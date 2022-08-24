ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Report: Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz are viewed as ‘obvious’ landing spots for Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers could move guard Russell Westbrook this offseason, especially since they traded for guard Patrick Beverley earlier this week. It’s been reported that Los Angeles is looking to move Westbrook prior to the start of training camp, and one NBA executive believes there are three potential landing spots for the former MVP this offseason.
Report: Bulls Interested in Kostas Antetokounmpo, Brother of Giannis

Nearly two weeks ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines by entertaining the idea of playing for the Chicago Bulls at some point “down the line.”. Now the Bulls appear to be on the verge of — kinda, but not really — giving the Milwaukee Bucks’ two-time MVP one more reason to jump ship.
Bucks organization mourns the loss of North Division High School principal

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Bucks organization is mourning the loss of Keith Carrington, the North Division High School principal who died unexpectedly this week. While he served as principal, Carrington was also the lead supervisor of event security at Fiserv Forum. The president of the Bucks called Carrington...
Video Proves Giannis Antetokounmpo Is A Closer

You don’t have to be an NBA expert to know that Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is one of the best basketball players alive. There is a reason that he’s a champion and two-time MVP, six-time All-Star, and widely considered one of the greatest athletes on the planet.
WATCH: Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo face off in epic World Cup qualifiers matchup

On Thursday, two of the top European teams faced off in the qualifying tournament for the upcoming 2023 World Cup. Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic and the Serbian national team took on Greece, which is led by former back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. As expected, these two NBA stars delivered for their respective teams, and they put on quite a show for the crowd in attendance.
Darvin Ham Compares LeBron James And Giannis Antetokounmpo: "They’re Both Hungry, They’re Both Great, And They’re Both Generational Type Players.”

For the most part, LeBron James was recognized as the best player in the NBA over the last decade or so, but that crown seems to have been finally snatched away by Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak, for all his regular season dominance, finally put it all together last year in the postseason, as he went on a legendary playoff run to win his first NBA championship.
On This Day In NBA History: August 26 - James Harden Is Born

View the original article to see embedded media. Sometimes players who are traded in the NBA do not seem to find their footing in a new place with their new team, resulting in them falling off a bit. This is not the case with James Harden, as being dealt to...
