Kansas City Chiefs fans could be forgiven for seeing double... after NFL Network cameras catch the spitting image of coach Andy Reid in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was coaching his team from the sidelines in Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers - or was he in the stands?. Early in the first quarter of the game, NFL Network cameras showed a man who seemed to be the doppelganger of the coach, sporting a similar headset, hat, pullover, glasses and moustache as the Super Bowl winner.
Watch: Mahomes Takes Penalty to Pay Tribute to Len Dawson
The team honored their late quarterback by recreating his famous “choir huddle.”
Hall of Famer Willie Lanier reflects on the late Len Dawson’s Super Bowl IV run with the Chiefs
Willie Lanier served up quite the history lesson when asked to share an anecdote that summed up the essence of Len Dawson.
KC Chiefs find meaningful ways to honor Len Dawson’s legacy
The Kansas City Chiefs found multiple ways to honor the legacy of Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson in their final preseason game. This has been a dark week for the Kansas City Chiefs and the entire community with the loss of franchise icon and local hero Len Dawson. The franchise is now making known just how much he meant to the team with a number of touching tributes to honor his legacy beginning with the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.
Watch: Chiefs pay tribute to Hall of Fame QB Len Dawson with old-school huddle
Kansas City Chiefs legendary Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson passed away at the age of 87 this week. On Thursday night, the Chiefs took the field for the first time since Dawson's passing in a preseason tilt against the Green Bay Packers. Ahead of the Chiefs' first offensive series, they paid a fitting tribute to the iconic quarterback.
Chiefs vs. Packers preseason Week 3: How to watch, listen and stream online
The Kansas City Chiefs’ 2022 NFL preseason continues with a Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. While this game won’t have any impact on the team’s regular season standings, it’s the last opportunity to showcase for every player trying to make the Chiefs’ roster. Players on the roster bubble will get plenty of snaps to make their case this week. Even though Andy Reid says he’s undecided on playing Patrick Mahomes and the starters this week, we expect them to play very few snaps if at all.
Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs' preseason Week 3 win over Packers
The Kansas City Chiefs have completed their third and final preseason game with a 17-10 win over the Green Bay Packers. The game provided a last in-game look at the roster depth as players on the bubble tried to make a late pitch for a roster spot. There were solid performances on both sides of the ball, with some eye-catching plays that sent social media into a frenzy.
