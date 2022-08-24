ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Daily Mail

Kansas City Chiefs fans could be forgiven for seeing double... after NFL Network cameras catch the spitting image of coach Andy Reid in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was coaching his team from the sidelines in Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers - or was he in the stands?. Early in the first quarter of the game, NFL Network cameras showed a man who seemed to be the doppelganger of the coach, sporting a similar headset, hat, pullover, glasses and moustache as the Super Bowl winner.
FanSided

KC Chiefs find meaningful ways to honor Len Dawson’s legacy

The Kansas City Chiefs found multiple ways to honor the legacy of Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson in their final preseason game. This has been a dark week for the Kansas City Chiefs and the entire community with the loss of franchise icon and local hero Len Dawson. The franchise is now making known just how much he meant to the team with a number of touching tributes to honor his legacy beginning with the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs vs. Packers preseason Week 3: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Kansas City Chiefs’ 2022 NFL preseason continues with a Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. While this game won’t have any impact on the team’s regular season standings, it’s the last opportunity to showcase for every player trying to make the Chiefs’ roster. Players on the roster bubble will get plenty of snaps to make their case this week. Even though Andy Reid says he’s undecided on playing Patrick Mahomes and the starters this week, we expect them to play very few snaps if at all.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs' preseason Week 3 win over Packers

The Kansas City Chiefs have completed their third and final preseason game with a 17-10 win over the Green Bay Packers. The game provided a last in-game look at the roster depth as players on the bubble tried to make a late pitch for a roster spot. There were solid performances on both sides of the ball, with some eye-catching plays that sent social media into a frenzy.

