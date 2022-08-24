ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Clips Cut-a-Thon

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

All about Children's Minnesota's school re-entry program 03:42

The Great Clips Cut-a-Thon runs from Saturday, Aug. 27, through Friday, Sept. 2. Participating Great Clips salons are donating a portion of proceeds from each haircut to support the school re-entry program at Children's Minnesota.

Click here for more information.

