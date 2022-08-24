ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences

One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tragic new twist in bizarre case of two children found dead in suitcases at a storage unit as the fate of their loving father is revealed - just a day after the children were finally identified

The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed. The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland, New Zealand created global headlines.
PUBLIC SAFETY
A ‘Computerized Voice’ Took Credit for Trying to SWAT Marjorie Taylor Greene, According to Police

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claims to have been swatted, and according to a police report obtained by the Daily Dot, “a computer generated voice” took credit for the call. According to the report, 911 services in Rome, Georgia, near Greene’s residence, received a call claiming that a man had been shot at Greene’s address, and that a woman and children were still inside. Greene claimed she was “swatted”—a dangerous and sometimes fatal internet harassment tactic in which someone pretends there’s an emergency at their target’s home—in a tweet on Tuesday morning.
ROME, GA
Former Prime Minister in Prison for the World’s ‘Largest Kleptocracy Case’

Fourteen years since he created a public investment fund that ended up being a cash cow for him and his associates, Najib Razak, the former prime minister of Malaysia, is now in prison to start serving his 12-year sentence after losing his appeal to overturn his conviction for corruption involving some $10 million in state funds.
ASIA
