Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claims to have been swatted, and according to a police report obtained by the Daily Dot, “a computer generated voice” took credit for the call. According to the report, 911 services in Rome, Georgia, near Greene’s residence, received a call claiming that a man had been shot at Greene’s address, and that a woman and children were still inside. Greene claimed she was “swatted”—a dangerous and sometimes fatal internet harassment tactic in which someone pretends there’s an emergency at their target’s home—in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

ROME, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO