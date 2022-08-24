Read full article on original website
Woman forced to phone police after opening safe found in house bought for auction
A woman was forced to phone the police after she discovered an enormous safe stuffed away inside a house she bought at auction. Tiffany Ma, 28, from LA, bought the property with her partner in a bid to transform the run-down listing into a profitable home, but the pair got more than they bargained for when they stepped inside for the first time.
Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences
One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
Cops Said She Hung Herself With Her Underwear in Jail. Her Family Says She Was Murdered.
A 30-year-old woman from a small town in the state of Oaxaca was arrested last week by local police officers and found dead five hours later in her jail cell. Abigail Hay Urrutia was arrested in the town of Salina Cruz by a group of local police officers after having a discussion with her boyfriend that, allegedly, turned physical.
Tragic new twist in bizarre case of two children found dead in suitcases at a storage unit as the fate of their loving father is revealed - just a day after the children were finally identified
The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed. The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland, New Zealand created global headlines.
A Stranger Allegedly Chewed Off a Woman’s Thumb on Public Transit
A woman allegedly had her thumb “chewed off” during an assault on public transit on her and two friends in Vancouver last week. The three young women got on the SkyTrain last Wednesday and sat across from the suspect, Metro Vancouver transit police said in a statement to VICE News.
A ‘Computerized Voice’ Took Credit for Trying to SWAT Marjorie Taylor Greene, According to Police
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claims to have been swatted, and according to a police report obtained by the Daily Dot, “a computer generated voice” took credit for the call. According to the report, 911 services in Rome, Georgia, near Greene’s residence, received a call claiming that a man had been shot at Greene’s address, and that a woman and children were still inside. Greene claimed she was “swatted”—a dangerous and sometimes fatal internet harassment tactic in which someone pretends there’s an emergency at their target’s home—in a tweet on Tuesday morning.
Pakistan’s Unprecedented Super Floods Have Swept Away the Homes of Millions
A newborn baby boy buried in a dirt mound is pulled out by rescuers. He is covered in dust and still has his umbilical cord intact. He suddenly cries out. His mother is nowhere to be found. These are the heartbreaking images emerging on social media from the super floods...
Former Prime Minister in Prison for the World’s ‘Largest Kleptocracy Case’
Fourteen years since he created a public investment fund that ended up being a cash cow for him and his associates, Najib Razak, the former prime minister of Malaysia, is now in prison to start serving his 12-year sentence after losing his appeal to overturn his conviction for corruption involving some $10 million in state funds.
