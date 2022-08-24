ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, MI

Fox47News

SMG Charlotte welcomes Dr. Leighla Smith to its family care team

CHARLOTTE, Mich — Sparrow Medical Group (SMG) Charlotte 111 is pleased to welcome family care provider Leighla Smith, D.O., to its team. Dr. Smith joins highly skilled providers Linda Chermak, M.D., Stephanie Keilen, NP, and Elise Wildern, NP, in offering leading-edge medicine to the community. The addition of Dr....
CHARLOTTE, MI
WLNS

Sparrow nurses worry about high patient numbers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Nurses from Sparrow Hospital’s emergency department said hiring and retention issues are making it hard to keep up with high patient numbers. Nurses 6 News spoke with said the patient-to-nurse ratio is just not safe, and it’s not getting better.One nurse said seasoned professionals are leaving the industry and the shifts […]
Carson City, MI
Michigan Health
dbusiness.com

Hickman Family Gifts $6M to MSU to Fund Cancer Research

Michigan State University in East Lansing announced that alumni Stephen Hickman, his wife Sally, their daughters Stephanie Hickman Boyse and Tracy Hickman, and Tracy’s spouse Chad Munger, have joined together to make a $6 million gift to support cancer research and treatment at Michigan State University. The gift will...
EAST LANSING, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare

A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
#Caregiver#Nutrition#Medical Services#General Health#Sparrow Carson Hospital#Rd#Rn#Sparrow Org Carson
My Magic GR

Consumers Power Looking At Retiring the Hardy Dam in Newaygo Co.

Those who live in Newaygo County know how important the Hardy Dam is to the community and now Consumers Power is looking at retiring the dam. I was looking for a place to live when I first returned to Michigan. One evening after looking for houses I stumbled upon the Hardy Dam in Newaygo County, Michigan, and was like wow, this area would be a great place to live. 3.5 years later, it has been a great place to live.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Breaking: Police investigating body found in Genesee County

Breaking: Michigan State Police and Montrose Township Police are investigating after a body was found in Montrose Township. Details are extremely limited. But Michigan State Police confirm the Montrose Police Department requested the MSP lab respond Thursday night on August 25, 2022. Mid-Michigan NOW reached out to Montrose Police Department,...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Fox47News

Seniors Helping Seniors - 8/26/22

LANSING, Mich. — Amy Kanouse, Owner and Kathy Jones, Caregiver at Seniors Helping Seniors talk about the benefits of working for and services that Seniors Helping Seniors provides. For more information please visit seniorscarelansingmi.com or call (517) 332-9953. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News...
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different

I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
FLINT, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Long vacant building to be rehabbed for 150-unit housing project near Grand Rapids

WYOMING, MI — A 150-unit income-restricted rental housing development is planned for the corner of Michael Avenue SW and 36th Street in Wyoming. The development, Union Suites at Michael, is being led by Nicholas Lovelace and Tom Ralston, and will include the renovation of the old AT&T building into 68 senior apartments, as well as 30 townhomes for seniors and families. It will also include the construction of a three-story, 52-unit apartment building.
WYOMING, MI

