the new federal lunch laws. WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey was there to find out...
NC educator promotes new way of teaching
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Becky Zayas is walking the halls outside her classroom at Forsyth Country Day School, peppering her students with questions. “What were some of those challenges of getting helicopter land Mars?” she says to a small group. “What was your most innovative thing you created here?” Zayas then turns to another […]
Randolph County Schools parents must sign form to opt-out of corporal punishment
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother is warning other parents with students in Randolph County Schools to check their paperwork, after getting a form to opt-out of corporal punishment. Corporal punishment is defined as the intentional infliction of physical pain upon the body of a student as a disciplinary measure. It’s still legal in 19 […]
thestokesnews.com
Danbury couple celebrates 70 years of marriage
Willis and Jeannette Overby’s wedding photo on display at their 7oth wedding anniversary celebration. (Submitted Photo) The cake at Willis and Jeannette Overby’s 70th wedding anniversary celebration. (Submitted Photo) On Aug. 14, 63 people gathered at the Snow Hill Methodist Church in Danbury to celebrate 70 years of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
High Point University
Good Morning America Spotlights Eagle from HPU’s Convocation
During the official welcoming of High Point University’s Class of 2026, Clark the eagle soared over new students, symbolizing the ideals of free enterprise, independence and the ability to pursue new opportunities in the United States. On national ABC News stations across the country, GMA shared this clip of Clark traveling back home.
Get ready for the Greensboro Food Truck Festival!
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Head to Downtown Greensboro this weekend and make sure to come hungry! The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be held on Sunday, August 28 along Greene Street and Washington Street. The festival will host more than 50 different food trucks from all over the Triad and North Carolina in eight different […]
Sugar Bowl bound Cummings High School band gets donation from Alamance County sheriff
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad high school band is getting a generous gift to help with their trip to the Sugar Bowl. The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says that Sheriff Terry Johnson has donated $2,000 to the Cummings High School Band Boosters. The Cummings High School band is performing at the Sugar Bowl […]
WXII 12
Wilkesboro preparing for FaithFest 2022 this Saturday
WILKESBORO, N.C. — The setup is underway on the campus of Wilkes Community College for FaithFest 2022, which will take place this Saturday, Aug. 27. “We’ve been praying and working on this for about a year now," said Craig Church, the founder and director of FaithFest. Doors will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourdavie.com
School board OKs personnel decisions
The following personnel changes were approved by the Davie County Board of Education Aug 2. Employment: Wesley Allred, band teacher, South Davie; Vincent Bellomo, EC instructional assistant/bus driver, South Davie; Annika Pinillos-Dunkel, teacher, Pinebrook; Brandi Falder, instructional assistant/bus driver, Pinebrook; Linda Gough, EC instructional assistant/bus driver, Davie; Madison Griffin, PE instructional assistant/bus driver, Shady Grove; Heather Hepler, EC instructional assistant/bus driver, Cornatzer; Mary Kate Hinshaw, substitute teacher; Kimberly Smith, EC OCS/collaborative teacher, Davie; Cheree Cardwell, counselor, William R. Davie; Allison Carter, teacher, Cornatzer; Kelly Clem, instructional assistant/bus driver, Mocksville; Shani Correll, instructional assistant/bus driver, Mocksville; Candace Greer, 10-month custodian, William R. Davie; Tony Hackett, instructional assistant/bus driver, Mocksville; Kristen Hatcher, office manager, Shady Grove; Stephanie Hernon, EC program specialist, Central Davie; Tiffany W. Johnson, pre-K, instructional assistant; Debra Knudson, music teacher, Shady Grove/William R. Davie; Leslie Kovich, math teacher, William Ellis; Brandi Porter, English teacher, Davie; Matthew Pruitt, parttime driver’s education instructor; Susan Randall, temporary instructional assistant, Mocksville; Veronica Summers, instructional assistant/bus driver, Cooleemee; and Charles Ward, 12-month custodian, William R. Davie.
2 The Rescue: Meet Maverick
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maverick is a medium sized dog that is very friendly and gets along well with other dogs. Plus, he loves exercise. He's a five and a half month old retriever, Labrador mix. Maverick is looking for a forever home would be just fine if there were...
whee.net
Sovah here to stay
Sovah Health-Martinsville CEO Spencer Thomas appeared before City Council at a regular meeting Tuesday night to dispel rumors about the current status and future plans of Martinsville’s only hospital. He said the hospital was in a good position financially and had no plans of closing. Many of the rumors circulated when it was learned that the Martinsville hospital announced in May it would pause its obstetrics program.
News Argus
1548 Ever Spring Drive
Everridge- New Construction-3 bedroom, 2 bath One level home - Large open concept kitchen with large island and large den. This floor plan features a flex room with french doors at front of the home. 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths located on other end of the home. Large primary bedroom with bath connected. Features double sinks and large walk in closet. Home has a double attached garage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guilford County EMS workers hailed as heroes
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pair of Guilford County Emergency Service workers are being recognized for jumping into action during separate close calls. There were nine total lives saved last week, and one dynamic duo was responsible for a third of them. Three days out of the week, you can find Guilford County EMT […]
How to whiten your teeth: Ask the dentist
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Having a great smile and white teeth is something many people want. Teeth whitening can be a means to get the mega-watt smile you want. Dr. Shelley Olson, DDS, broke down what to know about using the right whitening products. What patients should know about teeth...
Mount Airy News
Park Drive acreage rezoned for business
PQA Healthcare office, located at 701 S. Main St. in Dobson, is seen. PQA was the applicant of record for the rezoning request of the 35 acres located behind Walmart on Rockford Street in Mount Airy. The Surry County Board of County Commissioners approved last week a rezoning request for...
5 displaced, kitten rescued in Lexington home fire
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Five people have been displaced following a house fire late Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lexington Fire Department. Firefighters responded to a single-family home on West Fifth Street at 5:35 p.m. after getting reports of a structure fire. At the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the front of the […]
whee.net
Stuart hospital to reopen in 2023
Stuart hospital to reopen in 2023; two mobile health units coming to Patrick Co. soon. The Stuart hospital that closed in 2017 has an aggressive timeline of being reopened in 2023 with the help of a bipartisan effort between Virginia officials and a $600,000 check to better the health care available in Patrick County with the addition of two mobile medical units. Senator Mark Warner was in town yesterday to present the check.
WXII 12
Forsyth Co. Fire Department announces death of EMS chief
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Chief of Emergency Services Daren Ziglar has died, according to a post online from the Forsyth County Fire Department. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
News Argus
804 #B Folly Court
COMING SOON!! 2 BED 2 BATHS! - Available this September 2022. Great Location!! Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo unit on 1st floor. Convenient to I40 and Guilford College Rd. Laminate Floors in Family Room, Wood Burning Fireplace, Black Appliances included. Sewer Included. NO SMOKING ALLOWED. Currently accepting applications. WE...
Play of the Night, from Trinity
This week’s play of the night comes from the Trinity game.
Comments / 0