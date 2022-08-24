Gilberto “Gilbert” Garcia, 65, of Beeville, Texas, passed from this world into the loving arms of God on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Gilbert, lovingly known as “Buda,” was born June 30, 1957 in Karnes City to Mauro Garcia Sr. and Dominga (Pena) Garcia. He was a 1976 graduate of Pawnee High School and was of the Pentecostal faith. He was employed in the road and construction business for numerous years. He enjoyed hunting, spending time with his family, helping family and friends and loved his dog/little boy, “Mack.”

BEEVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO