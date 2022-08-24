Read full article on original website
‘Succession,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Win Location Managers Guild Awards
Succession, Stranger Things, No Time To Die and House of Gucci were among the productions that were honored at the Location Managers Guild International’s ninth annual awards, Saturday at Los Angeles Center Studios. Succession, filmed in New York and Italy, topped the category for outstanding locations in a contemporary series. Stranger Things — shot in Atlanta, Albuquerque and Lithuania — received the award for a period series. No Time To Die — which was filmed in London, Norway, Jamaica, The Faroe Islands and Italy — collected the trophy for a contemporary film; and House of Gucci, which included locations in around France, took the...
How to admit in an apology that your DEI efforts fell short
On any given day, it seems like companies are being accused of racist, sexist, homophobic, or non-inclusive content, products, or experience. These so-called mistakes are hurtful and damaging to a number of communities. Consumers are taking to their social media channels to unleash their anger, their outrage, and their proclamations of “I am never buying this again!” According to the annual Edelman Trust Barometer, approximately 60% of consumers buy from brands based on their values and beliefs. The belief-driven buyer is here to stay: They will walk away from products and services that have lost their trust.
Is your company logo a ‘Karen,’ a ‘Heather,’ or maybe even a ‘Brandon’?
Karens have gotten a bad name in recent years, battered by memes painting them as rude, entitled, and constantly demanding to speak to the manager. The stereotype, which reflects societal conflict grounded in issues of gender, race, and age, was able to coalesce in the name “Karen” because of its popularity among parents of baby girls at a particular time.
What is spiderweb capitalism? Inside the intricate system that lets the super-rich hide their cash
The wealth gap isn’t isolated to just the United States. There’s the rich and then the uber-rich, who despite their stratospheric wealth, are largely invisible to the rest of the world. In her new book, Spiderweb Capitalism: How Global Elites Exploit Frontier Markets, Kimberly Kay Hoang examines the shadowy, international web of political and economic elites and the secretive and corrupt practices they use to make and protect their money.
Neurodiversity is critical for innovation in the workplace
Your organization is “all about” creativity and innovation. You believe that diversity enhances creativity. But does your definition of diversity include embracing neurodiversity? Neurodiversity describes the idea that characteristics associated with developmental differences such as autism, ADHD, Dyslexia, Dyscalculia, or Tourette’s are not deficits, but differences that benefit larger human systems.
