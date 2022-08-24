Read full article on original website
WPMI
Family Health now offering flu shots at several locations in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Flu season is right around the corner and, for many, that means reupping on yearly shots. Thankfully, MCHD's primary care division 'Family Health' will be offering shots at several facilities located conveniently throughout Mobile County. The Family Health locations and hours of operation include:. Citronelle...
WPMI
After 50 years, Baldwin County medical pilot and Vietnam Vet says it's time to touch down
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — When life hangs in the balance, and waiting for an ambulance isn't an option, a medical helicopter is the answer. And piloting one of these air ambulances requires someone with skill and confidence. Jerry Johnson of Foley was one such pilot... until this past...
WPMI
Gulf Shores, Orange Beach tourism scores negatively impacted by workforce shortage
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Concern is rising over the long-term impacts of the workforce shortage impacting south Baldwin County. It was another banner year for Gulf Shores and Orange Beach as millions of beach bound visitors returned the area to pre-pandemic tourism numbers. However, business leaders said hiring...
WPMI
Targeting the Violence: 8/25/22 livestream
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This week our guest is Justin Smith, advisor of the Kappa League and Adrian Fox, advisor of the Omega Lamplighters. These are two organizations for young men that work with them on community service, education and all types of good stuff to help lead them in the right direction and keep them off the streets.
WPMI
Alabama schools to receive state funds to address 'period poverty'
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Young girls having difficulty getting access to feminine hygiene products is not a new problem. But it’s a problem the state of Alabama hopes to address soon. “I think this is an excellent idea,” says Dr. Maria Davila with Coastal OB/GYN. She’s talking...
WKRG
Antique safe causes evacuations, hazmat scare in Lillian
LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Director Zach Hood confirms his office responded to a hazmat situation overnight in Lillian. Hood says he can only speculate what occurred, but the incident involved a safe dating back to the early 1900’s. “Some safe manufacturers created safes...
msn.com
Escambia County is on 90-day clock before it loses almost half of its Baker Act capacity
A planned policy shift at a Pensacola hospital means patients in mental health crisis may have to be transported as far as Okaloosa County or Bay County for assistance. Earlier this month, state officials, Escambia County legislators and the top county and city public safety officials held an emergency conference call to avoid a potential disaster in local emergency mental health care.
WPMI
Charity Spotlight: Mobile's 'Team Focus' steps in when a father steps out of a boy's life
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — For some of us it's hard to imagine going through life, seldom if ever uttering this simple three letter word- "Dad" In a modest house off Knollwoord Drive in Mobile, an organization called Team Focus has worked hard over the past two decades to fill that "Dad" void with the next best thing... a mentoring adult who cares. It's those kind of kids, ages 10 through their teens, without a father or father figure, that Team Focus seeks to save.
thelocalpalate.com
Joining the Second Line in Mobile, Alabama
Parade floats, iridescent beads, and a flood of gold, purple, and green in the early spring often make people think of the seemingly New Orleanian tradition of Mardi Gras, but they’d be shocked to learn that the carnival took root in Mobile, Alabama. In 1703, French settlers joined in...
Victims of another Pensacola contractor step forward
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Contractors across Northwest Florida are coming under fire for taking money for projects and not completing them. Mitchem Construction, a concrete contractor out of Pensacola, is the latest in a line of contractors being called out by victims that say they have paid thousands of dollars and did not […]
Rainfall totals hurting Baldwin County farmers
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s no secret farmers depend on rain, but lately there’s been a lot of it in Baldwin County. “You’re looking at tens of millions of dollars of crops that we stand to lose a pile of money. It’s just a disaster down here right now,” said Jeremy Sessions. Parts of […]
UWF freshman struck by lightning ‘lucky to be alive,’ according to doctors
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Emma Eggler, a freshman at the University of West Florida, had doctors telling her she is lucky to be alive after being struck by lightning during her first day of classes at the university. It was a rainy Monday afternoon at UWF, so the Alabama 18-year-old said she decided to walk […]
WPMI
Baldwin County seeks citizen input with survey
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state. With the rapid growth of the county, the Baldwin County Commission Planning and Zoning Department is asking for the community’s input. Right now, the Baldwin County Department of Planning and Zoning...
Oldest Carnival living monarch in Mobile turns 100
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One member of Mobile Mardi Gras royalty had a big reason to celebrate over the weekend. Louise Vass McClelland McClure, the oldest Carnival living monarch, celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 21. McClure was the Juvenile Queen of 1927. According to the administration at the Mobile Carnival Museum, McClure is […]
WPMI
Firefighters coping with traumatic situations: "it's about mental health" - Chief Lami
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Firefighters are trained to battle fires; they're also trained how to deal emotionally with tragedies like this. These first responders go through extensive training to deal with the stress. "Courage, compassion, all of those are needed to get through this," said firefighter, Ron Lucky. Usually...
thepulsepensacola.com
Escambia County Animal Welfare Offering $10 “Back to School” Adoptions
With school back in session and kids out of the house, it’s the perfect time to bring home a new furry friend. From Friday, Aug. 26 until Saturday, Sept. 3, all animals at the Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare will have a reduced adoption fee of $10. Adoption fees include spay or neutering services, microchips, heartworm tests and the initial vaccinations including rabies vaccinations. Escambia County residents will be required to purchase a separate $11 license at the time of adoption. Visit 24petconnect.com to see a full list of adoptable pets at the Animal Welfare and Adoption Center.
elba-clipper.com
McMurphy-Johnson nuptials planned for September 24th in St. Maarten
Mrs. Roxana Arauz McMurphy of Mobile, Alabama proudly announces the forthcoming marriage of her daughter, Alejandra McMurphy, to Cameron Johnson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tim Johnson of Elba, Alabama. Also, this marriage has the sincere love and blessing from her late father, Dr. Henry McMurphy. Ale is a 2011...
Small dinosaur joins WKRG to talk about Jurassic Quest in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the largest Dinosaur exhibits in the country is in Mobile this weekend. Jurassic Quest has been touring the country and they have stopped at the Mobile Convention Center. Park Ranger Marty and Dino trainer Carolyn joined us in the studio. Read the full interview below or watch it in […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Officials in Mobile, Baldwin counties share lists of flooded roadways
--- UPDATE: Mobile County Department of Public Works has reopened Potter Tract Road between Hugh Fort Road and McClinton Road in Grand Bay. Water over the road has receded. the department continues to evaluate road conditions countywide. --- EARLIER STORY:. MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials on both sides of the...
Sky 5: 15-20 sharks spotted off Pensacola beach
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG’s newest tool, the Sky5, picked up some incredible video of sharks swimming off of Pensacola Beach Saturday morning. 15-20 sharks were seen off of Pensacola Beach at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and according to News 5’s photographer Jason Garcia, the swarm of sharks was just 150 yards from […]
