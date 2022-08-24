Great Clips Cut-a-Thon

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities mother-daughter duo is on an arduous journey few have traveled. They are attempting the 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail.Gretja Otten and her mother Susan are on the trail right now. It's a trail that goes all the way from Georgia to Maine, and takes about six months to finish. WCCO talked with the duo before they took off and found out why and how they are climbing these mountains.In a YouTube video, they made it official: "This is my mom Sue!" "And this is my daughter Gretja!" "And together, we are hiking through the Appalachian Trail." ...

