Yoga

TechRadar

Last chance to save £580 on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 by trading in your old tech

This Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal could be just the thing to tame the whopping price of the company's latest flagship phone. This could be your last chance to get up to a £580 discount (opens in new tab) at Samsung by trading in your old smartphone. That's over a third off, dropping the price of the new handset from £1,649 to £1,069. But be quick - the deal ends today.
Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
TechRadar

Don't miss the latest Apple iPad 10.2 for its cheapest price ever - save $50 now

With the back to school sales coming to a close and the Labor Day sales on the horizon, we've just spotted one of the biggest iPad deals of the year so far. You can now get the Apple iPad 10.2 at Amazon for $279.99 (was $329) (opens in new tab) - that's the cheapest price ever. The same offer is also available at Best Buy (opens in new tab).
TechRadar

Google Drive update will eliminate a frustrating file sharing problem

Google has announced an update for cloud storage service Drive that will make collaborating across businesses easier for all involved. As described in a new blog post (opens in new tab), Google Drive’s existing visitor sharing feature will now extend beyond the ability to give people without a Google account access to files.
TechRadar

Windows 11’s new animations are proving seriously divisive

Windows 11 has seen the Settings panel decorated with fresh animations in a new preview build of the operating system. As Rafael Rivera, a Microsoft MVP, pointed out on Twitter (via XDA Developers (opens in new tab)), the animated navigation icons are an experiment in build 25188 of Windows 11.
TechRadar

How to watch today's big DJI Avata drone launch

DJI's 'Born to Fly' launch event, which will almost certainly see the announcement of its much-leaked DJI Avata drone, will kick off on August 25 at 9am ET / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST. How long will the event last? DJI launches tend to be pretty brief, so the event...
TechRadar

These headphones could bring you the sound of silence at an affordable price

Audio brand Soundcore has launched a new mid-range Space audio line that might be able to block out 98 percent of outside noise. The lineup (opens in new tab) includes Soundcore's Space A40 earbuds and the Space Q45 headphones, the latter of which incorporate the company’s new “three-stage noise canceling system.” A company representative told us the system utilizes a "dual cavity structure for improved passive noise canceling to filter out high and mid [frequency sounds]..." For filtering low-frequency sounds, the Q45 (opens in new tab) uses a hybrid active noise canceling (ANC) feature. This style of sound-muffling is, according to some experts (opens in new tab), more effective than standard ANC because it uses outward microphones facing in different directions to actively filter external sound.
TechRadar

Priority Current e-bike review

From its powerful motor and dependable drivetrain to its well-polished design, the Priority Current makes for an excellent e-bike. It could stand to go further on a charge or pedal easier when dead, but it’s not trailing the competition much in this regard. Priority Current Specifications. Size range: S,...
TechRadar

5G speeds: Singapore and New Zealand thump Australia, new report reveals

As it has slowly rolled out over the last few years, 5G cellular technology has promised to improve users’ mobile internet experience with stronger connectivity and super-fast speeds, but is it really doing so where you live?. If you’re located in Australia, the answer is ‘probably not’....
