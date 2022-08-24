ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Falls, RI

worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Dinosaur Place Pumpkin Passage!

Dinosaur Place Pumpkin Passage! Come Celebrate Halloween with The Dinosaur Place. Ghosts & ghouls, unicorns & dragons – all creatures, real or mythical are welcome at the Pumpkin Passage!. Kick back with a cup of hot cider and enjoy the crisp fall air while you let the little ones...
MONTVILLE, CT
mybackyardnews.com

ATTLEBORO ARTS MUSEUM – THE COMMUNITY GALLERY

2022 Fall Artists of the Month Lineup Attleboro Arts Museum Community Gallery. What are you? by Marnie Jain, Sept. Artist of the Month, collage. September 2nd – 30th: “Curios – Objects of Curiosity” A Series of Collage by Marnie Jain. October 5th – 29th: “Mist/Missed” A...
ATTLEBORO, MA
reportertoday.com

First Annual Old-Tyme Summer Clambake!

On August 20th, The Town of Rehoboth put on its first annual clambake at the new Francis Farm campus. For 120 years, this historic site has been hosting clambakes for large parties and small, including three presidents! We are grateful for the opportunity to carry on this tradition! Over 150 attendees enjoyed a truly delicious menu of clams, sausage, Saugy’s, chourico, potatoes, onions and Watermelon. There was bocce and cornhole for fun and Bill Maiorano provided the music! The committee was looking for a relaxed, fun event, and I think we nailed it!
REHOBOTH, MA
independentri.com

Local filmmaker finds inspiration at home

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Wakefield native and South Kingstown High School graduate James Walsh will soon bring home a new movie he created about a family embracing a difficult past with acceptance that opens an unexpected future. Walsh, an actor and director, filmed the movie “Jimmy and Carolyn” in...
WESTERLY, RI
PhillyBite

Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
CRANSTON, RI
GoLocalProv

A New Mexican Restaurant Has Opened in Providence

A new Mexican restaurant has opened in Providence. La Piñata, which also has a location on Main Street in Warren, has arrived at 1455 Westminster Street in the city. The restaurant documented getting its new location ready on Facebook, writing on August 3, “Hola Federal Hill-Armory — we are almost ready, amigos!”
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Garden City to host 70th birthday party for Mr. Potato Head

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Garden City Center is hosting a 70th birthday party for Mr. Potato Head on Friday evening. Starting at 5 p.m., guests will be able to enjoy some snacks, write a birthday card for the Hasbro legend, and play with some life-size toys and games. The...
CRANSTON, RI
nrinow.news

The Haven returns: N.S. restaurant reopens under new management

NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Village Haven held a grand reopening this week under new management and released a menu featuring all of the favorites diners have come to love in the restaurant’s 45 year history, alongside some new offerings. Longtime owner Rachel Narodowy announced her retirement in June,...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
FUN 107

Popular Holiday Tradition Returns to Fairhaven This December

After a two-year hiatus, a beloved Fairhaven tradition makes a joyous comeback to the center of town this December. The Fairhaven Visitors Center announced Thursday that the Fairhaven Old-Time Holiday will take over the center of town once again for a day of shopping, music, and more. “I’m very excited...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
rinewstoday.com

Outdoors in RI: Come Clam with me…

The RI DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife ‘s Aquatic Resource Education program invites you to “Come Clam with Me!” Learn how to dig for clams, the equipment you need, and the management strategies that have kept Rhode Island in the quahogging industry for so long. Jody...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
rimonthly.com

Andrade’s Catch Market Makes Local Seafood More Accessible

On a late-summer weekday afternoon, the phone rings inside Andrade’s Catch seafood market in Bristol, and a customer is on the line, thinking about what to prepare for dinner that night. A photograph from the late ’80s of David Andrade holding a bull rake in the shop rests on the office desk.
BRISTOL, RI
newportthisweek.com

Last Monday to Climb!

Newport’s historic Miantonomi Tower is open Mondays in August from 2:00-6:00 p.m. This is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the superb view of Newport at the top of the tower! This free event is sponsored by the Newport Open Space Partnership (NOSP) and coincides with the Miantonomi Community Farmers Market. Read more about Miantonomi Tower here!
NEWPORT, RI
rinewstoday.com

Uglinesss at Brown explained – David Brussat

Brown University’s new performing arts center, in the form of a stunted square pillar with flutes squatting atop a rectangular glass lobby, is almost ready for its dedication. It will be called the Lindemann Performing Arts Center, named for a billionaire family of Brown graduates and donors that has been in the news lately because of Brown’s decision to name the center for the family.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Neon Marketplace launches 'Pizza Twos-day' deal

(WJAR) — Neon Marketplace, a convenience store and gas station in Warwick and Seekonk, launched a limited deal on their Roman-style pizzas beginning on Tuesday. On every Tuesday, or 'Pizza Twos-day,' as the store calls it, customers will be able to purchase any two brick-oven pizzas for $15.00. This...
WARWICK, RI

