Read full article on original website
Related
Fox47News
Sparrow Eaton 5K Run/Walk supports enhanced Oncology and Infusion Services
CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The 14th annual live life. Nspired. 5K Run/1.5 Mile Family Walk will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at Sparrow Eaton Hospital in memory of Natalie Freiburger, a courageous, young local girl who lost her battle with ovarian cancer in 2008. “New this year, we are excited...
Fox47News
SMG Charlotte welcomes Dr. Leighla Smith to its family care team
CHARLOTTE, Mich — Sparrow Medical Group (SMG) Charlotte 111 is pleased to welcome family care provider Leighla Smith, D.O., to its team. Dr. Smith joins highly skilled providers Linda Chermak, M.D., Stephanie Keilen, NP, and Elise Wildern, NP, in offering leading-edge medicine to the community. The addition of Dr....
Sparrow nurses worry about high patient numbers
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Nurses from Sparrow Hospital’s emergency department said hiring and retention issues are making it hard to keep up with high patient numbers. Nurses 6 News spoke with said the patient-to-nurse ratio is just not safe, and it’s not getting better.One nurse said seasoned professionals are leaving the industry and the shifts […]
'Free dental day' events planned for West Michigan offices in September
WAYLAND, Mich — Two West Michigan Dentist Offices are hosting free dental day events in September. These completely free events offer one free extraction, cleaning or filling per patient. The events last several hours, but patients are encouraged to arrive early because of high demand for the dental services provided.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dbusiness.com
Hickman Family Gifts $6M to MSU to Fund Cancer Research
Michigan State University in East Lansing announced that alumni Stephen Hickman, his wife Sally, their daughters Stephanie Hickman Boyse and Tracy Hickman, and Tracy’s spouse Chad Munger, have joined together to make a $6 million gift to support cancer research and treatment at Michigan State University. The gift will...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare
A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
1 Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Isabella County (Isabella County, MI)
Michigan State Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that claimed a woman’s life in northwest Isabella County. The unidentified woman’s body was found in a ditch on Weidman road east of Gilmore road. Her body was lying there was several hours and was found shortly [..]
WILX-TV
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - Whether they’ve been in session for a week or are going back Monday, schools across Mid-Michigan are scrambling to find teachers. The Lansing School District had more than 50 teaching positions posted online Friday, with classes starting Monday. Districts are thinking outside the box...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Consumers Power Looking At Retiring the Hardy Dam in Newaygo Co.
Those who live in Newaygo County know how important the Hardy Dam is to the community and now Consumers Power is looking at retiring the dam. I was looking for a place to live when I first returned to Michigan. One evening after looking for houses I stumbled upon the Hardy Dam in Newaygo County, Michigan, and was like wow, this area would be a great place to live. 3.5 years later, it has been a great place to live.
Blind Michigan Justice Bernstein Drives for First Time Thanks to Sheriff Swanson
Here's a story that's sure to make you smile and cry at the same time. It's a story of one friend making the dream of another friend come true. The friends just happen to be Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein, and the dream...life-changing.
nbc25news.com
Breaking: Police investigating body found in Genesee County
Breaking: Michigan State Police and Montrose Township Police are investigating after a body was found in Montrose Township. Details are extremely limited. But Michigan State Police confirm the Montrose Police Department requested the MSP lab respond Thursday night on August 25, 2022. Mid-Michigan NOW reached out to Montrose Police Department,...
Fox47News
Seniors Helping Seniors - 8/26/22
LANSING, Mich. — Amy Kanouse, Owner and Kathy Jones, Caregiver at Seniors Helping Seniors talk about the benefits of working for and services that Seniors Helping Seniors provides. For more information please visit seniorscarelansingmi.com or call (517) 332-9953. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
wcsx.com
Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different
I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
GoFundMe started for Bay County family who lost father, home in recent fire
BAY COUNTY, MI — Friends of a Bay County family who lost a father and husband and their home in a recent fire have started a GoFundMe campaign to help them rebuild. Zachary O. Klumpp, 41, died during a fire at his family’s house at 1650 Brown Road in Gibson Township the night of Monday, Aug. 22.
Long vacant building to be rehabbed for 150-unit housing project near Grand Rapids
WYOMING, MI — A 150-unit income-restricted rental housing development is planned for the corner of Michael Avenue SW and 36th Street in Wyoming. The development, Union Suites at Michael, is being led by Nicholas Lovelace and Tom Ralston, and will include the renovation of the old AT&T building into 68 senior apartments, as well as 30 townhomes for seniors and families. It will also include the construction of a three-story, 52-unit apartment building.
UPDATE: MSP Arrest Barryton Man in Isabella County Hit-and-Run
Michigan State Police have arrested a Barryton man who allegedly hit and killed an elderly woman in Isabella County’s Nottawa Township. Troopers say a resident found the body of the woman on the edge of the road on Weidman Road near Gilmore Road Thursday morning. On Friday, troopers arrested...
Michigan using $63M in federal dollars to aid homeless and at-risk renters
LANSING, MI – Michigan is using $63 million in federal dollars to support homeless services and at-risk renters. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority allocated the American Rescue Plan dollars during its Aug. 18 board meeting. Funding will be used to develop affordable rental housing, offer financial assistance to...
wsgw.com
State Police Investigate Fatal Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Hit and Run
Michigan State Police at the Mount Pleasant Post are investigating a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian hit and run crash. It was reported Thursday morning on Weidman Road near Gilmore in Isabella County’s Nottawa Township. State Police say a local resident found the body of an elderly woman on the...
Soldier accused of accidentally shooting self, pregnant wife in Saginaw County no longer on tether
SAGINAW, MI — Accused of accidentally shooting himself in the hand — for the second time — and his pregnant wife in her abdomen, a U.S. Army soldier is no longer to be monitored on a tether. Cameron H. Zuzula, 30, on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug....
Comments / 0