Live Oak County, TX

mysoutex.com

GCRSP holds annual barbecue for Goliad ISD administrators

Sixty members and guests attended the annual Goliad ISD administrators’ barbecue hosted by the Goliad County Retired School Personnel on Aug. 4. The event was held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ander. Jerry Dornak, chapter president, presided and welcomed all members and guests present. GISD Superintendent Holly...
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

GISD making safety top priority

Goliad Independent School District has partnered with multiple entities in Goliad County to expand its safety and health procedures for the 2022-23 academic year. Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon said the district reviewed, audited and revised procedures during the summer to enhance safety and health initiatives. “Safe schools are the...
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

Tour de Goliad scheduled for Oct. 15

The Goliad County Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the 31st Missions Tour de Goliad Bicycle Ride on Saturday, Oct. 15, rain or shine. Lineup is at 7:45 a.m. with the ride beginning at 8 a.m. The pre-registration fee is $35 per person (family/team of four or more is $30 per...
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
Live Oak County, TX
Government
mysoutex.com

Refugio County students benefit from SOS initiative

Ore than 25,000 Coastal Bend students will start school with the supplies they need thanks to Operation Supply Our Students (SOS), an initiative spearheaded by United Way of the Coastal Bend in partnership with H-E-B and KRIS Communications. The initiative, now in its 32nd year, provides basic school supplies to...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

Gilberto “Gilbert” Garcia

Gilberto “Gilbert” Garcia, 65, of Beeville, Texas, passed from this world into the loving arms of God on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Gilbert, lovingly known as “Buda,” was born June 30, 1957 in Karnes City to Mauro Garcia Sr. and Dominga (Pena) Garcia. He was a 1976 graduate of Pawnee High School and was of the Pentecostal faith. He was employed in the road and construction business for numerous years. He enjoyed hunting, spending time with his family, helping family and friends and loved his dog/little boy, “Mack.”
BEEVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

Dora Lemke Altman

Dora Lemke Altman, 93, of Weesatche, Texas entered her Heavenly Home on August 20, 2022. She was born on November 25, 1928 in Yorktown, Texas to G.H. Lemke and Leona Lemke. Dora was married to C.W. Altman on December 23, 1945 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Weesatche, Texas. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother.
WEESATCHE, TX
mysoutex.com

Denton Ray “Buddy” Koehler

Denton Ray “Buddy” Koehler, age 89 of Runge, Texas, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022. He was born to Paul Koehler and Hilda Jochen Koehler on November 5, 1932 in Runge, Texas on his family’s farm. Buddy married Mary Ann Kirchoff on November 8, 1953. He was...
RUNGE, TX
mysoutex.com

Lonesome Dove Fest activities are scheduled

The Karnes City Rotary Club recently announced that the Lonesome Dove Fest Parade is set for Saturday, Sept. 17, in downtown Karnes City. According to event organizers, the parade will start at 10 a.m. The Lonesome Dove Fest is an annual event presented by the club to raise funds for...
KARNES CITY, TX
mysoutex.com

Melvin Henry Bartz

Melvin Henry Bartz of St. Paul, Texas went to be with his Lord at his home on August 24, 2022 at the age of 95, surrounded by his loving children. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosie Mae Bartz; son, James Henry Bartz; parents, Adolph and Mamie Bartz; stepmother, Cecil Bartz; grandson, Larry Wayne Thompson; son-in-law, Frank Bennett; brother, Marvin Bartz; and sister, Marilyn Roecker.
SINTON, TX
mysoutex.com

Walking group reaching goals one step at a time

“Need motivation? Don’t want to do it alone? Here’s your chance. Come join me at the Refugio track today at 6:30 p.m. Let’s walk and talk. “It’s not about the speed, it’s all about the steps. Let’s get ’em in together,” Refugio resident Clifton Smith posted on his Facebook page the morning of Monday, July 11.
REFUGIO, TX

