The Kansas City Chiefs’ 2022 NFL preseason continues with a Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. While this game won’t have any impact on the team’s regular season standings, it’s the last opportunity to showcase for every player trying to make the Chiefs’ roster. Players on the roster bubble will get plenty of snaps to make their case this week. Even though Andy Reid says he’s undecided on playing Patrick Mahomes and the starters this week, we expect them to play very few snaps if at all.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO