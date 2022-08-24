Read full article on original website
Natchez Democrat
Generous donation from Natchez native will mean new barn for city cemetery
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Cemetery Association has received a donation of $400,000 to construct a new barn facility. Grace Augusta Manning died Aug. 12, 2020, at her home in Dallas. She was born in Natchez in 1927. Manning left the donation to the cemetery association, specifying it be used...
listenupyall.com
Press Release: MHC awards minigrant to Natchez museum for civil rights map
NATCHEZ, Miss. – The Mississippi Humanities Council recently awarded $1,450 through a minigrant to Natchez Museum of African American History and Culture for the creation of a map on the civil rights movement in Natchez. The map will be a joint project between the museum and the Natchez Civil...
Designer selected for Mississippi monument that will honor contributions of U.S. Colored Troops in Civil War
A Mississippi native has been selected as the artist who will design a monument that will honor and bear the names of more than 3,000 African American men who served with U.S. troops in the Civil War. A Vicksburg native has been selected as the artist who will design the...
Natchez Democrat
GALLERY: Mother’s Natchez celebrates grand opening and ribbon cutting
Mother’s Natchez, located at 520 Franklin Street, celebrated an official ribbon cutting and grand opening with the Natchez Adams County Chamber of Commerce on Friday evening. Mother’s Natchez, previously located in the loft at Conde Contemporary, now has a store filled with natural scents and self-care items and fun...
listenupyall.com
Plans underway for construction improvements at historic Natchez sites
NATCHEZ, Miss. – Plans are underway to build a Natchez City Cemetery maintenance facility with a $400,000 donation considered an essential gift for the historic burial ground’s upkeep. The Natchez Board of Aldermen on Tuesday endorsed what’s being envisioned for the new building to replace the century-old cemetery...
Natchez Democrat
Christening of American Symphony Tuesday at Ferry Street Landing; pre-event begins at 10:30 a.m. at Natchez Convention Center
NATCHEZ — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann will be in Natchez Tuesday for the christening of the American Symphony. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson made that announcement at this week’s meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen. American Symphony is the newest ship in the American Cruise Lines...
Natchez Democrat
NEW LIFE: Funds secured by Williams Dumas Building Foundation for revitalization project
NATCHEZ — On the side of the buildings addressed 707 and 709 Franklin St, faded paint on the decaying mortar reads “Dumas Drug Store.”. This is what the building is known as to the community. Rosalind Williams, who has owned 707 and 709 since the Dumas family had...
MEMA reports 15 counties received flood damage
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is working with local emergency managers to access and validate the damage caused by the ongoing flash flooding that began on August 22. Mississippi experienced record rainfall, some areas received 14 inches of rain within a 72-hour timeframe endangering lives and property. Currently, one […]
Natchez Democrat
Under the Lights: Natchez vs Wilkinson County
NATCHEZ — It was a great night for the Bulldogs as they opened their season with a 55-0 win over Wilkinson County High School. Here are some highlights from the action if you missed it.
mississippifreepress.org
Brookhaven: Black FedEx Driver Who Said He Was Shot At Receives Death Threat
Seven months after 24-year-old D’Monterrio Gibson said the white father-and-son duo of Gregory Case and Brandon Case chased and shot at him in Brookhaven, Miss., the young man says he received a letter alleging that a Louisiana white supremacist had threatened to kill him. Gibson provided the letter to...
Natchez Democrat
Lightning strike damages equipment inside St. Mary Basilica
NATCHEZ — Lightning apparently struck several places throughout Natchez during a thunderstorm last week, including the historic St. Mary Basilica. The Rev. Aaron Williams, rector, said the church has nine lightning rods around it to prevent such a phenomenon from happening. It’s unclear if the lightning was directed through the church from a strike somewhere around it, such as one of the structures in Memorial Park, or if one of the rods failed, he said.
Road Closure: LA 15 alternating lane closures to take place in Concordia Parish from September 12, 2022, to March 31, 2023
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, August 26, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that LA 15 in Concordia Parish, La. will have alternating lane closures beginning September 12, 2022, until March 31, 2023, from the intersection of US 84 east/Louisiana Avenue to the intersection of LA 131. Alternating lane closures […]
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Two in custody after Woodhaven burglaries, gunfire incident
NATCHEZ — Deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operation Group and Patrol Division arrested two suspects involved in Monday morning’s gunfire incident in the Woodhaven Subdivision of Natchez. A resident of Woodhaven Drive called 911 early Monday morning after an incident with a man...
Home cameras help police apprehend two people suspected of shooting at Mississippi homeowner in his driveway
Law enforcement officers in Adams County have arrested a woman and a man, suspected of being responsible for the gunfire early Monday morning at a residence in the Woodhaven subdivision in Natchez. The woman was allegedly the driver of a Honda CRV, whose image was captured on a neighbor’s home...
Natchez Democrat
Police are investigating the death of Vidalia school employee
VIDALIA, La. — A Vidalia Junior High School paraprofessional was found deceased in her home on Sunday morning. Vidalia Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check at 605 Laurel St. at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday and found 50-year-old Tyberia Bell unresponsive. “The coroner pronounced her dead...
bobgermanylaw.com
Pike Co, MS - Hwy 24 Collision Causes Death of Mary Barrett
Pike Co, MS (August 21, 2022) - A woman died on the afternoon of Thursday, August 19th in a crash on a highway in southwest Mississippi. 79-year-old Mary Barrett, a resident of Liberty, was killed during a three-vehicle accident in Pike County. Troopers reported that a 2004 Chevy Silverado pick-up...
Mississippi homeowner offers help to man he thought needed assistance. Would-be thief fires gun, while fleeing.
A Mississippi homeowner walked out of his house early Monday morning to offer help to a driver he thought needed assistance. The confrontation ended with the man firing a gun as car speeds away. A resident in the Woodhaven subdivision an affluent neighborhood in south Natchez confronted the man walking...
Natchez Democrat
Police chief: Second suspect captured without incident
NATCHEZ — Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry thanked the Adams County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance Tuesday evening in locating a vehicle and suspect in the Monday morning burglaries and gunfire incident in the Woodhaven subdivision. He said his office released photos of the suspected vehicle Tuesday night...
Tree falls on top of car on busy Mississippi highway trapping driver inside
A driver was trapped for more than a half-an-hour after a tree fell on top of the car they were driving. The tree fell across John R. Junkin Drive in Natchez Sunday afternoon during a storm. Eastbound traffic on the normally busy state highway screeched to a halt as crews...
Natchez Democrat
Cathedral, AC return to Natchez for home openers
NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School (1-0) and Cathedral (0-1) enter Friday night with the same goal in mind, win their home opener. Both schools were on the road last Friday night. MRA put away the Green Wave with a 50-7 win and ACCS overcame a 7-0 deficit to...
