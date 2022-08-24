ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Comments / 0

Related
listenupyall.com

Press Release: MHC awards minigrant to Natchez museum for civil rights map

NATCHEZ, Miss. – The Mississippi Humanities Council recently awarded $1,450 through a minigrant to Natchez Museum of African American History and Culture for the creation of a map on the civil rights movement in Natchez. The map will be a joint project between the museum and the Natchez Civil...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

GALLERY: Mother’s Natchez celebrates grand opening and ribbon cutting

Mother’s Natchez, located at 520 Franklin Street, celebrated an official ribbon cutting and grand opening with the Natchez Adams County Chamber of Commerce on Friday evening. Mother’s Natchez, previously located in the loft at Conde Contemporary, now has a store filled with natural scents and self-care items and fun...
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Natchez, MS
Government
listenupyall.com

Plans underway for construction improvements at historic Natchez sites

NATCHEZ, Miss. – Plans are underway to build a Natchez City Cemetery maintenance facility with a $400,000 donation considered an essential gift for the historic burial ground’s upkeep. The Natchez Board of Aldermen on Tuesday endorsed what’s being envisioned for the new building to replace the century-old cemetery...
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

MEMA reports 15 counties received flood damage

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is working with local emergency managers to access and validate the damage caused by the ongoing flash flooding that began on August 22. Mississippi experienced record rainfall, some areas received 14 inches of rain within a 72-hour timeframe endangering lives and property. Currently, one […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Mayor#Aldermen#Media
Natchez Democrat

Lightning strike damages equipment inside St. Mary Basilica

NATCHEZ — Lightning apparently struck several places throughout Natchez during a thunderstorm last week, including the historic St. Mary Basilica. The Rev. Aaron Williams, rector, said the church has nine lightning rods around it to prevent such a phenomenon from happening. It’s unclear if the lightning was directed through the church from a strike somewhere around it, such as one of the structures in Memorial Park, or if one of the rods failed, he said.
NATCHEZ, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Road Closure: LA 15 alternating lane closures to take place in Concordia Parish from September 12, 2022, to March 31, 2023

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, August 26, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that LA 15 in Concordia Parish, La. will have alternating lane closures beginning September 12, 2022, until March 31, 2023, from the intersection of US 84 east/Louisiana Avenue to the intersection of LA 131. Alternating lane closures […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Natchez Democrat

UPDATE: Two in custody after Woodhaven burglaries, gunfire incident

NATCHEZ — Deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operation Group and Patrol Division arrested two suspects involved in Monday morning’s gunfire incident in the Woodhaven Subdivision of Natchez. A resident of Woodhaven Drive called 911 early Monday morning after an incident with a man...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Police are investigating the death of Vidalia school employee

VIDALIA, La. — A Vidalia Junior High School paraprofessional was found deceased in her home on Sunday morning. Vidalia Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check at 605 Laurel St. at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday and found 50-year-old Tyberia Bell unresponsive. “The coroner pronounced her dead...
VIDALIA, LA
bobgermanylaw.com

Pike Co, MS - Hwy 24 Collision Causes Death of Mary Barrett

Pike Co, MS (August 21, 2022) - A woman died on the afternoon of Thursday, August 19th in a crash on a highway in southwest Mississippi. 79-year-old Mary Barrett, a resident of Liberty, was killed during a three-vehicle accident in Pike County. Troopers reported that a 2004 Chevy Silverado pick-up...
PIKE COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Police chief: Second suspect captured without incident

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry thanked the Adams County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance Tuesday evening in locating a vehicle and suspect in the Monday morning burglaries and gunfire incident in the Woodhaven subdivision. He said his office released photos of the suspected vehicle Tuesday night...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Cathedral, AC return to Natchez for home openers

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School (1-0) and Cathedral (0-1) enter Friday night with the same goal in mind, win their home opener. Both schools were on the road last Friday night. MRA put away the Green Wave with a 50-7 win and ACCS overcame a 7-0 deficit to...
NATCHEZ, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy