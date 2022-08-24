Read full article on original website
Beto O'Rourke postpones planned trip to Corpus Christi due to illness
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O'Rourke will postpone his planned trip to Corpus Christi. O' Rourke will miss the events in Three Rivers, Corpus Christi and Goliad due to what his staffers are saying is an illness. His campaign confirmed via text that they do...
GCRSP holds annual barbecue for Goliad ISD administrators
Sixty members and guests attended the annual Goliad ISD administrators’ barbecue hosted by the Goliad County Retired School Personnel on Aug. 4. The event was held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ander. Jerry Dornak, chapter president, presided and welcomed all members and guests present. GISD Superintendent Holly...
GISD making safety top priority
Goliad Independent School District has partnered with multiple entities in Goliad County to expand its safety and health procedures for the 2022-23 academic year. Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon said the district reviewed, audited and revised procedures during the summer to enhance safety and health initiatives. “Safe schools are the...
Tour de Goliad scheduled for Oct. 15
The Goliad County Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the 31st Missions Tour de Goliad Bicycle Ride on Saturday, Oct. 15, rain or shine. Lineup is at 7:45 a.m. with the ride beginning at 8 a.m. The pre-registration fee is $35 per person (family/team of four or more is $30 per...
Refugio County students benefit from SOS initiative
Ore than 25,000 Coastal Bend students will start school with the supplies they need thanks to Operation Supply Our Students (SOS), an initiative spearheaded by United Way of the Coastal Bend in partnership with H-E-B and KRIS Communications. The initiative, now in its 32nd year, provides basic school supplies to...
Viral TikTok says only true Texans know where this Whataburger is located
If you know, you know.
Gilberto “Gilbert” Garcia
Gilberto “Gilbert” Garcia, 65, of Beeville, Texas, passed from this world into the loving arms of God on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Gilbert, lovingly known as “Buda,” was born June 30, 1957 in Karnes City to Mauro Garcia Sr. and Dominga (Pena) Garcia. He was a 1976 graduate of Pawnee High School and was of the Pentecostal faith. He was employed in the road and construction business for numerous years. He enjoyed hunting, spending time with his family, helping family and friends and loved his dog/little boy, “Mack.”
The Most Humid City In Texas Might Surprise You
House Method compiled a list of the most humid cities in the U.S.
Dora Lemke Altman
Dora Lemke Altman, 93, of Weesatche, Texas entered her Heavenly Home on August 20, 2022. She was born on November 25, 1928 in Yorktown, Texas to G.H. Lemke and Leona Lemke. Dora was married to C.W. Altman on December 23, 1945 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Weesatche, Texas. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother.
Denton Ray “Buddy” Koehler
Denton Ray “Buddy” Koehler, age 89 of Runge, Texas, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022. He was born to Paul Koehler and Hilda Jochen Koehler on November 5, 1932 in Runge, Texas on his family’s farm. Buddy married Mary Ann Kirchoff on November 8, 1953. He was...
Lonesome Dove Fest activities are scheduled
The Karnes City Rotary Club recently announced that the Lonesome Dove Fest Parade is set for Saturday, Sept. 17, in downtown Karnes City. According to event organizers, the parade will start at 10 a.m. The Lonesome Dove Fest is an annual event presented by the club to raise funds for...
Parishioners upset with Diocese of Corpus Christi's decision to demolish church in Concepcion
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday, in the small town of Concepcion, a large number of parishioners showed up angry about the Diocese of Corpus Christi's plan to demolish their church. "Bottom line is the community is questioning how the diocese came to this decision. So that's what we want,...
Melvin Henry Bartz
Melvin Henry Bartz of St. Paul, Texas went to be with his Lord at his home on August 24, 2022 at the age of 95, surrounded by his loving children. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosie Mae Bartz; son, James Henry Bartz; parents, Adolph and Mamie Bartz; stepmother, Cecil Bartz; grandson, Larry Wayne Thompson; son-in-law, Frank Bennett; brother, Marvin Bartz; and sister, Marilyn Roecker.
CCFD gears up for C.A.R.E. campaign to raise awareness for cancer
The Corpus Christi Fire department is gearing up for their cancer awareness relief effort or C.A.R.E. Campaign.
Make haste! Bridgerton Ball is happening in Corpus Christi this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Make haste to La Retama Central Library for a Bridgerton Ball this weekend!. The library will transform into a ballroom with live music, ballroom dance lessons, crafting classes, marketplace shopping and some tea and sconces. There will be a costume contest, so wear your best...
1 Person Critically Injured In Motorcycle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
Corpus Christi police personnel closed down all southbound lanes of Staples on Tuesday night following a major motorcycle accident at the intersection of South Staples St. and Holly Rd.
Could ship-channel dredging punish Port Aransas during another Harvey?
"My impression of all this storm surge stuff is that the model -- that there could be as much as 14 inches additional storm surge above and beyond what we saw during Harvey," said a coastal ecologist.
Yorktown community leader dies after overnight wreck
WESTHOFF, Texas – A Cuero resident and Yorktown community leader died after an overnight wreck on a state highway. Tammy Bitterly, 56, was pronounced dead by Peggy Mayer, Justice of the Peace for DeWitt County , at 2:55 a.m. Thursday. According to State of Texas DPS Sergeant Ruben San...
Walking group reaching goals one step at a time
“Need motivation? Don’t want to do it alone? Here’s your chance. Come join me at the Refugio track today at 6:30 p.m. Let’s walk and talk. “It’s not about the speed, it’s all about the steps. Let’s get ’em in together,” Refugio resident Clifton Smith posted on his Facebook page the morning of Monday, July 11.
Beeville PD honors fallen K-9, funeral arrangements in process
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a sad day Tuesday as the Beeville Police Department mourned the loss of department K-9 Tajfun. Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Tajfun was discovered by his handler, officer Thomas Dozier, non-responsive in his kennel, according to a social media post from Beeville police.
