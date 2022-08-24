ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama countdown to kickoff: 10 days

By Stacey Blackwood
 3 days ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide will take the field for the 2022 college football season in 10 days, as Utah State visits Bryant Denny Stadium on Sept. 3.

This will be Alabama’s first season-opener at home in quite some time, as the 18-time national champs are usually selected for a nationally televised kickoff game at a neutral site against a big-time opponent.

Here at Roll Tide Wire, we will be counting down the days until Nick Saban and his team take the field.

Today, with 10 days remaining, we will take a look at one of the leaders for the Crimson Tide, senior linebacker Henry To'oTo'o.

Henry transferred over from rival

before the start of the 2021 season and his impact with the Tide was instant, leading the team with 113 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks.

To’oTo’o will be one of the leaders of what should be a stout Alabama defense in 2022.

Henry To’oTo’o’s Photo Gallery

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

